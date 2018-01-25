TPP Is Back, Minus Copyright Provisions And Pharma Patent Extensions, In A Clear Snub To Trump And The US
from the canada,-leader-of-the-free-world? dept
As Techdirt noted back in November, the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement was not killed by Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the deal. Instead, something rather interesting happened: one of the TPP's worst chapters, dealing with copyright, was "suspended" at the insistence of the Canadian government, which suddenly took on a leading role. At the time, it wasn't clear whether this was merely a temporary ploy, or was permanent. With news that the clumsily-named "Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership" (CPTPP) has been "concluded", it now seems that the exclusion of both copyright and pharma patent extensions is confirmed. As Michael Geist writes:
the IP chapter largely reflected U.S. demands and with its exit from the TPP, an overhaul that more closely aligns the agreement to international standards was needed. Canada succeeded on that front with an agreement to suspend most of the controversial IP provisions including those involving copyright term, patent extension, biologics protection, and digital lock rules.
That's the good news. But there's still plenty of bad stuff in the CPTPP, a sample of which is listed here by The Atlantic:
A controversial arrangement whereby companies can sue countries over their domestic laws, known as the investor-state dispute settlement [ISDS -- corporate sovereignty] system, remains in a reduced fashion. Labor and environmental protections are largely unchanged [and unsatisfactory]. The EFF's [Jeremy] Malcolm pointed to e-commerce provisions that provide only weak privacy protections, among other issues, as still being problematic. But overall, the new deal is so similar to the original that Canadian labor unions are furious that their government is still advancing it, just as labor groups in the U.S. objected under Obama.
That anger means that even in the absence of the copyright and pharma patent extensions, there is still likely to be some resistance to the new deal, and not just in Canada. For example, economists estimate that the CPTPP will boost Australia's economy by only 0.04% per year -- a negligible amount that will be swamped by fluctuations in other factors. Some Australian businesses warn that the continuing existence of bilateral trade deals with eight of the CPTPP countries will lead to a complex "noodle bowl" of rules and regulations that could make it harder, not easier, to conduct business with them. In New Zealand, a long-standing critic of TPP, Professor Jane Kelsey, is particularly worried about a chapter on electronic commerce. And in Malaysia, a consumer group has urged the government there not to sign the deal, which it said would be "even worse" than TPP for the country.
Although we still don't have the final details of the deal, and the lingering presence of corporate sovereignty is regrettable, the CPTPP signals a hopeful shift away from the usual intellectual monopoly maximalism. The omission of copyright and patents from the new deal is a significant defeat for the US, which has been the main driving force behind their routine inclusion. And the fact that the CPTPP is going ahead at all without the US is a clear snub to Trump and his rejection of such multilateral trade negotiations.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
The US elected a government that proudly favors isolationism - even though it means having less influence internationally.
If one kid takes his marbles and storms off, the other kids can keep playing because that's what THEY want to do. There's simply no longer any reason to keep using that one kid's favorite rules, so it's not a snub to drop them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A tad bit too much hyperbole there Roger. But it's not like you are intelligent enough to know any better.
There really is a big difference between isolationism and favoritism. We are very involved all over the world at multiple levels and hardly proudly isolationist by any measurement.
Stop with the stupid, it just makes you look dumb to people that know better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
- The current administration has withdrawn from the TPP - diminishing America's influence in the Asia-Pacific region as this story demonstrates. It's promised and is expected to withdraw from NAFTA after its unrealistic demands are unmet. It's slapping heavy duties on everything from solar panels to aircraft, in violation of existing agreements.
- It's rejected the Paris climate agreement, UNESCO, trade deals, the Iran nuclear deal and more. During the election it threatened to withdraw from NATO.
- It's proudly closed its doors to refugees. Leading to waves of already-arrived refugees showing up on the Canadian border from the US. No hyperbole.
- It brands some countries home of murderers and rapists, others home of terrorists, and others "sh_thole countries." It sees America as a victim nation, accusing China of committing "rape" and "theft" against the United States.
Perhaps you should take a break from Breitbart and look at what's going on in the world around you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It *does* however point out that dropping out (as opposed to say, fixing it) diminishes America's influence in the TPP countries. That's true no matter what you think of the TPP.
As for "Trump Derangement Syndrome", that would be your belief that anything other than adulation of Trump - even merely carrying on one's business regardless of him - is an attack on him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
However, you are still clearly suffering from delusions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I guess as long as it can make Trump look bad, you would support it, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But no doubt you only see things in black and white. With your belief that the world not stopping when Trump leaves is an attack on Trump, it's easy to tell which you prefer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not a "defeat for the US"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Canada's entry to the TPP
Canada was admitted to the TPP after negotiations had already started. Some of the biggest pushback to Canada joining seemed to come from the US. Eventually, the US allowed Canada to join, but on condition that Canada could not challenge any of the completed chapters, the most prominent of which was... the IP chapter.
So with the US not involved and around to push back, it makes sense that Canada would consider the IP chapter and negotiate it for effectively the first time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Canada's entry to the TPP
It also implicates USTR and how incredibly propagandistic they are towards representing their private citizen advisory boards which has even less oversight and more of a golden rule (he who has the gold makes the rules) than USITC and they write the trade agreement drafts that USA posits in international negotiations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Canada's entry to the TPP -- Oh, "MinchinWeb", back after THIRTY-SIX MONTHS GONE!
