Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Jan 19th 2018 3:27am


Filed Under:
copyright, elementary school, fair use, ipo, kids, lessons, parody, propaganda, uk



UK Begins Absolutely Bonkers 'Education' Of Grade Schoolers About Intellectual Property And Piracy

from the hey-teacher-leave-those-kids-alone dept

Several years ago, a music industry transplant into Parliament, Mike Weatherley, made a glorious push to get the government to invade primary schools in the country to teach them that piracy is the worst thing in the world and intellectual property laws are super cool. Children as young as seven years old would be subjected to "educational information" provided by the government on the "proper" use of the internet. This was not the first attempt at pushing copyright propaganda on kids. In fact, we've reported on many of these, going all the way back to 2003 -- and many of the programs have been mockable, including the infamous Captain Copyright.

You would think that maybe those producing this propaganda would realize that it basically always is a flop as kids are smart enough to see through it -- and that their attempts to be cool and hip tend to come off as insane. But... the UK has pushed forward with this plan, and you have no fucking idea how insane it actually is.

Part of the education features a fictitious cartoon band called Nancy and the Meerkats. With help from their manager, they learn key copyright insights and this week several new videos were published, BBC points out.

The videos try to explain concepts including copyright, trademarks, and how people can protect the things they’ve created. Interestingly, the videos themselves use names of existing musicians, with puns such as Ed Shealing, Justin Beaver, and the evil Kitty Perry. Even Nancy and the Meerkats appears to be a play on the classic 1970s cartoon series Josie and the Pussycats, featuring a pop band of the same name.

As TorrentFreak points out, the inclusion of a parody of Ed Sheeran is more than a bit eyebrow-raising, considering just how open to and grateful for piracy and filesharing Sheeran has been. For the government to hijack his likeness for a parody that takes the opposite view is, at the very least, uncouth. If it seems odd that a series of videos extolling the virtues of intellectual property rights makes such liberal use of parody to play on well-known entertainment stars, well, just take a look at the government's video trying to explain parody and fair use and picture a bunch of first-through-fifth graders taking this all in.

Beyond how vomit-inducing the video is generally, one wonders just how closely the message in the video overlaps with actual UK law. While UK law is more stringent on free speech when it comes to so-called "insulting" speech, it seems far too simple an explanation to state that any parody that is found insulting would be illegal. Let's say, for instance, that Ed Sheeran considers this parody depiction of him, complete with an anti-piracy message that comes off as the opposite of his own, is insulting. Is the UK's IPO really saying that its own video suddenly becomes illegal?

Now, while the videos generally tread upon long-debunked ground...

After the Meerkats found out that people were downloading their tracks from pirate sites and became outraged, their manager Big Joe explained that file-sharing is just the same as stealing a CD from a physical store.

“In a way, all those people who downloaded free copies are doing the same thing as walking out of the shop with a CD and forgetting to go the till,” he says.

“What these sites are doing is sometimes called piracy. It not only affects music but also videos, books, and movies.If someone owns the copyright to something, well, it is stealing. Simple as that,” Big Joe adds.

...there is also some almost hilarious over-statements on the importance of this messaging and intellectual property as a whole. For instance, were you aware that the reason it's so important to teach 7 year olds about copyright and trademark is because navigating intellectual property is a full-blown "life skill?"

According to Catherine Davies of IPO’s education outreach department, knowledge about key intellectual property issues is a “life skill” nowadays.

“In today’s digital environment, even very young people are IP consumers, accessing online digital content independently and regularly,” she tells the BBC. “A basic understanding of IP and a respect for others’ IP rights is therefore a key life skill.”

It's enough to make you wonder if this is all just another example of a parody of those that push intellectual property rights education on school-aged children -- so ham-fisted is the execution and so wildly overstated is its importance.

Ultimately, we can likely rest easy, because children even as young as seven are far too smart and resourceful, not to mention critical in terms of entertainment, as to consider these videos to be anything other than the obvious propaganda that they are. One nearly hopes that some of these children will create their own parodies and put them up on that dangerous internet thing they've been warned about, with hopefully as much mean-spirit as their little psyches can conjure.

63 Comments

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    hij (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 2:34am

    Not everyone gets it

    Unfortunately, not every child is able to discern what is happening. It is in the interests of the politicians to keep people separated, and this just helps to start the process of setting people against each other as early as possible.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 3:41am

    "Part of the education features a fictitious cartoon band called Nancy and the Meerkats"

    This made me giggle. Meerkats have become rather popular in the UK, largely due to an entertaining series of commercials for the insurance comparison website Compare The Market (featuring a bunch of Russian meerkats discussing a website called Compare The Meerkat). The success has gone far beyond the commercials themselves, with all sorts of merchandising and other services wholly unrelated to the insurance product having sprung up. There's little reason to think that the choice of animal here is anything other than an attempt to reference something the kids would already be familiar with in positive light.

