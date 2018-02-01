Virginia Politicians Looks To Tax Speech In The Form Of Porn In The Name Of Stemming Human Trafficking
Every once in a while, you'll come across stories about one government or another looking to censor or discourage pornography online, typically through outright censorship or some sort of taxation. While most of these stories come from countries that have religious reasoning behind censorship of speech, more secular countries in Europe have also entertained the idea of a tax or license for viewing naughty things online. Occasionally, a state or local government here in America will try something similar before those efforts run face first into the First Amendment. It should be noted, however, that any and all implementations of this type of censorship or taxation of speech have failed spectacularly with a truly obscene amount of collateral damage as a result. Not that any of that keeps some politicians from trying, it seems.
The latest evidence of that unfortunate persistence would be from the great state of Virginia, where the General Assembly will be entertaining legislation to make the state the toll booth operators of internet porn. The bill (which you can see here) was introduced by Viriginia House member David LaRock (and there's a Senate version introduced by State Senator Richard Black).
There is a new bill being proposed in the General Assembly that would lock all pornographic sites from your phones and computers, and the only way to unlock them is to pay the state $20. Virginia House Bill 1592 is also known as "The Human Trafficking Prevention Act." Lawmakers who proposed the bill said that by making pornography less accessible on the internet, it will reduce the amount of human trafficking.
It should go without saying at this point that attempts to tie human trafficking to the global pornography industry are specious claims at best. It also seems to have escaped those supporting this legislation that pornography, an entirely legal industry in America, is absolutely full of companies and providers that in no way are involved in human trafficking or any other illegal behavior, either. As you can imagine, the industry is actually heavily regulated and tightly controlled for the obvious reasons. This tax would impact their legitimate business as much or more than any nefarious party that might be impacted. Nothing screams great legislation like a bill that would punish the innocent and guilty alike.
Of course, there's also the fact that pornography, whatever you personally think of it, is certainly protected speech as well. And taxing protected speech is sort of a thing we don't do 'round these parts because, again, the First Amendment. And the people of Virginia aren't going to take kindly to having their rights infringed over specious claims.
“I think that’s a freedom we all have as Americans,” said Grace Owens. “I just don’t see the relevance at all.”
Others say it's not farfetched to link human trafficking to porn, but restricting all adult sites might be going too far.
“I feel there are a lot of side alleys you could go down, maybe only types of porn verses other types,” said a woman named Carrie.
Some people say it’s like the state is punishing you for looking at something perfectly legal that some find offensive.
“It’s like a sin tax, getting cigarettes or alcohol or anything else,” said Charles Plant.
And there's another side to this still. What this tax will essentially do is put the state of Virginia in the pornography business. After all, if it is collecting taxes and tolls for the service of porn, in some way it is itself monetizing that porn. It does this to some extent with alcohol and cigarettes, of course, except that those are physical products already subject to some form of sales taxation. A sin tax on those items, while still itch-inducing to those of us with a libertarian bent, makes more logical sense than a sin tax on internet streamed speech.
So, does Virginia really want to dive into the porn business while infringing on speech and the rights of consumers in the state, all in the specious name of preventing human trafficking?
Reader Comments
The First Word
How the hell is me drawing or writing pornography of fictional characters, even IF those works themselves involve human trafficking (just to make the argument as relevant as possible), supporting, promoting or abetting human trafficking anymore than a violent movie supports, promotes or abets violence? Should Breaking Bad run afoul of the law because of its focus on illicit drugs?
Lets say you successfully reduce the availability of pornography for most of your state. Do you honestly believe that this is somehow going to LOWER the demand for less ethical outlets of repressed sexual desire? Because you know, prohibition REALLY helped make everyone sober, and totally didn't result in everyone both making and drinking even more dangerous, less controlled alcoholic concoctions. Surely... SURELY making things harder on the law abiding producers of pornographic material isn't going to create a less scrupulous underground market with far fewer scruples.
This of course assuming people don't find a way around your filtering... cause you know... no teenager with minimal education in technological matters has ever bypassed a porn filter.
What the hell part of ANY of this makes sense?!
This is with me barely scratching the surface of the 'Why is a consentual act of sexuality between consenting adults treated as so indecent and evil when LITERALLY impossible amounts of violence and gore are considered perfectly acceptable for the public's consumption.' topic that I really wish wasn't a thing.
"It's terrible, absolutely horrible! $20 and we'll look the other way."
