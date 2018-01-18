After The 'Octopus Incident' White... >>
Defamation

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Jan 18th 2018 11:57am


danny hyde, defamation, fergus wilson, free speech, uk



Bigoted Landlord Files Criminal Complaint Against Critic Who Called Him Bigoted

from the if-you-criminalize-opinions,-only-criminals-will-have-opinions dept

In yet another example of how the UK's government's stated respect for free speech is continually undercut by its actions, a bigoted landlord is bringing charges against a YouTuber for calling him bigoted. (via Innocent Abroad)

Fergus Wilson said he will ‘bankrupt’ Danny Hyde over a video criticising his policy to ban non-white tenants ‘because of the curry smell they leave behind’.

Hyde was referring to statements Wilson made last year, which were part of a bigger leak of inside info that exposed Wilson's extremely questionable tenant standards.

In addition to banning "coloureds" (Wilson's actual words), Wilson also refused to rent housing to single mothers, "zero-hour workers," and battered wives. Quite the humanitarian. So there's no shortage of criticism waiting for Wilson, who actually had to be told refusing to rent to people with darker skin tones was *gasp* illegal.

Multi-millionaire Fergus Wilson, 69, tried to ban non-white tenants because of the ‘cost of removing the smell of curry at the end of their tenancy’. Today a county court ruled the policy was unlawful.

Hyde's video is full of stuff Wilson doesn't want to hear, but that shouldn't make it illegal. Hyde suggests banning curry rather than entire races and describes Wilson as a "penis" and a "bum splat." Here in the United States, those statements would be protected hyperbolic statements of opinion. In the UK, however, they're arguably illegal. This is the video Wilson hopes to shut down with his abuse of a badly-written law. (NSFW: language)

Wilson has filed a complaint stating Hyde's video violates the Malicious Communications Act of 1988. This UK law criminalizes communications "sent" with the purpose of "causing distress or anxiety." The scope of the law is incredibly broad. Ironically enough, the purpose of the legislation was to curb "racially or religiously motivated comments." You know, like saying you're banning "coloureds" for making apartments "smell like curry."

Instead of being wielded against Wilson and his bigoted statements, it's being used to silence a critic of Wilson's bigoted statements. And Wilson has threatened to sue Hyde into bankruptcy if the law fails to result in a $10,000 fine and the forcible removal of the video.

This is the problem with laws targeting speech. Supporters of this type of legislation claim this will make public discourse better and friendlier. Who wouldn't want to see online harassment and bullying brought to a halt? But it never works out that way. The bullying and harassment continues. The only thing that changes is who's handing it out.

Groups frequently targeted by hateful speech never benefit from these laws. Powerful people like Wilson are the ones most likely to use bad speech laws to punish the little guy who just won't shut up. And if it's not powerful people doing the bullying, it's the government itself, handing out fines and removing content it doesn't like while claiming to be offended on behalf of others.

Bad laws encourage legal thuggery. There's no ignoring that fact. Speech laws are often bad laws because they're written with an eye on the hypothetical situation where do-gooding government types clean up the internet by punishing hateful, bigoted people. But when actually put to use, it's hateful, bigoted, powerful people shutting people down for calling them hateful and bigoted.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 11:45am

    Here's to lysdexia!

    Misread that headline, and instantly prayed that I'd never need to know how big my landlord's toes are.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 12:27pm

      Re: Here's to lysdexia!

      >>> Misread that headline, and instantly prayed that I'd never need to know how big my landlord's toes are.

      There was sage advice last week to not advertise when you've figured out that made a mistake. The advice so displeased fanboys that the comment admitting such failure was elevated to funniest of week.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 12:10pm

    In related news, Landlord tells London tenants they have to pay for the cost of replacing the flammable siding on the building, amounting to about 33 thousand pounds.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 12:26pm

      Re:

      That's 33 thousand pounds per leaseholder.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 12:49pm

        Re: Re:

        yup

        I would imagine that is the landlords responsibility.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Roger Strong (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 1:30pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          We're not talking North American-style rentals or condos. Under the leaseholder/freeholder system, you buy a long-term (centuries-long) lease.

          Think of how a North American-style condo board may decide that major repairs or renovations are necessary, and pass the costs on to the owners. (Like glass-wall condos in Canada having to be reclad at $100,000 per unit, and a great many new condos in British Columbia that quickly needed roof replacements.)

          But leaseholders in the UK, with no elected condo board, have no say. They have to pay up, or leave and lose their investment.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 12:14pm

    Amicus brief to be filed by the Guild of British Plumbers...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Richard (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 12:38pm

      Re:

      Amicus brief to be filed by the Guild of British Plumbers...

      No need - just wait until he has a leaky pipe.

