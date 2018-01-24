Disrupting The Fourth Amendment: Half Of Law... >>
Legal Issues

by Glyn Moody

Wed, Jan 24th 2018 7:54pm


Filed Under:
denmark, sexting



Danish Police Charge Over 1,000 People With Sharing Underage Couple's Sexting Video And Images

from the some-kind-of-progress dept

Techdirt posts about sexting have a depressingly similar story line: young people send explicit photos of themselves to their partners, and one or both of them end up charged with distributing or possessing child pornography. Even more ridiculously, the authorities typically justify branding young people who do this as sex offenders on the grounds that it "protects" the same individuals whose lives they are ruining. Judging by a story in The Local, reporting on a press release that first appeared on the MyNewsDesk site (original in Danish), the police in Denmark seem to be taking a more rational approach. Rather than charging the two young people involved for sexting, they are charging 1,004 people who shared the video and images afterwards, some several hundred times:

The video was primarily sent to and shared between young people, the police said in a major announcement on Monday morning.

Individuals under police suspicion in the case may have broken Danish child pornography laws, police wrote.

The material contains sexual images involving persons under the age of 15 years at the time of recording, the Danish National Police (Rigspolitiet) confirmed in a press statement.

The case came to light after Facebook received reports of sexual video material involving young people under 18 being shared on its Messenger platform last year, and alerted the US authorities as a result. They, in their turn, passed the information on to Europol, the European police agency, who forwarded it to the authorities in Denmark. The Local quotes a Danish police officer pointing out the long-term effects of being convicted of breaking the country's child pornography laws:

"If you receive a criminal conviction as a minor it can stay on your record for it least ten years. That means you cannot get a job in a daycare or as a football coach. If American authorities are informed, it can also cause difficulties with travelling to the USA. So this is serious and has serious consequences far into the future."

It could be argued that child pornography laws are not the right way to deal with this kind of sharing by third parties. And it is not clear how the explicit material came to be spread around so widely -- to what extent, for example, one or both of the people involved in the sexting started sharing it elsewhere themselves. But it is surely some kind of progress that the police are concentrating on that wider diffusion, which involved hundreds of people, rather than on the initial sexting by two young people, as so many previous cases have done.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    HTB, 25 Jan 2018 @ 12:46am

    Regarding the specific law

    Heya, Danish citizen here. In case anyone is interested about the political response to this: a large group of MP's have expressed interest in a law that specificially targets unconsensual sharing of images instead of using the child pornography provision. The reasoning is that anyone convicted under the child pornography provision is blacklisted from having any kind of job that involves children, and most of the people in this case arguably aren't actual child molesters. Whether or not you agree with that reasoning (I'm personally ambivalent as I think the current provision is a better deterrent and a seperate law might make it more difficult to prosecute intentional sharing of child pornography) it's just some added context for discussion.

    Additional reading (in Danish):
    - https://nyheder.tv2.dk/politik/2018-01-19-flertal-vil-aendre-regler-for-boerneattest-efter-sag-om-se xvideo
    - https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/over-1000-unge-sigtes-i-boerneporno-sag-politikere-vil-aendre-regl er-om

  • icon
    Lord Lidl of Cheem (profile), 25 Jan 2018 @ 1:50am

    I think the focus should be on the first person who shared it to an unintended recipient of the person who originally created it. If two people want to share intimates that should be their business - if one of them then passes it on beyond then it becomes a problem, by focussing on this specific act we could bring a little common sense to these kinds of situations.

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 25 Jan 2018 @ 4:07am

      Re:

      The first person to illicitly share it, sure. But the subsequent sharers might not have known it was an illegal image -- People get mistaken for older or younger than they are all the time, and to a large extent people assume that if it was shared in the first place it must be okay to share it again.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jan 2018 @ 2:22am

    Curious, are the people being charged all adults, or are these charges being applied to everyone who shared this material, including the young ones who participated in sharing?

  • icon
    Jinxed (profile), 25 Jan 2018 @ 4:06am

    The better solution would be to fix the definition of "child pornography".

    This may not be a popularly accepted opinion, but I don't believe a nude body constitutes child pornography. To punish someone for child pornography just because they aren't of legal age is appalling.

    Danish authorities are using a little more common sense, but they're still falling into the same trap as every other nation: trying to treat the teenager as both an adult (to punish) and a "child" (to protect).

    When prosecution has to thumb through various laws to figure out the proper actions to take, it's probably a good time to realize new laws need to be written to encompass the demographic between child and adult.

