by Timothy Geigner

Mon, Jan 29th 2018 3:23am


Filed Under:
football, nfl, super bowl, the big game, trademark, trademark stupidity

The NFL Pretending Trademark Law Says Something It Doesn't Leads To Hilariously Amateurish Ads For 'The Big Game'

from the the-game-that-shan't-be-named dept

Every year, right about this time, this site is forced to remind everyone that the NFL is completely full of crap when it comes to how it enforces its supposed trademark rights for the Super Bowl. While the NFL does indeed have some rights to the phrase and to controlling how it's used, those rights generally amount to prohibiting companies from falsely implying sponsorship of the game or a relationship with the NFL in commercial speech. What the NFL pretends is the case, on the other hand, is that it can somehow prohibit any company from even mentioning the Super Bowl in any context, up to and including simple factual statements.

All of this leads to the absurdity of every company that has chosen not to sponsor the NFL diving into the euphamism business, gleefully referring to the Super Bowl by any other name. "The Big Game" is the most popular of these, although the NFL has actually gone so far as to look into trademarking that phrase as well. The end result is the Picasso-ing of reality in which companies make references which every member of the public gets but that fall short of calling the NFL's biggest show by its proper name, something you would think the NFL would want everyone everywhere talking about.

With the Super Bowl a week away, we're already seeing this practice ramp back up. In Philadelphia, the home city of one of the competing teams, some small local businesses are getting into the act in hilarious ways.

Bethlehem’s SteelStacks campus announced Thursday it’s hosting a ‘watch party’ for the Big Game, and used clip art in place of NFL logos. One ArtsQuest staff member also tweeted a tongue-in-cheek ‘FLY [REDACTED] FLY!’ with a graphic advertising the event, which references Birds (but not Philadelphia Eagles) and includes a small gold cup instead of the Lombardi Trophy.

Here is the tweet and image in question.


That is some glorious clip art right there. But just let it sink in how dumb this all is. Every viewer of that image is going to know that it's an advertisement for a watch party for the Super Bowl in which the Eagles are playing. Yet, because of the NFL's status as a fullblown bully-monster that's perfectly willing to through gobs of expensive legal prowess over something as small as a watch party at a bar, out comes the clip art, the references to the "Big Game", and the Eagles suddenly become the "birds." And literally nothing is accomplished. The public will view this image with the exact same understanding as if it contained the phrase "Super Bowl", yet it somehow satisfies the NFL. That's just stupid.

The NFL gets a lot of value out of its corporate sponsorships, no doubt. There have been something like five billion dollars spent on ads throughout the history of the game. Why the league continues to pretend it has rights it doesn't have when companies accurately referring to the game's name are no threat at all is beyond me.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    discordian_eris (profile), 29 Jan 2018 @ 3:59am

    "Why the league continues to pretend it has rights it doesn't have when companies accurately referring to the game's name are no threat at all is beyond me."

    Ask the IOC. They've shown everyone worldwide how to abuse trademarks.

    If someone does actually make the NFL back down, I don't think it would take long for Congress to pass a moronic law granting them IOC-style legal privileges.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Chris-Mouse (profile), 29 Jan 2018 @ 4:32am

    Of course it's about the money

    By claiming to have exclusive rights it doesn't have, the NFL gets to license those rights for big money. This trademark fraud is going to continue until someone is willing and able to take them to court and win. That would probably cost millions with no possibility of a payout, so don't hold your breath waiting for it to happen.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Coyne Tibbets (profile), 29 Jan 2018 @ 4:44am

    Universal tax on language

    You would think that the NFL would realize that this is a losing battle. Let's say they trademark "The Big Game"...well then people would be calling it "The Huge Game" or "The Ultimate Tamale." The NFL is going to have to trademark the entire human language--not just English, but all the others too. And that still won't be enough.

    I think the only solution would be a universal tax on language. Say something, write something, and you must pay a fee to the NFL. Do you think they would be happy with that?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Gyffes, 29 Jan 2018 @ 5:27am

    EDITOR! Spellcheck plz

    "a fullblown bully-monster that's perfectly willing to through gobs"

    c'Mooonnnnnn, Timothy!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Sam, 29 Jan 2018 @ 5:29am

    Super Crock

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Jan 2018 @ 5:35am

    just call it

    the "Buper Sowl"
    or the "Duper Bowl"
    -nailed it!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Flakbait (profile), 29 Jan 2018 @ 5:38am

    Excited

    I can't wait for the November Foxtrot Lima's Immense Match between the Region East of New York Partisans and the Delaware River Accipitridae! Especially since it's being played at the Amalgamated Territories Financial Institution Sporting and Entertainment Venue in the City of Water!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Jan 2018 @ 5:47am

    NFL is a deadman walking

    As soon as the lawsuits for brain injuries start pouring in, the NFL is going to find itself out of money and on the wrong end of history. Ignore it now and save yourselves the time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Jan 2018 @ 6:14am

    Trademarks all the way down

    First they'll try to trademark "The Big Game".

    Then they'll try to trademark "Sunday's Game".

    Then they'll try to trademark "The Game this weekend".

    Then they'll try to trademark "On Sunday".

    Then they'll try to patent any activity that takes place on a Sunday, and take to court any advertisement that mentions any and all activities that take place on a Sunday.

    Which will lead to this headline:

    "NFL forces religious institutions across the nation to change all services to Tuesdays...At least until the NFL debuts their Tuesday Night Football schedule."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Jan 2018 @ 6:24am

    Those poor NFL executives need their hard earned cash, why just look at how poor they are - they can not afford to pay the cheerleaders minimum wage.

    Think of the C_Suite slobs for a change.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


