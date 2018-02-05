Missouri Governor Sued Over His Office's... >>
Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Mon, Feb 5th 2018 7:44pm


Filed Under:
bullying, innovation, trademark

Companies:
bell's brewery, innovation brewing



Two Years Later, Bell's Brewery Finally Fails To Bully A Tiny Brewery Out Of Its Legitimate Trademark

from the it-tolls-for-thee dept

Nearly three years ago, Bell's Brewery, whose products I used to buy greedily, decided to oppose a trademark for Innovation Brewing, a tiny operation out of North Carolina. The reasons for the opposition are truly difficult to comprehend. First, Bell's stated that it uses the slogan "Bottling innovation since 1985" on some merchandise. This was only barely true. The slogan does appear on some bumper stickers that Bell sells and that's pretty much it. It appears nowhere in any of the brewery's beer labels or packaging. Also, Bell's never registered the slogan as a trademark. Bell's also says it uses the slogan "Inspired brewing" and argues that Innovation's name could create confusion in the marketplace because it's somehow similar to that slogan.

This is a good lesson in why trademark bullying of this nature is a pox on any industry derived largely of small players, because it's only in the past weeks that the Trademark Trials and Appeals Board in Virginia has ruled essentially that Bell's is full of crap.

The federal Trademark Trials and Appeals Board in Virginia says there is little chance of confusion by consumers and dismissed Bell’s action on Dec. 20.

Bell’s says it is moving on. “We respect the Trademark Office’s decision and look forward to doing business as usual,” the brewery said in an emailed statement to Xpress.

That's simply not good enough. Innovation is roughly one-sixtieth the size of Bell's, producing 500 barrels a year, and representing a zero threat to the much larger company. And, yet, for three years Innovation has been tied up in this federal action trying to simply register the name of the brand upon which it built its small business. Also, and I cannot stress this enough, the claims that Bell's was making were plainly absurd. Those claims included stating that the words "innovation" and "inspired" had the same or similar meanings to the degree the public would be confused. They don't. It attempted to block a trademark over a slogan it barely uses and never registered. There was never any reason to do any of this.

Yet, we have three years of bullying action. At the end of that bullying, Bell's gets to waltz away and say it is "moving on", with the legal costs representing a decimal point on its ledger, whereas Innovation has no such war chest and was almost certainly impeded in its business having to deal with all of this. If that isn't the kind of thing the legal system should be better designed to handle, I cannot imagine what would be.

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    The Most High Grand apologist for Budweiser, 5 Feb 2018 @ 7:57pm

    greed n. excessive desire for getting or having -- Then "buy greedily" suggests that you're an alcoholic.

    You don't state that won't buy and consume the evil brand any more, so I assume that your "excessive desire" for alcohol doesn't pay attention to your alleged outrage.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 5 Feb 2018 @ 9:14pm

      Re: greed n. excessive desire for getting or having -- Then "buy greedily" suggests that you're an alcoholic.

      Goddammit Poe

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Feb 2018 @ 10:45pm

      Re: greed n. excessive desire for getting or having -- Then "buy greedily" suggests that you're an alcoholic.

      Gobble that corporate cock, blue. There's a good lapdog.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2018 @ 3:20am

      Re: greed n. excessive desire for getting or having -- Then "buy greedily" suggests that you're an alcoholic.

      What "does I used to" mean? Your ability to quote out of context only show your desire to attack people.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mark Gisleson (profile), 6 Feb 2018 @ 8:18am

      Re: greed n. excessive desire for getting or having -- Then "buy greedily" suggests that you're an alcoholic.

      Larry Bell is a brilliant brewer. He single-handedly forced the City of Chicago to revise their antiquated beer distribution laws and he makes some truly fine ale.

      Sorry to learn his brewery acted like an asshole, but unless you boycott Miles Davis' music and Woody Allen movies, let us enjoy his beer regardless of where his head is currently located.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 6 Feb 2018 @ 11:13pm

        An empty penalty is no different than no penalty

        "I object to what you did!"

        "But you're still giving me money?"

        "Yes."

        "In that case I could not care less about your objection."

        His skill/history as a brewer is irrelevant, and does not in any way, shape or form change what the brewery did and the problems they caused another brewery.

        You want a company/individual to care what their customers think about them and their actions? Hit them where they can't just brush it aside, their profits, meaning a boycott/refusal to buy from them anymore is perfectly justified.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 6 Feb 2018 @ 12:15am

    Bell's WHAT?

    Bell's Brewery -->> Bell's Palsey!

    Seems like we need damages for frivolous TM claims like this. Hopefully it was only the registration that got held up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2018 @ 7:00am

    Two Years later

    I think it is clear that justice now moves so slow that we can never actually have any justice.

    Justice delayed, is justice denied.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2018 @ 8:24am

    Slogan

    Bell's new slogan "Bullies bottling it with illiteracy and ignorance since 1985."

    Pun on bottling it intended.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2018 @ 8:23pm

    I wonder if the bully-identifying author even realizes that a federal registration of a trademark holds out the legal possibility that after a set number of years the registrant, now a small company with a geographically limited market, may hold an incontestable trademark of national scope? That cuts against what this site continually espouses.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 6 Feb 2018 @ 11:06pm

      Re:

      ... What? TD doesn't have a problem with trademarks in general, the problem is when you have larger companies acting like thugs trying to shut down others using trademarks, and/or making absurd claims in their opposition to trademarks filed for by others.

      Exactly what part of this story 'cuts against what this site continually espouses'?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


