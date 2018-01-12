Trump's Personal Lawyer Sues Buzzfeed For... >>
Daily Deal: The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

It's time to show Excel who's boss! Whether you're starting from square one or aspiring to become an absolute Excel wizard, this is the right bundle for you. The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Bundle will give you a deep understanding of the advanced formulas and functions that transform Excel from a basic spreadsheet program into a dynamic and powerful analytics tool. Learn the latest data visualization tools and techniques, Power Query, Power Pivot, Data Analysis Expressions, Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts, and much more. The bundle is on sale for $34.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

