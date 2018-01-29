Leaked Trump Plan To 'Nationalize'... >>
by Daily Deal

Mon, Jan 29th 2018 10:37am


Daily Deal: The Big Data Bundle

Learn how to work with large databases and massive data sets with the Big Data Bundle. The 9 courses will help you learn how to process and manage enormous amounts of data efficiently. You'll learn to use Hadoop, Spark, Pig and more. This bundle is on sale for only $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