Lawmakers who proposed the bill said that by making pornography less accessible on the internet, it will reduce the amount of human trafficking.
Yeah, no. The sites that are willing to let the state tax them are not likely to be the ones involving unwilling participants, whereas the ones who are aren't likely to be willing to make their books available, and will almost certainly be out of reach of them anyway.
This is a cash grab, a 'we don't like it so you must pay to access it' sin tax, or a mix of the two, and will hopefully be shot down as such.
Re: "It's terrible, absolutely horrible! $20 and we'll look the other way."
You pay the state $20 to have the state-mandate filter on your device (be it phone, computer, or somewhere in between) deactivated.
And, of course, your name will go in a database that will be publicly searchable.
Re: Re: "It's terrible, absolutely horrible! $20 and we'll look the other way."
Re: Re: "It's terrible, absolutely horrible! $20 and we'll look the other way."
Partisan Gamesmanship
Secularism is the same as any religion. Follow our beliefs or suffer for it and will contain, to varying degrees, peaceable and radical elements.
Government is just looking for an excuse to make money off of peoples vices and what better way to get support than to choose a divisive issue? You practically have one group on your side from the outset.
Re:
This makes no sense.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Atheism is not a lack of religious belief. It is the belief that there is no God or other similar being. Trying to twist that into being a "lack of religious belief" is disingenuous at best. You have chosen to take up a belief on a religious subject. That by definition is a religious belief.
Lack of religious belief would be someone that just doesn't have an opinion or belief either way. Atheism distinctly does not fit that description.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
By your idiotic rationale, not believe in Space Monkeys is the belief in lack of space monkeys.
So you must be one of those non-Zeus god believers!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
However, most people who call themselves "atheists" are not Strong Atheists. They don't believe with 100% confidence that there can't be one, only that they haven't seen any evidence to support the idea that there is one. There are Strong Atheists out there, but among people who call themselves atheists, they are a minority. It's really funny to me that it seems to be mostly religious people who use "Atheist" in the "Strong Atheist" sense, and mostly non-religious people who use it in the "Agnostic Atheist" sense.
For more useful terminology that is clear about some one's position and how to classify people, use these terms:
Gnostic Theist: Some one who is 100% convinced there is a god.
Agnostic Theist: Some one who believes there is a god but admits the possibility of being wrong.
Gnostic Atheist: Some one who is 100% convinced there is no god.
Agnostic Atheist: Some one who does not believe in god but would admit the possibility of being wrong.
Most people who call themselves atheists and those who call themselves agnostic would fall into Agnostic Atheist; as would babies and small children who don't even know what god is.
Gnostic Atheists are what you're referring to by your usage of the word Atheist, but not necessarily what was meant by the person you replied to.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I find that the religious tend to say "You're atheist, so you believe _____!!!" Citing something that some atheist somewhere may have once actually said. Claiming that Richard Dawkins or someone else speaks for me.
I'm simply "not religious."
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If I asked you, "Do you believe in god?" and you answer anything other than yes, that would put you on the Atheist side of the 4 quadrant space. If you didn't answer "yes", and I asked the follow up question "Do you claim to know with 100% certainty that there is no god?" and you answered anything other than "yes", then you're in the Agnostic Atheist bucket. Like I said, it's also where babies fall since we can be sure that they don't know what god is, they can't answer yes to the first question, and again because they don't know what god is, they can't answer yes to the second question. It's a bucket that includes anyone who is just "not religious" as well as a few slightly related other things like some forms of Buddhism (where they don't believe in any sort of gods or afterlives, but merely practice the philosophy as a way of life) or some Jewish people are very religious in the sense that they participate in much of the culture and ceremony but who don't believe god/afterlife is real.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
1) You're non-religious, going by the evidence, not taking anything on faith. Suddenly you find yourself in Heaven standing before God.
So you then believe in the existence of God. But this is entirely consistent with your previous stance; you've been handed the evidence, and adjusted your beliefs accordingly. But are you truly religious, since you're still not taking anything on faith?
2) You're non-religious, going by the evidence, not taking anything on faith. Suddenly you find yourself in Heaven standing before God.
You're *still* not religious. What you've been handed evidence of is a much more technologically advanced being. As above, you're still not taking anything on faith.
3) You've been raised without religion. You've never heard of any "god" claims. And so you're neither Gnostic nor Agnostic.
