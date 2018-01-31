Daily Deal: FresheTech Splash Tunes Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Nothing makes a shower or bath experience complete like your favorite podcast or playlist. With the waterproof FresheTech Splash Tunes Bluetooth Shower Speaker, you can hit play, skip songs, adjust the volume, take phone calls, and more. Just suction cup it to any surface and you'll always have your tunes within arm's reach. It's on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.