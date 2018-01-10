Chuck Johnson Sues Twitter, Copying Dennis Prager's Lawsuit Against YouTube
Last summer, we wrote about an important Supreme Court case, Packingham v. North Carolinia, which made the fairly important ruling that the internet was so central to everyday life that courts could not ban people from the internet, even if they were convicted of a horrific crime. It was an important ruling -- but almost immediately, some people worried that some would interpret the ruling in a way to suggest that online service providers, themselves, could not kick people off of their service. That's not what the ruling actually says, but it's possible to quote it out of context to suggest as much.
And, indeed, we've started to see such cases brought against internet companies. The case Dennis Prager brought against YouTube, for example, cites Packingham to argue that it's somehow unconstitutional to filter his videos with warning labels. And now we can add famed internet troll Chuck Johnson to the list, as he's filed a lawsuit against Twitter, long after the site permanently banned Johnson from using their platform.
As we noted with the Prager/YouTube case, it's unlikely this case will go anywhere. Courts have held out, repeatedly, that platforms have the right to operate however they want regarding letting people use their services or not (the big distinction with Packingham was that was the government denying individuals access to the internet, not private operators). And there is extensive case law around Section 230 of the CDA as well, which states in fairly plain language that sites not only can filter and moderate however they want without liability, but actually encourages them to do so. There is, of course, at least some amount of irony that it was conservatives who were complaining about "bad stuff" (mainly porn) online who pushed for incentives in the CDA to get internet services to censor via filtering... and now it's "conservative" commentators like Prager and Johnson, who are suing because those sites are filtering, as is explicitly encouraged by the law.
In short, I imagine that Johnson's lawsuit against Twitter will go about as well as his lawsuit against Gawker, which didn't go very well.
The arguments in Johnson's case are the same ridiculous arguments in the Prager case. And I mean that... they're almost verbatim. Here's from the first cause of action in the Prager case:
Article I, section 2 of the California Constitution protects the liberty of speech and association, especially in public, quasi-public, and limited public spaces.
In YouTube, Defendants created and maintain a public forum or its functional equivalent for the public to express and exchange views and ideas, or in the alternative at least a quasi- or limited public forum. Defendants further act as state actors because Defendants and the YouTube site perform an exclusively and traditionally public function by regulating free speech within a public forum.
And from the Johsnon case:
Article I, section 2 of the California Constitution protects the liberty of speech and association, especially in public, quasi-public, and limited public spaces....
In Twitter, Defendant created and maintains a public forum or its functional equivalent for the public to express and exchange views and ideas, or in the alternative at least a quasi- or limited public forum.
They're not identical, and each case fleshes out more specifics about the platform in question they're suing, but the arguments are remarkably similar (and, no, they're not using the same lawyers). Johnson's lawsuit gets particularly silly. You can read the whole thing yourself if you'd like, but it's based on the preposterous notion that Twitter has to allow everyone on their platform and can't kick people off. As with the Prager suit, this complaint makes strong reliance on the idea that Johnson was banned for his political views, rather than because he was a troll who regularly went on the attack, often accused of promoting false information or making trollishly outrageous claims.
But, even if he was banned for his political views (and, again, he wasn't), Twitter actually has the legal right to put in place just such a ban. It would be stupid and counterproductive -- which is why Twitter does not actually ban people over such things -- but it would be legal. Johnson's lawsuit even points out that Twitter's current terms of service state: "We may suspend or terminate your accounts or cease providing you with all or part of the Services at any time for any or no reason." And then immediately whines that they had "no valid business reason" for banning him. First off, that's not true. There were lots of valid business reasons for banning him -- in the form of lots of users complaining about his behavior and tons of people threatening to quit Twitter if the site didn't get rid of certain trolls.
Again, though, even that doesn't impact the legal analysis here. Twitter is within its clear legal rights to remove any user from its service.
Like with the Prager case, we expect the courts not to allow this case to go very far at all. And, unlike in the Packingham case, this really is a situation where if one social media site doesn't want you, there are lots of other alternatives. Johnson told Buzzfeed (who broke the news of the lawsuit) that this was an important First Amendment case:
“This is going to be a very serious case over the freedom of the internet,” Johnson told BuzzFeed News. “And whether people have the right to say what they mean and mean what they say.”
Except... that's not what the case is actually about. Johnson is free to say whatever he wants. He is not free to force private companies to host that speech. If there is any First Amendment argument here at all, it is on Twitter's side, in that the First Amendment gives it the right to present its own site the way it wants to -- and that includes kicking off people it feels are behaving badly.
Reader Comments
I'm sure the resident TD troll will have a few things to say out in against that with regards to what they claim that are being censored on here.
Re: Section 230 of the CDA is not the whole of the law.
By your notions that mere statute is absolute, then everything Nazi Germany did was perfectly fine. -- As you probably don't know, they actually did pass "laws".
Re: Re: Section 230 of the CDA is not the whole of the law.
Re: Re: Section 230 of the CDA is not the whole of the law.
They're asserting their own right not to be associated with it or be a platform for it. The right to free speech does not include the right to force others to listen or act as messenger.
Re: Re: Section 230 of the CDA is not the whole of the law.
As you are probably aware, the first amendment limits what the government can do ... not corporations.
I suggest you attempt to walk into any corporate headquarters and start blaring your spiel with a megaphone and see how long that lasts before the cops bust yer ass.
Re: Re: Section 230 of the CDA is not the whole of the law.
Wikipedia: Charles C. Johnson: Banning from Twitter
He's also repeatedly used Twitter and other social media to publicly identify the wrong person as responsible for horrible crimes, targeting them for harassment. And he was previously suspended from Twitter twice for publishing the addresses of the two Dallas nurses who contracted Ebola.
Well!
Someone does not like facing consequences for his actions.
Re: Well!
Yet again advocating "private" censorship. Quite blatantly.
Simply put: by your theory, any business you walk into or even visit its site has an absolute right to control what you say.
No, the principle was decided by the lunch-room cases: A BUSINESS CANNOT ARBITRARILY REFUSE SERVICE. PERIOD.
Masnick wants to go back to the bad old days, so long as he and favored corporations are doing the deciding this time.
Re: Yet again advocating "private" censorship. Quite blatantly.
Masnick frequently asserts that corporations have a "First Amendment Right" to control ALL speech on "platforms" -- not just to put out the corporation's views -- while legally immune from what others publish on the platform -- by withdrawing advertising revenue, "demonetizing" Youtube streams, and close accounts, to simply shut down all opposition on all major outlets. Since deemed a "Right", that control can be arbitrary and is not answerable to gov't or We The People.
Techdirt's pro-corporate position minimizes you and every other poor frail "natural" person by pitting you against mega-corporations Google / Facebook / Amazon that will effectively control YOUR speech.
Why does Masnick assert -- NEVER oppose -- that alleged "First Amendment Right" of corporations to control speech? He's not railing against how lawyers have perverted law and courts but wedges it in OFTEN, BLATANTLY favorably, promoting it AGAINST YOU.
Re: Re: Yet again advocating "private" censorship. Quite blatantly.
Re: Re: Yet again advocating "private" censorship. Quite blatantly.
Any business can arbitrarily refuse service for any reason. What they cannot do, unless they want to face legal consequences, is refuse service for reasons such as ethnicity/race, religious creed, age, and biological sex.
No corporation is fully above the law. If local, state, or federal authorities can bring forth a case that Twitter violated a specific law in a way that cannot be defended or excused by Section 230 or other such laws, they can and should do so.
They cannot control the content of the speech. They can, however, control whether they will host your speech. You have a right to speak your mind, but that will never give you the right to force a privately owned and operated platform into hosting your speech—regardless of whether you are a “natural” person.
Rare is the day that Google, Facebook, etc. try to control the actual content of what someone says on the Internet. Even that loser James Damore did not have his infamous memo wiped from the Internets after it was shoved into the light. If and when a mega-corp actively tries to prevent someone from speaking their mind in any context and on any platform, you will see plenty of complaints here. But Twitter banning a dumbass does not silence him. You mark yourself a fool if you believe otherwise.
Re: Yet again advocating "private" censorship. Quite blatantly.
Re: Yet again advocating "private" censorship. Quite blatantly.
Re: Yet again advocating "private" censorship. Quite blatantly.
You're wrong, of course. The entire foundation of your argument is wrong. Your argument is factually wrong and your rambling, incoherent posts are ethically wrong.
Try this: Start a blog that allows public comments. Let us know where to find it and then never remove or alter a single public comment regardless of its content. We'll see how long it takes you to retract all of your garbage posts here on TD.
Re: Yet again advocating "private" censorship. Quite blatantly.
You see, your rights end where other's rights begin. You are not King and you are not allowed to force your speech upon others. When on private property you can be told to leave. When in public people are allowed to leave and you are not allowed to follow them around as that is stalking. How would you like it if someone were to invade your private property with their speech.
Re: Yet again advocating "private" censorship. Quite blatantly.
This is literally false.
Bonus points if you know the reference.
This isn't a new concept
It's not a first resort, or even a second or third, but it's sometimes necessary when people insist on being abusive. As a fairly caustic person myself, I have a high tolerance for that (and can readily return it in kind) but as the operator of a list/group, I have a responsibility to the members to put my personal standards aside and try to enforce standards that best serve everyone.
Not always easy. In fact: rarely easy, modulo a few extreme cases that were slam-dunks. But necessary, because the alternative is to allow the destruction of communities at the hands of people who aren't contributing to them.
The problem with Twitter/Youtube/et.al. is not that they're doing this. The problem is that they're doing it really, REALLY badly. It's pretty obvious that the newbies running those operations were caught completely off-guard: they should have accounted for this at the design stage and had tested mechanisms for dealing with it before they ever went live. Instead, they blundered into a situation that none of them know how to handle and now they're improvising. Also really, REALLY badly.
Pro tip: when launching any serious Internet-centric operation, go find someone who had an address ending in .ARPA and pay them to review every aspect of your operational plan. If they tell you something is a bad idea, don't do it; if they tell you that you really need to do something, do it. Because - in both cases - it is.
What do you mean 'actions have consequences?!'
And then immediately whines that they had "no valid business reason" for banning him.
Even assuming that was true before he sued them, it certainly isn't true after. There is absolutely a valid business reason to avoid offering service to someone that's sued your company, namely to avoid them doing it again because of yet another tantrum about how they're being treated.
His own actions give them all the reason they could possibly need to kick him off their platform, and he has only himself to blame if they decide to do so.