'Off', my favorite tv channel
While I understand why those who choose to be atheists
Belief, or lack thereof, is not a choice. You either believe something or you don't. Now you can pretend that you believe something, potentially even so much so that you eventually convince yourself that what you're pretending belief in is true('fake it till you make it' as I've heard it described), but for the most part you don't choose what you believe.
It is the belief that there is no God or other similar being.
False, though that can be added on top of the base 'lack of belief in one or more gods/deities', in a similar way that one could say that some theists believe in transubstantiation, reincarnation, or that eating pork is a sin, but none of those are requirements to be a theist.
Is not believing in bigfoot the same as believing that there is no bigfoot? If someone tells me that they have a pet dragon and I say 'I don't believe you unless you can provide evidence' is that the same as me stating that I know they don't have one?
You have chosen to take up a belief on a religious subject.
A lack of belief is not a belief, anymore than 'bald' is a hair color.
You have chosen to take up a belief on a religious subject. That by definition is a religious belief.
... what. Ignoring for a moment that not believing something is not the same as believing that it's false, by that definition if someone for example objects to religiously-motivated suicide bombings then their objection to that belief would itself be a religious belief, which is just insane.
Re: 'Off', my favorite tv channel
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's not a denial of invisible elephants. It's saying "I see no evidence to support this claim, and so I won't base my decisions on it. But if you have evidence, by all means please present it."
It's no different than a lack of faith in everything from horoscopes to perpetual motion machine and free energy claims. There's no religious motive, no act of faith, in not blindly believing in those either.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Proof:
First, if every lack of belief is a belief in and of itself, then everyone believes in a lack of an infinite number of things they've never even heard of.
If I secretly make up some entity, let's call it Schmord, then every one who's never heard of it has a belief in a lack of Schmord. And because no one knows what Schmord is, for all they know it could be a god. Which makes their belief in a lack of Schmord a religious belief.
And if they claim that it doesn't count if they've never heard of it, then let me inform them "Schmord exists" and then ask "Do you believe in Schmord". If they answer anything other than "yes", then they have a belief in a lack of Schmord.
Except in this case, their beliefs would be wrong, because as it turns out, Schmord is just a name for my computer.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
- Stephen F Roberts
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Atheism is not a lack of religious belief. It is the belief that there is no God or other similar being.
You sure convinced me. Let me say that as an atheist, I certainly also have the belief that you morons who worship the functional equivalent of Santa Claus are retarding the advancement of the gene pool, and society as a whole.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Wikipedia: Governor of Virginia: Duties:
....They are the commander-in-chief of Commonwealth wankers, responsible for faithful gatekeeping of porn...
How will it know?
Do classic paintings of nudes count as porn?
What happens when legitimate web sites get blocked?
lol they're so stupid
Re: How will it know?
Not a state.
Re: Not a state.
It's the United States of America, not the 49 United States and 1 Commonwealth.
Yeah, sorry, it may operate as a Commonwealth in some respects, but it's still a state and is subject to all federal rules and regulations, just like every other state.
Re: Not a state.
Virginia is indeed a state, officially named the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Re: Re: Not a state.
Re: Not a state.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commonwealth_(U.S._state)
Re:
Re:
Unconstitutional on its face. They know this, they all know this. Just like the Mormon Porn Act in Utah, people need to look for the real reasons behind this. The legislators are (presumably) intelligent enough to read their own proposed legislation, and to have their staffs research it's constitutionality. So either they know it is unconstitutional and simply seek to burden the state with millions in lawyers fees to unsuccessfully defend it, or they and their staffs are unable (or unwilling) to understand basic constitutional law. Either way, if this mockery gets passed, anyone who had anything to do with it need to go.
My bet? Dies in committee. Publicity gained, political opponents smeared for not "thinking of the children", goal achieved. And fundraising goes way up.
I guess it is time to publicize their browsing habits.
Re: I guess it is time to publicize their browsing habits.
Re: Re: I guess it is time to publicize their browsing habits.
Since the authoritarian outlook of the site's usual critics insists that IP address evidence is absolutely irrefutable, I think we can go ahead and assume that they must be guilty of assisting human trafficking...
Re: I guess it is time to publicize their browsing habits.
Machine (MAC? IP address?), date time, and URL would be all that is needed. A FOIA-equivalent request would then be able to link the Machine to a location if something untoward was noticed (why was the chief of police's computer connecting to porntube.com?)
