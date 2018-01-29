Another Day, Another Flimsy Report Claiming TV Cord Cutting Won't Save You Money
Once a month like clockwork, somebody in the tech press proudly decides to inform their readers that you can't save any money by cutting the traditional TV cord and going with cheaper, more flexible streaming alternatives. The logic in these reports almost always goes something like this: "Once I got done signing up for every damn streaming video service under the sun, I found that I wasn't really saving much money over traditional cable."
Writers leaning into this lazy hot take almost always tend to forget a few things.
One, the same broadcasters dictating cable TV rates dictate streaming video rates, so in some ways pricing will be lateral. Two, adding a dozen streaming services to exactly match your bloated, 300 channel cable subscription misses the entire point of cord cutting, which is about customization and flexibility. Three, if writers actually stopped and talked to real consumers (like in the cord cutting subreddit), they'd be told (repeatedly) how customers routinely save money each month by breaking free of the traditional, bloated cable TV bundle.
Last week it was Quartz's turn to prop up the flimsy narrative that "streaming’s live-TV bundles aren’t actually saving cord-cutters money." Their report was at least somewhat more scientific in nature, leaning heavily on data provided by a research firm by the name of M Science, which acknowledged that the average cord cutter saves around $20 per month by going with a streaming alternative. But the firm then tried to claim that this savings disappeared when you factored in cable company "triple play" bundles:
"When paired with the cost customers continued to pay their cable providers for things like internet, phone, or additional TV packages, the savings vanished altogether. The average virtual pay-TV subscriber paid about $15 more in aggregate than the average cable customer in 2017, based on M Science’s data.
That’s in part because customers can often get a better deal bundling two or three services from a cable provider, like TV, internet, and home phone service, than paying for internet alone. It’s marketed by cable operators as the double or triple play. “The cable companies will incentivize aggressively for bundling and penalize for unbundling,” said Corey Barrett, senior analyst for technology, media, and telecom at M Science. “They’ll have attractive rates for a double-play bundle and if you decide to go to broadband only, it’s going to cost more than broadband bundled with other services.”
The problem with this take is that while cable operators claim you're getting "savings" by bundling multiple services you may not even want (cable digital phone service, especially), these savings are often part of a temporary promotion. And when that promotion expires you're usually left paying a dramatically higher rate. While new customers tend to get offered promotions in order to get them to switch, existing customers who've been with the company for a while often have trouble getting a new, comparable promo when the contract expires.
In reality, ISPs like to artificially jack up the price of standalone broadband to make it as unpalatable as possible in the hopes of upselling you to additional services. That doesn't necessarily equate to saving money. The report is also likely relying on these companies' advertised prices, which isn't the actual price. Cable companies are facing all manner of lawsuits for using bogus fees to jack up the advertised rate post sale, a bit of creative marketing regulators from both parties have turned a blind eye to for decades. That's before you get to the broadband usage caps and overage fees used to punish cord cutters for leaving the cable walled garden.
Another tendency I've enjoyed observing in these reports is that they almost always ignore the fact that piracy exists and is aggressively common in the Plex and Kodi era. Countless consumers save money via piracy, but acknowledging this reality is seen by most news outlets and analysts as a tacit approval of it -- resulting in them comically omitting it from the discussion entirely. Because you don't approve of piracy doesn't change the fact that it routinely occurs as a cost-cutting measure among consumers. Piracy is, as Techdirt readers have long understood, something you have to compete with whether you like it or not. If you ignore it in your analysis of TV costs you're painting an incomplete picture.
All told, if you prefer a massive bundle of religious programming, horrible reality television, live sports and infomercials -- you may want to stick to paying an arm and a leg for cable. But if you spend even a small amount of time talking to those that have taken the leap and ditched traditional cable, you'll find absolutely no debate that cutting the traditional TV cord routinely saves you a significant chunk of change each and every month.
Reader Comments
Lets talk about fees...
So i'm not sure how $26-$38 in BASE FEES each month is cheaper than just streaming. HBO + Netflix + Hulu still come in cheaper! We haven't even talked about the ACTUAL CABLE BILL YET!
Oh boy, are they in for a surprise when the current generation s of kids set up home, as they often rely on the free sources, Like YouTube for their entertainment, education, and social networking.
Re:
Re:
They don't mind paying for good services without commercials. Streams are often junk and full of viruses and stuff. Paying a small amount is worth it.
But they are never going to pay Comcast $200 a month.
And they still miss the points we all try to make
Cable costs too much for stuff I do *NOT* want - and is still on a schedule that doesn't fit mine. And I don't have any hope that they will fix either of those core issues. ever.
Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
Exactly this. I've mostly cut the cable not because it's too expensive but because it's too inflexible. I don't think my bill has really dropped. I subscribe to MLB and NHL, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, Netflix, MoviePass, and YouTube Red. I also buy stuff on iTunes if that's the only place I can get it.
Cable isn't too expensive, it's too overloaded with commercials. I'd be happy to uncut my cord if they would sell me commercial-free cable TV.
Re: Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
Never ever EVER going to happen. Hell once we move more reliant on YT just wait for them to figure out a way to fully bypass Add-blockers and be just as bad as cable.
