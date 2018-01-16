After Basically No Debate, And No Opportunity... >>
Innovation

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jan 16th 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
ces, ces 2018, podcast, rob pegoraro



Techdirt Podcast Episode 150: The CES 2018 Post-Mortem

from the now-officially-a-tradition dept

Mike was at CES 2018 last week, and now for the third year in a row we've got our special episode of the podcast dedicated to looking at the best (and worst) innovations on show. As usual, he's joined by long-time CES veteran Rob Pegoraro — so without any further preamble, here's The CES 2018 Post-Mortem.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

