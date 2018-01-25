Genome Of A Man Born In 1784 Recreated From... >>
<< Harris Stingray Nondisclosure Agreement...
 tdicon 

Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Jan 25th 2018 3:36pm


Filed Under:
cryptocurrency, porn, trademark

Companies:
vice, vice industry token, vice media



Vice Media Goes After Vice Industry Token, A Porn Crypto-Currency Company, For Trademark

from the pron-coin dept

The last time we checked in with Vice Media it was firing off a cease and desist letter to a tiny little punk band called ViceVersa, demanding that it change its name because Vice Media has a trademark for the word "vice" for several markets. In case you thought that occurrence was a one-off for Vice Media, or the result of an overzealous new hire to the company's legal team, Vice Media is again trademark bullying another comany, Vice Industry Token. VIT is apparently a pornography cryptocurrency company, which is a three-word combination that I bet god herself could never have imagined being uttered. The claim in the C&D notice that VIT got is, of course, that Vice Media has a "vice" trademark and that this use infringes upon it.

Vice Media sent a cease-and-desist letter to the digital upstart in November, alleging its "Vice Industry Token" trademark infringes on its rights to "Vice," according to a complaint filed Friday in California federal court.

As noted, VIT is going to court to declare its use of the word "vice" non-infringing. The complaint as filed does not offer up the reasoning VIT has for its use to not be infringing, but it's fairly easy to guess. Vice Media is a major media company playing in a variety of markets, from magazines to music and journalism. It is not, however, the following:

VIT offers its proprietary cryptocurrency and also operates an adult entertainment platform, which, according to the complaint, are together designed to "change the nature and monetization of pornography."

There is simply nothing between the two entities that represents a competitive situation. Given that, I have to expect that the court will side with VIT, which was quite smart in seeking this declaratory judgement. What that will not answer, though, is why Vice Media ever thought any of this was necessary to begin with.

13 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Genome Of A Man Born In 1784 Recreated From... >>
<< Harris Stingray Nondisclosure Agreement...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

03:29 Sarajevo's City Government Says No One Can Use The Name 'Sarajevo' Without Its Permission (4)

Thursday

19:22 Genome Of A Man Born In 1784 Recreated From The DNA Of His Descendants (4)
15:36 Vice Media Goes After Vice Industry Token, A Porn Crypto-Currency Company, For Trademark (13)
13:40 Harris Stingray Nondisclosure Agreement Forbids Cops From Telling Legislators About Surveillance Tech (20)
11:54 TPP Is Back, Minus Copyright Provisions And Pharma Patent Extensions, In A Clear Snub To Trump And The US (36)
10:36 Spanish Government Uses Hate Speech Law To Arrest Critic Of The Spanish Government (18)
10:31 Daily Deal: LithiumCard Pro Retro Series Lightning Battery Chargers (0)
09:32 Rupert Murdoch Admits, Once Again, He Can't Make Money Online -- Begs Facebook To Just Give Him Money (41)
06:19 The GAO Says It Will Investigate Bogus Net Neutrality Comments, Eventually (13)
03:21 Disrupting The Fourth Amendment: Half Of Law Enforcement E-Warrants Approved In 10 Minutes Or Less (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.