And that's after a 25 month skip!
Another highly dedicated TD, uh... "account".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Canada's entry to the TPP -- Oh, "MinchinWeb", back after THIRTY-SIX MONTHS GONE!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Canada's entry to the TPP -- Oh, "MinchinWeb", back from outer space, I just walked in to find you here with that sad look upon your face
Has he even gotten around to explaining what dumb-ass conspiracy he's imagining from old posters showing back up, or does he just keep noting it happening every month or so and act like everyone is supposed to understand what's so sinister about it?
Apropos of nothing, here's a link to my Slashdot profile, which has one post from 2008 and then a smattering from 2017. Almost as if, sometimes, people read popular websites, stop for awhile, and then come back years later.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Canada's entry to the TPP -- Oh, "MinchinWeb", back after THIRTY-SIX MONTHS GONE!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
OMG! Globalists snub Trump again! SNUB! -- Must be near a thousand times now!
Of late, I have difficulty getting to even first paragraph of a TD attack piece. -- And there's no need. -- Techdirt loads the headline up with every bit of contempt expressible in a few words. Here, gets in a three-fer: Trump and the US. Note that it's not US Trade Rep or "US Policy"; no, Techdirt is clearly gleeful that not just those who produce copyright works or inventions are snubbed, but the entire US.
Anyhoo, as I've asked before: is TD for or against TPP? Without the prior useful protections for US industries, it's just nation-destroying corporatism, so my bet is YES.
Now I'll at least skim the piece...
Uh huh. Equivocal as before: first "there's still plenty of bad stuff in the CPTPP", and "the lingering presence of corporate sovereignty is regrettable,", but minion still ends up "the CPTPP signals a hopeful shift away from the usual intellectual monopoly maximalism."
Then minion repeats the dig at Trump: "a clear snub to Trump and his rejection of such multilateral trade negotiations." -- Clearly minion approves of entangling the US in globalism.
"The omission of copyright and patents from the new deal is a significant defeat for the US" -- actually, there's no win for the US of A if agree to ANY part of globalism.
Other countries being sold out by their politicians is not cause for my glee as appears to be for minion. But if WE stay out even more because Big Content and Big Pharma are miffed, that's FINE with me!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: OMG! Globalists snub Trump again! SNUB! -- Must be near a thousand times now!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: OMG! Globalists snub Trump again! SNUB! -- Must be near a thousand times now!
Also, people might be more inclined to listen if you didn't refer to someone as "minion".
And, if you're trying to offer constructive criticism with any chance of effecting change, you might look to the posts by Rodger Strong and Rick Battle. They too took issue with some of the language used by Glyn Moody, but I doubt their posts will be flagged because of how their criticism is conveyed. While yours comes off as the angry rantings of some one who has lost touch with reality.
Communication is a skill which takes practice and an effort to change. And as desperate to convey your points as you seem to be, you might stand a better chance of actually convincing people on a least some small part if your posts weren't so caustic, accusatory, and conspiracy theory-esque.
To answer one of your questions "Anyhoo, as I've asked before: is TD for or against TPP?" If you've read so much TechDirt, I should think it should be clear the general answer to that question is "they are against it" as there are many terrible things in it. It may be that there are provisions in it that they like, I do not know. But if you're asking if they're categorically against the idea of multinational trade deals, I think the answer is "no". As you should have seen, they evaluate and support law, convention, and rules on a case by case basis as to whether that individual thing would be good for people as a whole rather than by it's ideological category.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: OMG! Globalists snub Trump again! SNUB! -- Must be near a thousand times now!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This isn't a snub on Trump ... it's actually what he got right
Since the U.S. has pulled out both these bills have moved in much more progressive productive directions which will actually be beneficial to the world. With these in place the U.S. will eventually have to join but will have to follow what the rest of the world end up setting rather then what they dictated. In essence this is true capitalism and democracy winning out. Not the crony capitalism the U.S. currently practices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This isn't a snub on Trump ... it's actually what he got right
Capitalism is neither crony or non-crony. Capitalism just means people get to privately own businesses instead of being run by the state. It has NOTHING to do with good or bad or true or not true capitalism.
And we are already well informed of how these deals get negotiated... nothing democratic about a single fucking letter of it. come off it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This isn't a snub on Trump ... it's actually what he got right
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: This isn't a snub on Trump ... it's actually what he got right
Something that can always be leveled at every decision ever made on the political scene. The result is what matters not the reasons because those are usually never actually given to you!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: This isn't a snub on Trump ... it's actually what he got right
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In the same sense that the surface of the sun is 'mildly toasty'
Although we still don't have the final details of the deal, and the lingering presence of corporate sovereignty is regrettable,
'Regrettable' in the same sense that having cyanide in your breakfast cereal is 'regrettable' perhaps, and for roughly the same reason. So long as corporate sovereignty is included those involved should refuse to sign it, as it does nothing less than screw over countries by granting excessive power to private companies.
That some of the other toxic provisions were removed does not make that poison pill any better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This agreement sounds pretty good now
I'll take it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This comment thread...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment