Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company... >>
<< 22 State Attorneys General File Suit Against...
 tdicon 

Defamation

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Jan 17th 2018 9:30am


Filed Under:
anti-slapp, britt hermes, colleen huber, defamation, free speech, germany, naturopathic, opinion, quacks, skeptics, slapp



Quack Doctor Treating Cancer With Baking Soda Sues Skeptic For Questioning Her Cancer Treatment Methods

from the playing-the-'batshit-crazy-German-law'-wildcard dept

Very little attracts legal threats faster than someone calling a quack a quack. If it energizes tap water like a duck and promotes off-label use of dangerous drugs like a duck, it's probably a duck. The legal history of "alternative" medical practices is littered with cease-and-desist orders and failed lawsuits. The legal present is just as cluttered.

Blogger/skeptic Britt Hermes could have gone down the road to quack infamy. She was on the "naturopathic" career path when she came to the realization the whole things was horseshit. Rather than exploit the horseshit to make sick people sicker, Hermes decided to let the world know just how much horseshit her former colleagues were peddling.

One of her targets is Colleen Huber, an Arizona naturopath who is in the process of duping cancer patients out of their health, if not their lives. Here's what Hermes has to say about Huber:

Colleen Huber does not use conventional chemotherapy or radiation. She treats cancer with intravenous baking soda, vitamin C, and other “natural” substances, while instructing patients to cut out sugar from their diets. She thinks sugar feeds cancer.

Steven Novella, who has stared down lawsuits filed by angry quacks, has more to say about Huber's dubious treatments and even more dubious "science."

[Huber's clinic] specifically states that they do not treat their patients with chemotherapy or radiation. Further, they appear to discourage standard treatment as evidenced by this statement on their website:

Your best opportunity is to begin the natural treatments before the conventional treatments (chemo, radiation, etc.) sicken and weaken you and ultimately strengthen the disease. Many of the patients who opted for only natural treatments never even got sick and saw no side effects.

So in their view chemotherapy strengthens the cancer. Meanwhile they recommend implausible treatments that are not evidence-based. David Gorski has already done an excellent job reviewing the literature on vitamin C and cancer – bottom line, it doesn’t work.

Huber likes to claim her research backs up her outlandish claims. But as Hermes has pointed out, there's no way her research is ever going to be questioned, considering Huber's position gives her the power to grade her own papers.

Nowhere in any of her “research” that I could find did she write that she obtained written, informed consent from her patients/research subjects. Nor did she write that her “research” was approved by an Institutional Review Board (IRB) or was registered with ClinicalTrials.gov. These are fundamental ethical requirements for research on human subjects.

But don’t worry, Colleen Huber is a founding member of a naturopathic Institutional Review Board that has apparently approved her research. The board, which also oversees several other naturopathic organizations, including the Naturopathic Oncology Research Institution (NORI), was established in 2010, and from what I can tell, was registered with the FDA in 2013. This registration is legally required in order to approve research on human subjects. According to the IRB’s meeting minutes from November 8, 2013, the first study approved was a study on an herbal gel for cold sores. But Huber says she started her research in 2006…before her IRB was formed.

What comes next is unsurprising. (You did read the headline, right?) Huber didn't like having her horseshit exposed and sent a cease-and-desist to Hermes last fall. Hermes, secure in her conclusions and statements, ignored the C&D. Huber has now taken the next step and is suing Hermes for factually reporting on Huber's dubious… everything.

Arizona naturopath Colleen Huber is suing me in Germany for defamation over my opinions about her so-called natural cancer treatments and research. The lawsuit was filed in Kiel, Germany (where I live) on September 17th, 2017. This legal action came four weeks after Huber’s lawyers sent me a cease and desist letter that demanded I remove a blog post about Huber and pay Huber’s legal fees. My lawyer responded that allegations laid out in the letter were not correct and therefore, I would not comply. I believe Huber is attempting to stifle my right to freedom of speech with this SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation).

The first sentence of Hermes' post spells trouble for the naturopath-turned-skeptic: Germany is not a great place to defend critical speech. Defamation is a criminal offense in Germany, rather than a civil offense. A lawsuit can result in criminal charges, fines, and prison sentences. Truth is still a defense against defamation claims, but somehow the German government still manages to secure over 20,000 defamation convictions every year. And, of course, there's no such thing as an anti-SLAPP law in Germany, meaning Hermes must foot the bill for legal fees defending herself from Huber's transparent attempt to silence a noisy critic.

Fortunately, Hermes has secured one of the best for her legal representation. Dr. Daniel Kötz comes highly recommended by none other than Marc Randazza and is the only European member of the First Amendment Lawyers Association. She has also set up a crowdfunding page for her defense against Huber's attempt to have "might" triumph over "right." Hopefully, this will be dispensed of cheaply and quickly and Huber can go back to having her "medical" practice thoroughly and factually disparaged by actual medical professionals and well-qualified skeptics.

