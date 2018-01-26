Senate IT Tells Staffers They're On Their... >>
<< FBI Director Chris Wray Says Secure Encryption...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jan 26th 2018 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Paww WaveSound 3 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The WaveSound 3 headphones strike an elegant chord of premium sound quality, active noise cancellation, and comfort. Combining a state-of-the-art CSR chipset with multiple microphones, the WaveSound 3's block out as much as 20dB of unwanted ambient noise, independent of ANC function. They feature two 40mm Neodymium drivers to create a balanced, punchy sound, and fold easily into the included case. Whether you fly a lot, work in a noisy office, or just enjoy a precious silence, these headphones will give you a listening experience free from distractions. They are on sale for $80.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Senate IT Tells Staffers They're On Their... >>
<< FBI Director Chris Wray Says Secure Encryption...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

15:31 Pablo Escobar's Brother Gives Up His Quest For A Billion Dollar Extortion Of Netflix Over 'Narcos' (5)
13:45 New York Police Union Sues NYPD To Block Public Release Of Body Camera Footage (10)
12:00 Harvard Study Shows Community-Owned ISPs Offer Lower, More Transparent Prices (43)
10:44 Senate IT Tells Staffers They're On Their Own When It Comes To Personal Devices And State-Sponsored Hackers (10)
10:39 Daily Deal: Paww WaveSound 3 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (0)
09:32 FBI Director Chris Wray Says Secure Encryption Backdoors Are Possible; Sen. Ron Wyden Asks Him To Produce Receipts (49)
06:33 FCC Hopes Its Phony Dedication To Rural Broadband Will Make You Forget It Killed Net Neutrality (47)
03:29 Sarajevo's City Government Says No One Can Use The Name 'Sarajevo' Without Its Permission (38)

Thursday

19:22 Genome Of A Man Born In 1784 Recreated From The DNA Of His Descendants (9)
15:36 Vice Media Goes After Vice Industry Token, A Porn Crypto-Currency Company, For Trademark (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.