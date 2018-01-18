Bigoted Landlord Files Criminal Complaint Against Critic Who Called Him Bigoted
from the if-you-criminalize-opinions,-only-criminals-will-have-opinions dept
In yet another example of how the UK's government's stated respect for free speech is continually undercut by its actions, a bigoted landlord is bringing charges against a YouTuber for calling him bigoted. (via Innocent Abroad)
Fergus Wilson said he will ‘bankrupt’ Danny Hyde over a video criticising his policy to ban non-white tenants ‘because of the curry smell they leave behind’.
Hyde was referring to statements Wilson made last year, which were part of a bigger leak of inside info that exposed Wilson's extremely questionable tenant standards.
In addition to banning "coloureds" (Wilson's actual words), Wilson also refused to rent housing to single mothers, "zero-hour workers," and battered wives. Quite the humanitarian. So there's no shortage of criticism waiting for Wilson, who actually had to be told refusing to rent to people with darker skin tones was *gasp* illegal.
Multi-millionaire Fergus Wilson, 69, tried to ban non-white tenants because of the ‘cost of removing the smell of curry at the end of their tenancy’. Today a county court ruled the policy was unlawful.
Hyde's video is full of stuff Wilson doesn't want to hear, but that shouldn't make it illegal. Hyde suggests banning curry rather than entire races and describes Wilson as a "penis" and a "bum splat." Here in the United States, those statements would be protected hyperbolic statements of opinion. In the UK, however, they're arguably illegal. This is the video Wilson hopes to shut down with his abuse of a badly-written law. (NSFW: language)
Wilson has filed a complaint stating Hyde's video violates the Malicious Communications Act of 1988. This UK law criminalizes communications "sent" with the purpose of "causing distress or anxiety." The scope of the law is incredibly broad. Ironically enough, the purpose of the legislation was to curb "racially or religiously motivated comments." You know, like saying you're banning "coloureds" for making apartments "smell like curry."
Instead of being wielded against Wilson and his bigoted statements, it's being used to silence a critic of Wilson's bigoted statements. And Wilson has threatened to sue Hyde into bankruptcy if the law fails to result in a $10,000 fine and the forcible removal of the video.
This is the problem with laws targeting speech. Supporters of this type of legislation claim this will make public discourse better and friendlier. Who wouldn't want to see online harassment and bullying brought to a halt? But it never works out that way. The bullying and harassment continues. The only thing that changes is who's handing it out.
Groups frequently targeted by hateful speech never benefit from these laws. Powerful people like Wilson are the ones most likely to use bad speech laws to punish the little guy who just won't shut up. And if it's not powerful people doing the bullying, it's the government itself, handing out fines and removing content it doesn't like while claiming to be offended on behalf of others.
Bad laws encourage legal thuggery. There's no ignoring that fact. Speech laws are often bad laws because they're written with an eye on the hypothetical situation where do-gooding government types clean up the internet by punishing hateful, bigoted people. But when actually put to use, it's hateful, bigoted, powerful people shutting people down for calling them hateful and bigoted.
Reader Comments
Here's to lysdexia!
Re: Here's to lysdexia!
There was sage advice last week to not advertise when you've figured out that made a mistake. The advice so displeased fanboys that the comment admitting such failure was elevated to funniest of week.
Re:
That's 33 thousand pounds per leaseholder.
Re: Re:
I would imagine that is the landlords responsibility.
Re: Re: Re:
Think of how a North American-style condo board may decide that major repairs or renovations are necessary, and pass the costs on to the owners. (Like glass-wall condos in Canada having to be reclad at $100,000 per unit, and a great many new condos in British Columbia that quickly needed roof replacements.)
But leaseholders in the UK, with no elected condo board, have no say. They have to pay up, or leave and lose their investment.
Re:
Amicus brief to be filed by the Guild of British Plumbers...
No need - just wait until he has a leaky pipe.
Good luck with getting someone to fix it!
Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
[ But the smell of curried cooking IS offensive. If possible, I'd condemn you to live with it for a year, then ask your opinion on the headline point. This Landlord is acting on behalf of other tenants, to some degree. ]
Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
It says right in the article (quoting the video) that they could ban curry instead of people.
Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
I had the smell of curried cooking often coming in under my apartment door for a couple years.
It meant that I was hungry all the time, because the smell was wonderful.
Now there's a douchebro who alternates between pot and cigars.
Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
Re: Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
For Chef's, an onion (there are six sub varieties that include garlic) contains more flavor than the entire spice rack. But they can sure give off some (delicious) odors. Some neighbors object, other come looking for an invitation to dine.
Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
Congratulations you’ve found your one millionth anomaly!
Does blue get a prize or something?
Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
Just the White ones, it would seem.
Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
Just the White, Middle Class, Childless, Married, Non-smoking, Non-plumber ones without pets
Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- pleased to meet you, hope you guessed my name!
Re: Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- pleased to meet you, hope you guessed my name!
Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
Seems to me that you have a track record for finding "anomalies". Maybe they're not actually anomalies and you're just a massive tool.
Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.
'Common law', shorthand for 'I win'
I would.
That explains politeness
Re: That explains politeness
The difference is that winning in court means bankrupting the name-caller rather than obtaining a favorable judgement.
Is there something about plunbers?
(I would have assumed that plumbers would tend to be desirable tenants, rather than poor ones).
Re: Is there something about plunbers?
They seem to charge more than the perceived value of their services? That may or may not be true, but the next time you have a leak, or a stoppage, try fixing it yourself. Especially in an apartment building!
