The Constant Pressure For YouTube To Police 'Bad' Content Means That It's Becoming A Gatekeeper
from the this-is-unfortunate dept
For many, many years we've talked about how people were wrong to say that the internet "cut out middlemen" because there are still plenty of middlemen around. Instead, what was important was that the type of middlemen were changing. Specifically, we were moving from an age of gatekeepers to an age of enablers. And the difference here is profound. Gatekeepers keep out most people who want to use their platforms. Think: record labels or movie studios. Most people who wanted to become musicians just a couple of decades ago were not able to. Record labels would not sign them, and without a recording deal, your chance of making any money was just about nil. A few people were signed, a very few of those that signed would make lots of money, the rest would make a little money, and everyone who didn't sign would make basically nothing. The "curve" of how much money people made trying to become musicians was not very smooth. You had a few at the top end, and a giant cliff down to basically zero if you couldn't get past the gatekeeper.
But the internet changed that in a massive way. Anyone could start using the various internet platforms to release their content, to build an audience, and to make some money. There remain complaints from some that the amount most users make isn't very much, but that ignores that under the previous gatekeeper system, that amount was almost certainly zero for the vast majority of people who wished to make money from their creative endeavors. With various internet services -- Kickstarter, Patreon, Spotify, YouTube, etc. -- artists could at least make more than zero.
There has been some fear that yesterday's enablers would turn into tomorrow's gatekeepers. Unfortunately, one of the most disturbing aspects of what's happening with the internet these days is that more and more people seem to be pressuring these enabling services to become gatekeepers and to lock out smaller creators, out of this new fear that some people shouldn't be allowed to use these platforms to make any money at all.
Case in point: YouTube has recently announced new rules around creator monetization, which basically say you need to be pretty popular before you can become a partner who can monetize your videos.
After careful consideration and extended conversations with advertisers and creators, we’re making big changes to the process that determines which channels can run ads on YouTube. Previously, channels had to reach 10,000 total views to be eligible for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). It’s been clear over the last few months that we need the right requirements and better signals to identify the channels that have earned the right to run ads. Instead of basing acceptance purely on views, we want to take channel size, audience engagement, and creator behavior into consideration to determine eligibility for ads.
That’s why starting today, new channels will need to have 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of watch time within the past 12 months to be eligible for ads. We will begin enforcing these new requirements for existing channels in YPP beginning February 20th, 2018.
The company flat out admits that this is to stop those who somehow don't deserve to make money from getting paid, and also to appease advertisers:
There’s no denying 2017 was a difficult year, with several issues affecting our community and our advertising partners. We are passionate about protecting our users, advertisers and creators and making sure YouTube is not a place that can be co-opted by bad actors. While we took several steps last year to protect advertisers from inappropriate content, we know we need to do more to ensure that their ads run alongside content that reflects their values. As we mentioned in December, we needed a fresh approach to advertising on YouTube.
That "December" link was a YouTube post responding to the widespread controversy over YouTube star Logan Paul's immature and disrespectful videos in Japan and in particular, showing (and basically laughing at) the body of someone who had committed suicide in Aokigahara. And, indeed, many see these new changes to YouTube monetization as a direct response to the Logan Paul debacle -- even though these rules wouldn't have made a difference for Paul. Indeed, Paul's immature antics were a large part of what made him a YouTube star along with his brother (who some argue is even more immature -- and perhaps even more popular).
So, really, these changes seem to be an attempt to appease advertisers rather than YouTubers (who don't seem very happy about this). But, in doing so, YouTube takes a pretty big step from that enabler category into the gatekeeper cateogry. It's not all the way to the extreme of the record labels, of course. There are clear, stated, quantifiable metrics here. But it does move that "cliff" in the monetization scheme, such that those who are just starting out, or who just want to make a few extra dollars, won't be doing so via YouTube.
YouTube, obviously, is free to make that choice. It needs to appease increasingly angry advertisers who don't want their ads showing up in "controversial" places. So that's understandable. But, it's also... a bit sad. The power and excitement many of us felt for what the internet enabled was the fact that it allowed people to make use of these platforms to create, distribute, promote, communicate and monetize without any real gatekeepers. And that's changing.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
4000 hours watch time means that smaller channels are encouraged to output quantity content over quality content. This isn't a hard goal to meet but it is degrading. 1000 subscribers is quite a bit harder though. To the point you essentially have to start pandering and promising interesting content coming soon.
Actually, come to think of it, these new rules benefit people who want to emulate Logan Paul.
That being said these changes do help reduce monetary gain for a lot of small bad actors who horked up a lot of questionable content last year. Although the complaint was more that those videos existed not that they appeared after beer commercials.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It is also hitting many small specialized channels in the history,re-enactment, engineering and similar disciplines.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The weapons guys have been exploring options from other sites besides youtube to disabling monetization entirely and relying on patreon and paypal instead.
Youtube might feel kind of silly when their creators all start disabling monetization in favour of other options, and youtube's share of that now zero revenue becomes zero as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I don't know, i went back to blocking ads anyway, they are so repetitive and stupid. Youtube may end up feeling kind of silly, but it seems like people and corporations frequently do something even worse when they feel that way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
4000 hours watch time means that smaller channels are encouraged to output quantity content over quality content.