      Good luck with getting someone to fix it!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 12:22pm

    Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

    Common law set limits to what tyrant George could do in "the colonies" in 1776. Yet today's beneficiaries of the Revolution are eager to toss it aside and become corporate serfs.

    [ But the smell of curried cooking IS offensive. If possible, I'd condemn you to live with it for a year, then ask your opinion on the headline point. This Landlord is acting on behalf of other tenants, to some degree. ]

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 12:27pm

      Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

      But the smell of curried cooking IS offensive.

      It says right in the article (quoting the video) that they could ban curry instead of people.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 12:31pm

      Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

      I had the smell of curried cooking often coming in under my apartment door for a couple years.

      It meant that I was hungry all the time, because the smell was wonderful.

      Now there's a douchebro who alternates between pot and cigars.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JoeCool (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 3:41pm

        Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

        Being a particular race has nothing to do with liking any kind of food. I LOVE curry - enough to cook it at least twice a month. I make a pretty mean curry, if I do say so myself. Mostly a northern-India based recipe. I use plain yogurt instead of yak yogurt, though. Anywho, this guy is a moron - the smell is gone as quick as the meal itself, and doesn't linger for any appreciable amount of time. He's not just offensive, but stupid as well.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          JoeCool (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 3:46pm

          Re: Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

          Oh, and for the record, there's only ONE SMELL I've ever found from cooking that lingers, and it IS pretty nasty, too. That smell is... burned microwave popcorn.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 5:13pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

            You forget about, or have never run into, boiled cabbage. It tastes good, along with corned beef and boiled potatoes (think St Patrick's day fare) and a good mustard and some Irish soda bread. But, the odors given off while cooking can linger, and linger, and linger.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              JoeCool (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 5:17pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

              I believe you have a point. The only ways I like cabbage is raw in coleslaw, or fried in an egg roll. So it's been a LONG time since I've smelled boiled cabbage and had forgotten how bad it can be.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 5:27pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

                Does anyone remember Jeremy Clarckson's depiction of onions? A product of growing up with English fare, I guess.

                For Chef's, an onion (there are six sub varieties that include garlic) contains more flavor than the entire spice rack. But they can sure give off some (delicious) odors. Some neighbors object, other come looking for an invitation to dine.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 12:33pm

      Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

      Congratulations you’ve found your one millionth anomaly!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mike Masnick (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 5:15pm

        Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

        Congratulations you’ve found your one millionth anomaly!

        Does blue get a prize or something?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 12:56pm

      Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

      This Landlord is acting on behalf of other tenants, to some degree.

      Just the White ones, it would seem.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 1:18pm

        Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

        Just the White, Middle Class, Childless, Married, Non-smoking, Non-plumber ones without pets

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 18 Jan 2018 @ 2:32pm

        Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- pleased to meet you, hope you guessed my name!

        Oh, is Blue taking time out from whining about how it's illegal censorship when people flag his posts to explain that it's okay for a landlord to refuse housing to brown people if their neighbors complain about other, completely different brown people?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 3:12pm

          Re: Re: Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- pleased to meet you, hope you guessed my name!

          Consistency has never been one of blues strong points. That, pattern recognition, basic civic competency...

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 4:11pm

      Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

      You know, not everyone who visits this site is an American, or a knuckle-dragger of your level. Some of us actually like curry. Or is that only for pirates?

      Seems to me that you have a track record for finding "anomalies". Maybe they're not actually anomalies and you're just a massive tool.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 7:48pm

      Re: Congratulations for finding another horrid anomaly -- by which the primacy of common decency and common law is proven.

      You have no idea what common law is.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 9:53pm

        'Common law', shorthand for 'I win'

        At this point I'm fairly sure they believe that 'common law' is basically a magical 'I win the argument' phrase, much like 'national security' is for government agencies. Simple mention the two magical words and instantly they win the argument, because reasons.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 1:16pm

    I kind of hope some of his accepted tenants start cooking curry every night just to stick it to him.

    I would.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 2:53pm

    That explains politeness

    No wonder people in the UK are so polite. If they call someone names they can get sued.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 3:08pm

      Re: That explains politeness

      The same happens in the US.

      The difference is that winning in court means bankrupting the name-caller rather than obtaining a favorable judgement.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    toyotabedzrock (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 4:06pm

    I feel like this is meant to throw shade at Germany.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    BernardoVerda (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 4:58pm

    Is there something about plunbers?

    Is there something about plunbers that I *ought* to know, but have *somehow* managed to remain unaware of?

    (I would have assumed that plumbers would tend to be desirable tenants, rather than poor ones).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 5:16pm

      Re: Is there something about plunbers?

      >Is there something about plunbers that I *ought* to know, but have *somehow* managed to remain unaware of?

      They seem to charge more than the perceived value of their services? That may or may not be true, but the next time you have a leak, or a stoppage, try fixing it yourself. Especially in an apartment building!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


