Thu, Jan 25th 2018 10:31am


Daily Deal: LithiumCard Pro Retro Series Lightning Battery Chargers

Hop on that '80s nostalgia train with these portable LithiumCard Pro Retro Series Lightning Battery Chargers! The $40 battery uses 3.0 amp HyperCharging Generation 2 technology to deliver an ultra fast charge via lightening cable for your Apple devices and you can charge a second USB-equipped device by plugging your personal USB charging cable into the additional USB type-A port. The fully integrated and retractable charge/sync cable lets you keep all the wires organized while a tri-color LED battery capacity gauge keeps you in the know of when the battery is dying. Choose between a mix tape, boom box, or classic nintendo controller.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