    In other words, they're essentially trying to reach the kiddies about the evils of infringement by appropriating the successful work of someone else, and leveraging the audience that someone else built by copying their product.

    "As TorrentFreak points out, the inclusion of a parody of Ed Sheeran is more than a bit eyebrow-raising, considering just how open to and grateful for piracy and filesharing Sheeran has been"

    Not really. That would assume intellectual honesty and a level of self-awareness that someone openly lying in this way would not possess. Certainly not people willing to copy someone else's product for a propaganda piece on how evil copying stuff is.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 6:49am

      Re:

      Thanks for the U.K. context. Only time I thought meerkats were ever cool in my recollection was in The Lion King 1 1/2.

      Slightly less bonkers to me, but still bonkers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ThatFatMan (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 4:23am

    Well if this doesn't work, maybe they can borrow from the US approach in a few years and come up with three programs. They can call them:

    C.A.R.E.
    P.A.R.E.
    T.A.R.E.

    They'll be just like the D.A.R.E. program and just as effective, and as an added bonus, they'll have the full support of the MPAA and RIAA.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 6:47am

      Re:

      Yeah, what ever happened to the Just Say No To Drugs?

      Lately, drugs are being pushed in a large majority of tv ads.
      Although the associated increase in lawyer ads is a bit humorous.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 19 Jan 2018 @ 4:24am

    Well, this is almost revolutional:

    If someone owns the copyright to something, well, it is stealing. Simple as that,” Big Joe adds.

    Interesting take. Too bad it makes less sense in context.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Dark Helmet (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 4:51am

      Re: Well, this is almost revolutional:

      I love this comment so much, I want it to meet another good comment and have little baby comments so that I can also read them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 4:33am

    1. It’s pretty obvious what piracy did to the music industry; you really have to put your head in the sand to pretend not to know that.

    2. Intellectual property is with us forever.

    3. Suggesting that it’s bad to suggest to children that breaking the law isn’t a good idea makes you look pretty whacko.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Dark Helmet (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 4:50am

      Re:

      Cool comment bro. Maybe there should also be regular classes for 7 year olds on the evils of white collar banking crimes and ponzi schemes. After all, if you point out that such an "education" of children that young is kind of weird and silly, then you're "whacko" for not wanting to tell children that breaking the law isn't a good idea.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Iggy, 19 Jan 2018 @ 6:37am

        Re: Re:

        It would have been interesting to learn about things like Regulatory Capture, Network Effects and Natural Monopolies in high school. We barely even learned about the law of supply and demand.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 9:35am

        Re: Re: Techdirt as usual against The Law as such, and for thefts.

        >>> "Cool comment bro. Maybe there should also be regular classes for 7 year olds on the evils of white collar banking crimes and ponzi schemes."

        You appear to not even grasp that you thereby support the comment more than mock it.

        And stop astro-turfing your own pieces! Didn't your parents or anyone ever tell you that self-flattery is counter-productive? -- Well, okay, it's not in this weird little realm of Techdirt, but is in the real world. -- I note your fondness for "bro", and that Techdirt now has a "BroD" screen name, one on this page. Many of the comments (throughout Techdirt) are remarkably uniform and not inconsistent with your views and writing style.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 9:39am

          Re: Re: Re: Techdirt as usual against The Law as such, and for thefts.

          "not even grasp"

          Possibly you are missing the point?

          Sad that your feathers got ruffled, but get a grip - lol.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 6:53am

      Re:

      On the other hand ...
      It is pretty obvious what the music industry did to themselves.
      You really have to put your head in the sand to pretend not to know that.

      Grifting is with us forever.

      Children at the age struggle with the concept of sharing, and you want to interject some ridiculous excuse for them to take all their toys and go home so that they can eat all the cookies themselves while feeling justified in their actions.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 7:12am

      Re:

      1. Piracy makes an easy scapegoat, but there's huge number of other issues behind the industry's problems if you wish to look at reality. Piracy will only ever be a part of the issue, you're deluding yourself if you think it's the be all and end all.

      2. It was also with us for millenia before someone came up with the current copyright rules.

      3. Actual laws, yes. Not the strawmen that are talked about in this kind of silly propaganda.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 7:36am

      Re:

      Intellectual property is with us for life plus 70 years. Natch!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 11:54am

      Re:

      1. Not obvious at all, actually. Unless you mean how everybody sharing their CDs and MP3s with their friends created massive amounts of free advertising and led to increased overall sales and a perpetual rise in profit margins for publishers and recording labels. That's what you meant right?

      2. Maybe, maybe not, but piracy will always be around since there will always be those few who refuse to pay for anything. Punishing people who obey the law just to try and catch those few last pirates only pushes law abiders into piracy. Something something "tighten your grip" something something "slip through your fingers".