That's already old hat, so it's not like lame tubers wouldn't ramp it up. It also forces non-famous tubers into content-dumping stuff they normally wouldn't, or begging for more views. I think there is a broad middle where people can make interesting content, but not at a high rate, and not with a ton of regular viewers. So yeah.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It could go say accounts can only consume 5 minutes of content a day without subscribing. Or it could take a page out of crowed funding: here's 10 minutes of an artists work, if you want a collection of say 300 minutes we need to raise $50 (or w/e). Anyhow my point was that it was not changes to the internet, but to specific platforms that effected those changes.
I'm sure if someone actually wanted to do something like that (I don't) they could come up with lots of ways to make it lucrative while still being a predominantly enabling platform (considering that I suspect at least some of the ideas I listed above would work... and I only spent ~20s on them).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm expecting a new competitor: "Security cameras of Walmart."
Like YouTube, anyone can (and already does) add content. They'll handle the uploading, and monetize it with your purchases.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This makes sense, as it would fix a growing problem with YouTube:
TV shows upload clips. Movie studios upload trailers and featurettes. News shows upload stories and interviews. It's promotional, but often worth watching.
But more and more when you search for that content, you get endless crap. Videos with someone simply describing that content (while adding no value whatsoever), or a questionable link to somewhere else.
Those sites generate vast numbers of views - but only for two seconds each before people curse and try the next one. That's enough to monetize them.
Checking for audience engagement - did they actually stick around to watch the video - is needed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Youtube already has than infomation, and makes it available as part of the channel statistics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But that doesn't tell be whether they were "viewed" by folks who watched the whole thing - indicating actual content - or "viewed" for two seconds only - indicating clickbait garbage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
People need to dispense with the idea that all other people are wholly ignorant of facts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In modern Amerika... Youtube watches YOU! -- Or: Cesspools have gates, both in and out! -- Or: "Free" means "rigid controls"!
Youtube appeals to the very lowest, and has already sunk to depths just short of Roman Circus. As I've mentioned, its "stars" are now literally killing themselves with stunts.
I'm certain that Youtube deliberately promotes the worst crap while de-ranking "conservative" or pro-American views. We have only the statements that Youtube puts out, NO way to check figures short of sending in the Marines -- which I'm for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: In modern Amerika... Youtube watches YOU! -- Or: Cesspools have gates, both in and out! -- Or: "Free" means "rigid controls"!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: In modern Amerika... Youtube watches YOU! -- Or: Cesspools have gates, both in and out! -- Or: "Free" means "rigid controls"!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: In modern Amerika... Youtube watches YOU! -- Or: Cesspools have gates, both in and out! -- Or: "Free" means "rigid controls"!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: In modern Amerika... Youtube watches YOU! -- Or: Cesspools have gates, both in and out! -- Or: "Free" means "rigid controls"!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: In modern Amerika... Youtube watches YOU! -- Or: Cesspools have gates, both in and out! -- Or: "Free" means "rigid controls"!
[citation needed]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Also:
I thought people like you were for “small government”, not “military takeovers of civilian businesses for arbitrary reasons”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
He's more fucked in the head than a brothel full of oral sex addicts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: In modern Amerika... Youtube watches YOU! -- Or: Cesspools have gates, both in and out! -- Or: "Free" means "rigid controls"!
I'm certain that by "conservative" or "pro-American" you mean extremist or alt-right views that any actual conservative would consider anti-American.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: In modern Amerika... Youtube watches YOU! -- Or: Cesspools have gates, both in and out! -- Or: "Free" means "rigid controls"!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The justification is total whitewash.
Now that it is becoming clear that the carriers may not in fact be able to rape the Constitution to their satisfaction, the carriers will sit in a puddle of shit and refuse to build capacity. Then they will just charge more and more for no improvement, until real competitors show up or there's bloodshed. (Personally I'm in the: "all of the above" camp on that one.)
The trouble comes in when you realize what the strangulation of consumer broadband markets by a few racketeering corporate mobsters and their conspirators in the senate is going to cause. The amount Google (or anyone else for that matter) will be able to broadcast into consumer homes is going to go down as consumers start demanding more and more Hi Def.
So the margins Google expected to be there, may not end up actually being there. Their choice is to either buy more fixed edge capacity from the Consumer broadband carriers at exorbitant premiums, (in which case, even then the delivery of service is unlikely) or increase margins on the content they they host.
I get the decision. What I don't get is the implementation.
There is a lot of STEM content on Youtube. It gets very little traffic compared to porn and kitten videos. Its contribution to culture and discourse is much higher per MB than porn and kitten videos. By limiting across the board based on volume, what Youtube is saying that the smaller margin higher cost, higher value producers in the STEM sector, should be treated the same as the lower cost moronathon aggregation producers. They are siding with the spammers they claim to have caused this!
If they did it based on subscriber/view ratio, that would be a different story. When an online community is fostered by a broadcaster the content tends to have a higher subscriber base per video. But they aren't doing it that way.
The way they are doing it basically says that they want to be like Facebook, Twitter, and the dipshit brainwashing studios that got bought out by the edge carriers. You can't beat those guys by behaving like them. That game is a race to the bottom. It is no surprise to me, that this happens a month after the departure of Eric Schmidt. I seriously doubt he would have tolerated this degree of stupid.
This decision is going to cost way more in brand dilution, than it is going to gain in revenues. It is a total dick move, and reflects poorly on the whole enterprise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment