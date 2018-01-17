US Telcos Threatened With Loss Of Government Contracts If They Do Business With Huawei
Last week we noted how AT&T was forced to scrap a partnership with Huawei to sell the company's smartphones here in the States, just hours before it was set to be announced at CES. The reason? Apparently a few members of the Senate and House Intelligence Committees fired off a letter to the FCC demanding that they pressure US telcos into avoiding Huawei. The letter, which nobody has published, allegedly accuses the company of being little more than an intelligence proxy for the Chinese government.
There are several problems with this. While it's certainly possible that Huawei helps the Chinese government spy, there's been no hard evidence of this. In fact, numerous investigations (including one eighteen months long) found no evidence of any spying whatsoever. What inquiries did find is that these allegations pretty consistently originate with U.S. hardware vendors like Cisco, who routinely enjoy playing up the threat simply because they don't want to compete with Chinese hardware vendors. You know, the very same thing we routinely (often quite accurately) complain about China doing.
Despite no real evidence, a new Reuters report indicates this new pressure is much greater than just AT&T's smartphone partnership. In fact, the report suggests that the government is now urging all US telcos and ISPs to avoid using any Huawei gear whatsoever if they want to continue winning government contracts (and as an NSA BFF, AT&T has plenty of contracts to protect). From the report:
"The lawmakers are also advising U.S. firms that if they have ties to Huawei or China Mobile, it could hamper their ability to do business with the U.S. government, one aide said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
One of the commercial ties senators and House members want AT&T to cut is its collaboration with Huawei over standards for the high-speed next generation 5G network, the aides said. Another is the use of Huawei handsets by AT&T’s discount subsidiary Cricket, the aides said.
And while Reuters mentioned that there have been investigations, it oddly forgets to mention what the outcome of those investigations were (again, zero evidence of spying). Also ignored is the fact that Chinese networking hardware is absolutely everywhere in the States, including being embedded in many of the products sold by U.S. manufacturers. If China wants to spy on America, it only need turn to the ocean of poorly secured IOT devices, the lion's share of which are now made in China by companies with a complete and total disentrist in anything even vaguely resembling security standards.
Similarly and comedically ignored is the fact the United States government engages in this kind of behavior all of the time. You might recal the NSA was caught intercepting Cisco hardware to install surveillance technology a few years ago. The Snowden documents also revealed how the NSA hacked into Huawei and stole company source code as early as 2007, all in the hopes of planting backdoors in network hardware used by countries who avoid buying American gear. Everyone but the most ardently myopic patriots realize that the United States' credibility on this subject was dismantled decades ago.
This latest wave of hysteria comes simultaneously and not-coincidentally as Representatives Michael Conaway and Liz Cheney introduced a bill banning US carriers from doing any business whatsoever with Huawei or ZTE Corp (two guesses on which companies are pushing for that law). Again, it's perfectly possible that Huawei helps the Chinese government spy. But if that's the case, it shouldn't be too difficult to provide some hard evidence supporting this position. Unless, of course, this is all little more than an adorable little stage play concocted simply to protect US hardware vendors from having to actually compete.
Reader Comments
Re:
That's a legitimate question, by the way.
Re: Re:
Never heard of 'em. I won't form an opinion on a company I've never heard of or know anything about. What I do know is that Huawei made a terrible faulty phone in the Nexus 6P, and the only reason I didn't get fucked by that is because I bought direct from Google, and they out of warranty replaced my phone with a Pixel XL.
I have a similar beef with LG and Samsung, though those affected people I know as opposed to myself.
Cheaters always assume everyone does it
Honestly, China and USA both have big enough job in spying on their own people.
in times of calm or disaster, government is always using money to push its controllers' agendas
http://www.jpost.com/BDS-THREAT/Under-pressure-Houston-town-untethers-hurricane-relief-from -BDS-test-508640
Competition?
What ever happened to the Thought/idea of capitalism..
Competition
FREE TRADE
open trade
========================================
Made in Japan
China,
Indonesia
Taiwan
ANY PLACE EXCEPT THE USA..
Lets include all the parts we USE, that arnt made in the USA.
========================================
Cheaper ISNT always better...but IT IS CHEAPER..
DOES a higher price mean it will last longer?? NOPE.
========================================
Econ 101
Its not how much you PAY its how MANY you can sell..
Just a small bit of proof how much "control" unelected people have over the economy. Right now it is possible for a shadow coop to actually occur in the United States and the risk grows each election. The intelligence community armed with enough dirt will be capable of driving all manor of decisions while the rest of the faux informed citizens march on like the ignorant fucks we are!
Hell, I am not even sure if it is possible to confirm one has not already occurred with all the "secrets" the government is allowed to keep!
Shadow Players usually have the most power.
Re:
Re: Re:
The committee often becomes patsies to the players. The price we pay for keeping secrets is that the secret keepers have all the dirt!
Re: Re: Re:
Obvisiously, someone in the government doesn't understand how standards work. If AT&T and Huawei have employees both working on 5G, than there's nothing either of them can do about it. The standards are open so that all participants can add input. I'd be more worried that China and the US are both placing cryptography backdoors in the trasmission protocols so everyone is screwed. (RSA encryption, if anyone remembers) My suggestion would be to heavily vet all encryption standards and hopefully catch both of them trying to screw everyone.
Against Trade Deals?
It's pretty normal to say anything the government buys has to be made in America. It's not normal to say if you use any Chinese products the US government refuses to do business with you.
Even the threat letters sent by congresspeople sound like an easy win for China at the WTO.
The same Cisco who built the Great Firewall of China?
April 18, 2016
where is the hard evidence.
Re: where is the hard evidence.