Re: Re: Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
Then, if/when YT reaches such a state then they will learn the very same lesson I was all too willing to teach the cable companies, and broadcast television/radio. That lesson being that they are expendable and I am not captive. If they do not offer the product or service that I want then they will not receive my money or attention. I absolutely loath commercials (or ads of any kind, really) and actively go out of my way to spare myself from exposure to them. If ad-free subscription is not an option then they clearly do not want my money badly enough and I will find alternate means of viewing the content I am interested in.
Re: Re: Re: Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
Re: Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
Re: Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
Re: Re: Re: Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
When the exposure to these blaring, noise ridden, spots disappeared in my life, I noticed that I became far more sensitive to their intrusions. Today I can not stand a commercial and will go to great lengths to eliminate them or abandon sites that think their content is so precious they can't show it to you without the ads. I simply will no longer put up with them.
Re: Re: Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
Re: Re: Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
But he has YouTube Red so he doesn't have to worry about that.
Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
This example always amuses me. Singles were always a thing until nearly the end of the physical media era.
Re: Re: And they still miss the points we all try to make
The Set Top Box fee is funny
HULU? No thanks! To me, it's a crap service. Netflix I had before I had cut the cord. So not really a new cost.
I do have Home Phone Service but through OOMA. Which is a fraction of the cost than Comcast. It would be even cheaper for me, but I'm getting 2 Home phone numbers using it so I have to pay for their Premium service.
Re:
They swore up and down that that was the case when I cut the cord. They swore that the cost of basic cable was free, and that I wouldn't see any more than what the cost of internet was ($99/mo at the time). When I got my bill, it was nearly $200. The broadcast fees, rebroadcast fees, FCC fees (?), and the various other below the belt fees added nearly $100 to the bill. When I called them up, they offered me basic basic cable, which was just the local broadcast channels, and the price dropped $30 (was still paying more than $150.) Finally, when I managed to get them to drop everything but internet, the cost dropped to $99 and all the stupid fees went away.
Of course, internet is now up to $120/mo, and I suspect it will keep going up.
Re:
Re:
Re:
I can AVOID paying for offensive content that cable / satellite providers cram down my throat.
Specifically: sports
Re: Re:
Re:
With this, I get streaming music, TV and movies. If I desperately need to watch something not available through these methods, I can always record an OTA broadcast (since going digital, OTA is on par or better quality than what Cable provides).
So why would I want to duplicate this by subscribing to cable? Because a particular channel has a particular show me and my friends watch? Well then why not go to the CHANNEL's site and stream it for free?
Cable provides zero benefit today, and yet charges over $1200/year for the privilege. Compare that to Amazon, who provides more service for only $100.
Re: Re:
Add a $11/mnth subscription for Netflix and I'm still saving roughly $50-120/mnth over cable TV once you're over (or even with) those stupid "promotion deals" that the company keeps sending me flyers for. They bury in the fine print that the actual price doubles or triples the second year, which you're stuck with as it's a contract. I use an OTA antenna for the local channels - which is more than just the big 3 here.
I guess this is one of those uncommon markets where there's much more than the basic networks OTA. CW, three "nostalgia" type channels, PBS, some local low power stuff, and HSN (seriously... HSN has an OTA channel here). It probably makes "cord cutting" more of a sweet deal than completely rural areas with only a couple or just one useful station, like where I grew up.
Re:
I grew up out in the country where the cable company STILL refuses to run cable. Really insulting part is they will send junk mail to you but then when you call they tell you they don't offer service there. So WTF did you send me your junk mail!!! Dumb @#$%@
That rant aside though, many people now have grown up watching cable and satellite. They don't even realize you can just use a cheap antenna and get several channels even way out in the country I can get 6 or 7 channels free. (Although I still very rarely turn on a tv station. I just stream movies from different online services)
Re: Re:
An even bigger problem is that they have gotten used to watching on their schedule, and not the schedule of the TV/Cable providers.
I also have Netflix and MLB, but I had those with cable too so it's a wash.
And the only reason we have Hulu Live is its the only service with the Big 10 Network for me and HGTV for my wife. Once college basketball season is over I could downgrade to Sling for $20 a month for the summer. But I probably won't as my wife not getting mad about another change is worth $20 a month.
What about people outside OTA markets?
Re: What about people outside OTA markets?
What is this OTA news you speak of?
Internet access to a local news station usually allows you to stream their broadcasts, certainly for news (a lot less capability to stream other programming.) At least in my neck of the woods I've not turned on a TV that uses OTA in three years...but even with a decent internal whole house antenna I can get signals from between 60-80 miles away. Some don't come in well, but others come in perfectly. Depends on the number of mountains I have in the way between the broadcast antenna and my house. I can pick up stations at 200 miles too, but these tend to be across the border where broadcast antenna power levels are lax.
Re: Re: What about people outside OTA markets?
Not everyone can get antenna, but with Hulu and CBS I could see everything anyway for $15 a month. And CW is free with ads.
Re: What about people outside OTA markets?
aS LONG AS...
Cellphones,
Internet,
Satellite?
They just SHIFT the charges from 1 to the others...
All the Current Corps are living Off of INSTALLED SERVICES..
They DIDNT BUILD IT, and HARDLY Maintain it..But STILL CHARGE FOR IT.
Flawed Methodology
Traditional TV means trying to search through choices most of which are poor. Hoping to beat the odds and find a great one just as it is about to start. It is a terrible experience when compared to on demand streaming.
Religious channels
