Trump's New Rural Broadband Executive... >>
<< CBP Warrantless Device Searches Continue To...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Jan 10th 2018 10:29am




Daily Deal: Stone River eLearning

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

They say you should never stop learning, and at Stone River that mantra is a way of life. Through this $85 unlimited lifetime subscription, you'll get full access to 170 courses and 2,000 hours of online learning, covering everything from iOS mobile development to graphic design. Plus, you'll get a range of VIP perks, including unlimited eBooks, personal guidance on what to learn, and even certification exams (typically $50+/each). With all of this content, you are guaranteed to stay on top of the technology learning curve!

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Trump's New Rural Broadband Executive... >>
<< CBP Warrantless Device Searches Continue To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:31 Appeals Court Drives Another Stake Into The Heart Of Idaho's 'Ag-Gag' Law (13)
13:33 Chuck Johnson Sues Twitter, Copying Dennis Prager's Lawsuit Against YouTube (21)
11:42 Psychiatrist Sues A Bunch Of Redditors For Criticizing His Therapy Services (17)
10:30 Trump's New Rural Broadband Executive Order Doesn't Actually Do Much Of Anything (21)
10:29 Daily Deal: Stone River eLearning (0)
09:27 CBP Warrantless Device Searches Continue To Increase And New DHS Guidance Isn't Going To Bring That Number Down (23)
06:27 AT&T, Huawei Phone Partnership Killed At Last Second By More Unproven Accusations Of Huawei Spying (20)
03:22 Jury Awards Couple No Damages For Bungled Marijuana Raid Predicated On Wet Tea Leaves (54)

Tuesday

19:31 The Other Side: Phoenix Comicon Proactively Changes Names To Avoid San Diego Comic-Con Bully (12)
15:30 Copyright Maximalists Throw In The Towel On Term Extension; Admit That Maybe Copyright Is Too Long (69)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.