14 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:21am

    Colleen Huber does not use conventional chemotherapy or radiation. She treats cancer with intravenous baking soda, vitamin C, and other “natural” substances, while instructing patients to cut out sugar from their diets. She thinks sugar feeds cancer.

    To be fair, it does.

    Thing is, it feeds healthy cells too. That's the really tricky thing about cancer: it's just like ordinary, healthy cells in every way, except for a few very specific things that make it different, which are extremely hard to target with precision.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 9:45am

    Once more...

    There is a name for "alternative medicine" that works: it's called medicine.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    pegr, 17 Jan 2018 @ 10:10am

    I wouldn't trust Marc Randazza's opinion on the time of day

    https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2015/11/how-copyright-lawyer-marc-randazza-got-famous-lost-frien ds-and-went-broke/

    YASL, Yet Another Slimey Lawyer

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Hero, 17 Jan 2018 @ 10:11am

    Well technically...nah, she's still a quack.

    > She thinks sugar feeds cancer.

    Well, yes, sugar feeds a lot of things. The most common tracer used in PET scans for detecting tumors is effectively radioactive sugar. The resulting image shows bright spots where the tumors are because they happily metabolize the radioactive sugar. You can cut sugar entirely out of your diet and it will kill off the cancer, but probably just as a side effect of you dying first because you need carbs to live.

    > Your best opportunity is to begin the natural treatments before the conventional treatments (chemo, radiation, etc.) sicken and weaken you and ultimately strengthen the disease.

    I'm skeptical. In my experience ABVD chemo kicked the shit out of my stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Hero, 17 Jan 2018 @ 10:12am

      Re: Well technically...nah, she's still a quack.

      On the plus side, you can probably save a lot of money by bringing your own baking soda to the treatment.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      TDR, 17 Jan 2018 @ 10:31am

      Re: Well technically...nah, she's still a quack.

      True, but what effect did the treatments have on your body? They can kill the tumor, sure, but they also don't discriminate and often cause a lot of damage to healthy cells and tissue as well and ends up basically destroying the patient's immune system and leaving them much more vulnerable to other illnesses such as pneumonia and leaving them nothing like how they were before the treatments started.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Hero, 17 Jan 2018 @ 11:06am

        Re: Re: Well technically...nah, she's still a quack.

        There are many different chemo regimens, and side-effects vary, some affect the immune system, some don't. I lost about 75-80% of my white blood cells, but the trick is to minimize your chance of infections: everything from frequently using hand sanitizer to wearing a mask on an airplane.

        Some side-effects are very bizarre, like hearing loss (see Cisplatin). Neuropathy (numbness in hands/feet), vision loss, changes in taste/smell, chemo brain, etc...

        There are also some beneficial side-effects. Friends start sending you care packages, and you can blame anything you want on the chemo and no one will question you (a bit selfish, I admit).

        The upside is you won't get these if you inject baking soda. The downside is that you will die of cancer. Take your pick.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 10:30am

    She treats cancer with intravenous baking soda, vitamin C, and other “natural” substances

    so, an orange bundt cake?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 17 Jan 2018 @ 10:48am

    Ask Steve Jobs...

    if he would recommend alternative treatment for cancer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 11:01am

    Wasn't there someone who claimed to cure cancer with chlorine?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 11:09am

    Joke's on her.

    I've taken all of her baking soda, and replaced it with NaHCO3, which is made using a chemical process involving the caustic and hazardous ammonia.

    Now let's see her claim that her ingredients are all natural!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Hero, 17 Jan 2018 @ 11:14am

    Also, couldn't resist the low hanging fruit.

    The use of baking soad is just basic science.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company... >>
<< 22 State Attorneys General File Suit Against...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

10:42 Psychiatrist Drops His Lawsuit Against Critic Who Left Wordless One-Star Review (3)
10:37 Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company Subscription (0)
09:30 Quack Doctor Treating Cancer With Baking Soda Sues Skeptic For Questioning Her Cancer Treatment Methods (14)
06:27 22 State Attorneys General File Suit Against The FCC For Its Net Neutrality Repeal (41)
03:23 Shooting The Messenger: Reporter Who Exposed Massive Indian Data Breach Targeted By Law Enforcement (7)

Tuesday

19:42 Shipyard Brewing Sues The Brewery It Is Trademark Bullying Over The Public Backlash To Its Trademark Bullying (18)
16:11 After Basically No Debate, And No Opportunity For Amendments, Senate Votes To Expand NSA Surveillance (24)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 150: The CES 2018 Post-Mortem (0)
11:59 Copyright Troll Gets Smacked Around By Court, As Judge Wonders If Some Of Its Experts Even Exist (22)
10:44 Kodak's Supposed Cryptocurrency Entrance Appears To Be Little More Than A Rebranded Paparazzi Copyright Trolling Scheme... With The Blockchain (21)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.