      3. When they misinterpret the law and leave out all that stuff about parody and fair use, then yeah, it's a good idea and only makes the recording industry look whacko, not us.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 4:56am

    I only have an IP address.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kapten Kopeewright, 19 Jan 2018 @ 5:03am

    But will Jeaver bust in on Ed's healing and pity Kerry?

    Don't forget Pirate Pete and the Parody Punchers, or David Catherine and Luke Weatherman from the Imaginary Property Orifice.


    Ah the irony of using parody as fair use to argue against the use of parody as fair use.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 5:10am

    Imagine if one of those kids knew about the problem in the youtube system. Would they be the one to respond well to this message?

    "Teacher, if copyright is important and must be respected, why did *insert favorite youtuber* get his video taken down for something he made? Did they steal the copyright from him?"

    Either the teacher will have no answer; stumble for an answer in front of the kid; or they will be blunt about it.

    "They don't respect our rights, but they want to force us to respect theirs."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 19 Jan 2018 @ 5:14am

    Idiots. We need to be teaching them what they can do instead of telling them what they can't.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 5:23am

    Love to send over a few crates of the Jenkins-Boyle-Aoki graphic novels... "Theft: A History of Music" and "Bound by Law? Tales from the Public Domain". Then they'd learn a thing or two.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    firebird2110 (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 5:29am

    Another day another thing that makes me glad my daughter doesn't go to school.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    BroD, 19 Jan 2018 @ 5:37am

    So realistic in how they make the characters look like they're reading cue cards instead of making eye-contact with each other (or the viewer.) They've totally nailed one of the features of government 'education' initiatives that ensures their ineffectiveness.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Lord Lidl of Cheem (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 6:14am

    I'm a member of the generation who were shown the 'Tourettes - I swear I can't help it' video as part of a well-meaning exercise to raise awareness of the syndrome and to foster a greater understanding of the issues and stigmas surrounding it.

    Unfortunately you can probably guess what happens when you show a bunch of schoolkids a video of people swearing and say its alright they have tourettes - that video did not have the intended effect and neither will this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ogman (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 6:15am

    If parodied = butt-hurt snowflake entertainer, then parody = "cyberbullying"?

    Sad to see the word used to describe a real problem perverted for the benefit of entertainment industry funded government lackeys.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 6:34am

    It's no use. Quite a lot of ppl who are 15+ already hold plenty of contempt against copyright and are generally ok with dowloading stuff. Kids will generally go with their parents. Still, it adds to the laughingstock the MAFIAA is and will survive for ages. You wouldn't download a car, would you?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 7:22am

      Re:

      "You wouldn't download a car, would you?"

      As is my usual answer to that particular piece of idiocy - if the car could be freely duplicated without any real cost and no loss of use for the owners of any other car on the road? Yes, I would. Just like many people started downloading their movies instead of being forced to sit through that unskippable crap on their legally purchased DVDs.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      ryuugami, 19 Jan 2018 @ 8:08am

      Re:

      You wouldn't download a car, would you?

      Or, to put it in Star Trek terms, "I would. I could. I did."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Iggy, 19 Jan 2018 @ 9:25am

        Re: Re:

        Star Trek was a good show. They missed the episode where they ship got a warning letter from the coffee company for materializing their brand in the kitchen Replicator. They also missed the episode where the crew entered the DRM certificate to use the copyright Holodeck programs.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Iggy, 19 Jan 2018 @ 6:39am

    Life Skills

    If prices for content keep rising, then learning to maintain the Kodi addons will indeed become a life skill.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 6:41am

    Nancy and the Meerkats, the new Reefer Madness.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 6:55am

    Where are the parodies?

    Nancy & the Meerkats parodies arriving in 3, 2, 1...

    (But they musn't be mean.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dingledore the Previously Impervious, 19 Jan 2018 @ 7:47am

    Is this available on PirateBay yet?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ShadowNinja (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 7:50am

    For instance, were you aware that the reason it's so important to teach 7 year olds about copyright and trademark is because navigating intellectual property is a full-blown "life skill?"

    Well then, obviously we need to change the law if navigating copyright and IP laws is so difficult it has to be considered a 'life skill'.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 8:15am

      Re:

      Doing taxes is a life skill, getting a mortgage is a life skill, getting a student loan is a life skill, paying bills and getting credit cards is a life skill. I learned some of that in Business Math, which was an elective course.

      We rarely teach children how to beat the essential systems set up in our society, much less how to competently navigate them. Government initiatives to teach only work if they teach what is truly necessary to know (which requires more money than they're usually willing to spend).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 8:37am

        Re: Re:

        Learning to walk is a life skill.
        Potty training is a life skill.
        feeding yourself is a life skill.
        Sharing is a life skill.
        Literacy is a life skill.
        ......
        whatever

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 11:51am

          Re: Re: Re:

          I'd think not as many children need to be explicitly taught those (save maybe some literacy) by the time they're 7.

