Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Jan 30th 2018 3:23am


Filed Under:
cameras, first amendment, free speech, louisiana, police



First Amendment Lawsuit Results In Louisiana Police Department Training Officers To Respect Citizens With Cameras

from the telling-them-something-they-already-know dept

Another police department has "learned" it has to respect the First Amendment rights of citizens. A settlement obtained by the ACLU as the result of a civil rights lawsuit will result in additional training that surely should be redundant at this point in time.

Training officers on First Amendment rights, including the public's right to photograph officers while performing their public duties, has been implemented at the Lafayette Police Department. The training was included in a settlement announced by the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana today.

The lawsuit [PDF] was brought by Chelline Carter, who had her camera warrantlessly seized and searched by Officer Shannon Brasseaux of the Lafayette PD. Carter had been called to a local drugstore because her son had just been arrested. After helping the officer find her son's ID card, Carter walked over to the vehicle her son had been placed in and took a photo of him.

Officer Brasseaux then took Carter's phone from her, claiming she had broken the law by taking pictures of "evidence" [?]. He then swiped her phone to open it, searched for the photo she had taken of her son, and deleted it.

Despite the officer's claim Carter had broken the law, she was free to go after Brasseaux had deleted the photo. Carter filed a complaint the next day. Multiple violations occurred here, but the settlement apparently contains no further instructions for officers to follow the Supreme Court's Riley decision. The rights violation took place in January 2017, three years after the Supreme Court declared warrants were required for cellphone searches.

Still, it's a good win on the First Amendment side, firmly establishing a right to record police in Louisiana. The settlement also will require the police to pay Carter's $12,000 in legal fees. Citizens of Lafayette should be righteously pissed Officer Shannon Brasseaux has dipped into their pockets to pay for his unwillingness to respect citizens' rights. It was a bullshit move and likely one Brasseaux has gotten away with before. If he hadn't, he probably wouldn't have attempted it during an arrest in which everything else had gone by the book.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2018 @ 3:44am

    "Citizens with cameras? And respect? Noooooo!" screamed MyNameHere.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Eric Cartman, 30 Jan 2018 @ 4:00am

    Respect my authoritah!!

    I'm surprised the photo was the only thing deleted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2018 @ 4:23am

    Police officers really just can't come to grips that no longer do they walk around with the more powerful weapon.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ThaumaTechnician (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 4:27am

    I hope they'll make a hard copy of the roll call.

    So the cops can't claim that they didn't know, nobody told them, and anyway, it wasn't them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 4:53am

      Re: I hope they'll make a hard copy of the roll call.

      Not reading any penalty for the guilty officer in question, so yeah, not going to be surprised if they try the 'I had no way to know I couldn't do this!' trick down the road.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2018 @ 5:42am

    Sad

    The sad part of this is that they actually need training about this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2018 @ 6:08am

    claiming she had broken the law by taking pictures of "evidence" [?]. He then swiped her phone to open it, searched for the photo she had taken of her son, and deleted it.

    Now that's some real cop thinking going on right there! It's evidence, so I'm gonna go ahead and delete it. Proof positive that there's an IQ cap to become a cop, and it's not far north of retarded.

    I think it's time to start purging police departments of the simple minded morons who somehow think that the public will buy such an obvious pile of bullshit. Or at least they should bring in some smarter people to help them come up with a more plausible excuse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 6:26am

      Re:

      Not defending them, but the claim wasn't that the picture was evidence, but that it was a picture of evidence.

      That the 'evidence' in question was her son sitting in the police car is stupid enough on it's own, as well as the idea that somehow taking a picture of 'evidence' is justification for deleting it, no need to misconstrue it and potentially give someone who might try to defend the action an out(a bad one to be sure, but still) by allowing them to point out that the criticism being made doesn't match what happened.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 6:35am

        Re: Re:

        Didn't you hear? Pictures steal souls. What would evidence be without soul? Soulless evidence is no evidence at all.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2018 @ 7:09am

        Re: Re:

        claiming she had broken the law by taking pictures of "evidence"

        But if taking a picture of evidence is breaking the law, then isn't the photo of evidence now evidence of the crime of photographing evidence?

        You know what, never mind. I re-read that sentence 3 times now and my head hurts.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 6:26am

      Re:

      if we follow his logic, shouldn't he have arrested himself & surrendered after destroying evidence of the evidence being photographed?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2018 @ 7:20am

        Re: Re:

        Don't be silly. The police are always super-allowed to delete evidence if it becomes inconvenient. Why, it might disagree with their testimony in court!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 6:32am

    And then what?

    Training? OK, Fine. What about enforcement? Will the police brass stand up and discipline officers who, after receiving this 'training' still violate citizens First Amendment right to film or record police in public, so long as they don't actually interfere with police business? Will the police unions back up managements actions in protecting citizens rights? Will fellow officers condemn individuals or groups within their departments for going down the violation path?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2018 @ 6:51am

    until

    they find a good excuse to stop it again.

    the only training that is needed is a court room where officers are tried for constitutional violations under the color of authority.

    But since no one wants to put them in jail, including the citizens... we have a long way to go before people wake up to the tyranny.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


