Fri, Jan 19th 2018 10:35am


Daily Deal: The Computer Hacker Professional Certification Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Computer Hacker Professional Certification Bundle has 60+ hours of prep for CISM, CISA, and CISSP Certification Exams to help you train to be an ethical hacker. In this bundle, you'll master the skills of hacking and penetration in order to learn how to defeat malicious hackers. You will learn about the role of social engineering in stealing confidential information, how to apply integrity controls and different types of encryption, and how to carry out an investigation according to industry best practices and legal guidelines. Three courses cover the basics of what you'll need to know to sit various certification exams. The bundle is on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

