Daily Deal: Paww WaveSound 3 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

The WaveSound 3 headphones strike an elegant chord of premium sound quality, active noise cancellation, and comfort. Combining a state-of-the-art CSR chipset with multiple microphones, the WaveSound 3's block out as much as 20dB of unwanted ambient noise, independent of ANC function. They feature two 40mm Neodymium drivers to create a balanced, punchy sound, and fold easily into the included case. Whether you fly a lot, work in a noisy office, or just enjoy a precious silence, these headphones will give you a listening experience free from distractions. They are on sale for $80.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.