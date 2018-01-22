Marriott Freezes Its Social Media Globally... >>
Mon, Jan 22nd 2018


Daily Deal: Become an Ethical Hacker Bonus Bundle

As the Internet grows, threats to users are becoming more complex and difficult to beat. For established and aspiring network security specialists, it's essential to stay ahead of the security threat curve. In this demo-heavy, comprehensive Ethical Hacker Bonus Bundle, you'll be immersed in the basics of ethical hacking, from installing the preferred penetration testing OS, Kali Linux, to the many varieties of network threats. You'll be introduced to a series of lesser known web attacks and how to prevent them. Learn how to configure an extendable, scalable web framework called the Mobile Security Framework to perform automated security analyses of mobile apps, how to code at an advanced level in C++ to build a keylogger from scratch, and much more. This 9 courses bundle is on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