          Last I checked we weren't in the habit of having school teach all the rest of those skills for us...

          But you're a slow learner, so maybe school was different for you?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        crade (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 8:43am

        Re: Re:

        There is a pretty steep difference between requiring a life skill to succeed or do well, requiring one just to figure out how to not break the law.

        People are naturally motivated to learn things that benefit you directly. They are not naturally motivated to learn complex arbitrary legal systems just to make sure they never cross any invisible lines or step on any cracks.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Not an Electronic Rodent (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 9:40am

        Re: Re:

        Doing taxes is a life skill, getting a mortgage is a life skill, getting a student loan is a life skill, paying bills and getting credit cards is a life skill. I learned some of that in Business Math, which was an elective course.

        And right here is one of the major problems in education, both in the UK and, I suspect, the US: These are not separate skills! All of these are "Maths + applying an existing skill in a different way"

        The issue is not; "We rarely teach children how to beat the essential systems set up in our society", but that educational systems are mostly set up to impart specific, testable knowledge to children so that the "progress" can be easily counted. It rarely addresses the question of how to learn for yourself and apply the skills you have learnt to new situations.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 12:26pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Well, teachers tend to be crappy at answering "why this is useful for me to learn", and it won't occur to most teenagers to care.

          If they had an unlimited amount of time to learn about compound vs. fixed interest mortgages (and how some of them change terms based on current interest rates) and other such imperative things, I'd agree with you.

          But they'll be 18 (or 19, or 21) in no time and getting their first (complimentary) credit card in the mail, or at least a bank account soon.

          I'd love to keep them from all the vultures looking to squeeze them when money is essential to living in the world. Learning those skills past that magical "adult" age is too late. Most people don't care about these things and won't ever learn them anyways.

          That's what that Business Math elective taught me.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Will B., 19 Jan 2018 @ 12:13pm

        My bonus Pedant Points for the day;

        The phrase "Much less" should be used the opposite of how you are using. The broad, simple case, *much less* the narrow, complex case. The idea is we can't even do the simple / general thing, so we certainly can't do the comples / specific thing.
        "We rarely teach children to navigate these simple systems, much less how to *beat* them."

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Not an Electronic Rodent (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 8:32am

      Re:

      Well then, obviously we need to change the law if navigating copyright and IP laws is so difficult it has to be considered a 'life skill'.

      This!

      Though, sadly, it's even worse than that in that all too often the corporations and the government enforcement they buy don't have any better idea of what the law actually means or how it applies in a usual impossibly tangled real situation than the afor-mentioned -7-year-olds.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 9:35am

    This is why you don't blindly depend on the schools for *all* your kids' education. You need to pass on lessons and experience that the schools won't.

    ("Yes, popping a paper bag in the mall makes a very loud noise. Yes, you can hear it echoing all through the place, including a strong echo from the very far end of the mall. Yes, mall cops are all dicks.")

    That includes the principle you too have rights regarding intellectual property and that a lot of file sharing is neither illegal nor immoral.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    takitus (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 10:14am

    Priorities

    Apparently “A basic understanding of IP” does not include an understanding of basic concepts like fair use or the public domain, let alone any of modern alternatives to copyright maximalism—Creative Commons, et al.

    Apparently the creators of this nonsense also don’t consider it a problem if children who believe their bullshit stop using Wikipedia or other open/free resources because “it is stealing”. Is there also a video about how creators who use free content licenses are villains destroying the market for copyright maximalists?

    No matter what your definition of education, this is a disservice to any person interested in learning. An educational organization that doesn’t protest this spreading of FUD in its classrooms is not really concerned with education.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 10:37am

    Not a parody at all. They KNOW it's utter utter crap.

    It's a way to launder £400 million of taxpayers money, some of which goes right back into Theresa May's personal offshore bank accounts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 11:20am

    Needs a "how to get around a paywall" class

    The kids who are actually trying to learn will soon notice paywalls getting in their way. The schools should explain how to get papers from Sci-hub, how people can publish their own papers in open-access journals, archive.org, etc.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    John85851 (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 11:42am

    Does it talk about Google Image

    I didn't watch the video because I want to keep my sanity, but does it cover the topic of: "I'm free to use any image I find on a Google Image search because there's no way those images are copyrighted"?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jinxed (profile), 19 Jan 2018 @ 11:43am

    Every time Techdirt posts an article of news from the UK, the urge to watch "V for Vendetta" increases.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2018 @ 11:46am

    The video was the best!

    This was the best "educational" copyright video I have come across. Sadly, I don't mean that in a good way ...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Nancy, 19 Jan 2018 @ 12:31pm

    Hey WTF!??!

    Nancy & the Meerkats is the name of my band. I'm fucking suing!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