So um, how?
Let's say that somehow this ends up getting passed. I mean, after all, stupider things have happened...
Have they thought as to how this runs counter to law enforcement complaining about how encryption (specifically VPNs) make their jobs harder?
Where is the law enforcement outrage when you need it?
The answer
Yes. The qualifier about human trafficking is redundant.
Authoritarian party strikes again.
Many religions..
I believe that TEMPTATION IS PART of life and we have to Experience it...It is OUR OWN MORALITY that we can resist.
Let those that wish it, have it. It would give me a better chance into heaven..
THE IDEA that certain things are/WERE/ALWAYS have been against MORALITY IS STUPID.. Even in the bible, God only ask 1 thing.."Dont eat the fruit of THAT TREE." aND THE 10 COMMANDMENTS..SAY NOTHING ABOUT any oF this..
tHE "iM RIGHT, YOU ARE wrong." MENTALITY OF RELIGIONS IS GETTING us no where..
Re:
It's exactly like trying to attempt prohibition. Or rather, it's like they've already banned alcohol (sex trafficking is already illegal), and now they're trying to ban all drinks other than water because they might be gateway drinks to drinking alcohol.
While we're at it, we should eat Cornflakes to prevent masturbation http://mentalfloss.com/article/32042/corn-flakes-were-invented-part-anti-masturbation-crusade
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
And all the big carriers/manufacturers will jump on because, from their point of view, putting the censorware in *every* phone is easy, leaving it turned off in phones sold in other states is easy, and getting your hardware locked to their service and whatever OS they decide to support is a great ROI.
It'll probably be classed as a DCMA violation (because all sorts of industries love how the DCMA allows them to fuck over their customers) or a CFAA violation. Both allow them to bring the Feds into the picture.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
No evidence = NO CASE
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That is something that states cannot stop.
Re: Re:
Also, holy **** I made First Word comment! :D That's a first! Glad my healthy, harmless thought crime ridden perverse mindset is finally contributing positively to a comment section conversation rather than getting me flamed to hell and back XD
Re:
Buy a new computer - extra 20 bucks. Buy a router - 'nother 20 bucks. Add in an ethernet card - 'nother 20 bucks. Wifi enabled smart tv - 'nother 20 bucks. Grandma's Jitterbug - can be used as a mobile hotspot so 'nother 20 bucks.
And of course, 5 years later the pols will be scratching their heads. 'Why' they will ask each other 'why are we not getting money hand-over-fist here?' one will ask plaintively. 'I'M LOSING JOBS RETAIL ELECTRONICS JOBS LIKE CRAZY IN MY CONSTITUENCY!!11!!' another will wail. 'How come everyone drives to Marlington to buy computers now?' they will ponder.
And in the end the solution they will come up with is to send the state police across the border to get the license plate of and then arrest those who buy 'bootleg' electronics out of state.
Re: Re:
Since businesses use VPNs for secure remote access, VPNs cannot be outlawed, otherwise busiesses will leave Virginia
Re: Re:
All someone would need to do is to, say, download Linux, and install that on their machine, and, voila!!, no more filter.
I could see Unix and Linux starting to take off if this goes through, and there is no way that the state of Virignia could stop that.
Every point in Virginia is less than a hundred miles from the state border. Its, literally, just a day's trip to run down to Greesnboro or up to Charleston and get a phone there.
Or people can just order one to be delivered to their home while providing a false service address to get service started and then transferred.
So, unless the State of Virginia is going to seize control of the internet infrastructure inside the borders of the state (and, *somehow*, catalog all the pornographic sites and keep that catalog up to date in the face of VPNs) then all this is going to do is the same thing that the 'wet/dry country' divide has done in other states - close all the phone sellers in the state and see the border lined with phone stores.
Re:
When they tried to get a measure on the ballot in Colorado to prohibit the sales of mobile phones to under 13s, that would have never worked.
Denver, where a lot of Colorado's population lives, is only 102 miles from Cheyenne. A parent, who, say, wanted to buy a phone for their 12 year old could have drive the 102 miles to Cheyenne to buy a phone for them, and there is nothing the State Of Colorado would have been able to do.
That is pretty much why that went nowhere fast. There would been nothing to prevent a parent from driving to Cheyenne to buy a phone for their under 13.
Re:
So MetroPCS in another state is not required to follow Virginia law.
