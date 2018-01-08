Want Anybody's Personal Details From... >>
Too Much Free Time

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Jan 8th 2018 10:46am


censorship, fake news, free speech, gorilla channel, gullible, pixelated boat, satire, weird twitter



The Gorilla Channel Satire Demonstrates The Ridiculousness Of Banning Fake News

from the gorilla-channel-hot-takes dept

If you spend much time on political Twitter -- or the more fun elements of the self-described "Weird Twitter" -- then you're probably already quite aware of the truly wonderful @pixelatedboat account. That account's biggest claim to fame is Milkshake Duck (the best absurdist encapsulation of how the internet frequently builds up some new internet superstar out of nothing, only then to discover their hero has flaws...), but the account also has a very long (and very amusing) history of posting "fake screenshots." See, for example, the one PixelatedBoat posted on New Years, satirizing Neil deGrasse Tyson:

On Thursday evening, just as everyone was going crazy over Michael Wolff's book about the Trump White House, PixelatedBoat posted an obviously satirical screenshot of it, claiming that White House staffers, at the President's demand, had created a special "Gorilla Channel" that the President watched 17 hours a day, and which they had to alter to include more gorilla fights.

Except... as you may have already heard, what seemed obvious to many of us was apparently not so obvious to those with what some have referred to as Trump Derangement Syndrome. Basically, because there actually are so many crazy stories about President Trump and his administration -- and the Wolff book was already revealing a few more of these "nutty" anecdotes -- some people were primed to accept this satire as fact... and they ran with it.

Now, let's just take a step back for a second and point out something: this is what good satire does. It fools people. When 100% of the people get the satire, it's not good satire. A large part of the point of good satire is to fool people and help make people think about things. The classic of this genre, of course, Jonathan's Swift's A Modest Proposal, in which he merely suggested feeding poor children to the wealthy as a way to alleviate the problems of poverty. It was, of course, a powerful way to mock the attitudes some had towards the poor. And, a lot of people thought he was serious. That's part of why we still remember the work today, centuries later.

And, with PixelatedBoat's tweet... a fairly large number of people -- including some "high profile" Twitter users -- completely fell for it, which then quickly led others to mocking them. Even in cases where some people initially realized it was fake... they began to question themselves. Perhaps my favorite response was from the NY Times' Farhad Manjoo (who is a super nice person... but... really...)

Manjoo then told everyone to stop posting satirical fake screenshots, which seems like a bit of hole digging:

But that's wrong. Satire is an extremely powerful force in getting people to think more carefully about a variety of different social issues -- and whether intentional or not, PixleatedBoat's tweet did exactly that.

But, what's much more interesting to me is how this impacts two other recent stories. First, last week we wrote about French President Macron's awful idea to "ban fake news" in France during election seasons. And, second, Germany's new "social media platforms must delete bad speech" law, which has already been used to go after satire on social media.

As Fabio Chiusi noted, if the whole Gorilla Channel PixelatedBoat saga had played out in Germany, Twitter might be facing a €50 million fine (and its employees a €5 million fine). And that doesn't even get to the situation in France. After all, this satire is "fake news." It literally is exactly that. But it's also a perfect example of why banning fake news is so dumb. Beyond the difficulty of determining what really is fake news, there is plenty of "fake news" that we want to protect. And satire is a big part of it.

I mean, banning "fake news" would require shutting down The Onion. Sure, you may know its satire -- but others get fooled by The Onion all the time. And that's part of the fun -- in part because it can spark discussions, debate and (*gasp*) actual introspection. Under the rules being pushed in Europe right now (and which some in the US would like to emulate), banning or punishing satire would cripple some of the best social commentary out there. "A Modest Proposal" may have made some people angry, but it made many more think. Just because some people get fooled isn't a reason to ban such things or to push for censorship. It's a reason to encourage discussion, debate, introspection and learning -- which is often pushed forward thanks to satire.

Now, when's that Gorilla Channel going to be available to the wider public?

Reader Comments

The First Word

It's known as the Tyson Zone, after a certain total wacko of a heavyweight boxer. After you do enough crazy things, people stop being surprised by reports of you doing something crazy, and they're just like "yeah, that sounds like him."

President Trump definitely fits in there. Other well-known Tyson Zone inhabitants include Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga.
—Mason Wheeler

    Roger Strong (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:00am

    Some of us are holding onto hope that Trump is actually a still-alive Andy Kaufman is his greatest satire yet.

    Jinxed (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:15am

    The only issue I have with satire are by those who read it, and believe it, then refuse to accept the truth when it's exposed as satire (fake).

    When this happens, all bets are off any side believes there's still any "funny" left in the "joke".

    I suppose it could be worse, though. Imagine if a prestige medical journal published facts vaccinations can be linked to autism.

    When the lines get blurred and innocent people suffer for it, at what point does news lose its integrity to be honest.

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:16am

    The worst fake news is from NYTimes or WashPo. -- You still believe the "Trump-Russia collusion"!

    Set aside this silly satire, because you're using it only to claim that "fake news" is perfectly legitimate. But it's NOT, it's knowing lies intended to harm all discourse.

    READ "1984": fake news is a tactic to destroy minds. The globalists don't care what you believe that's fake, but don't want you to believe ANY Truth.

    However, we're not quite there yet, so if want to impeach Trump, still need some substance, not fictions.

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:17am

    Just because some people get fooled isn't a reason to ban such things or to push for censorship.

    We live in a world where Silly Putty has warnings not to shove it in your ears. Let's not overestimate the populous at large.

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:22am

    Want to sign up!

    My cable company does not seem to offer this Gorilla channel :(

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:30am

    This is a completely wrong analysis

    "Staff edited out all the parts of the documentaries where gorillas weren't hitting each other, and at last the president was satisfied."

    Trump actually complained that he didn't see himself on the Gorilla Channel hitting male gorillas and feeling up female gorillas. His actual complaint was that it didn't seem real enough, for some reason.

    Toom1275 (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:32am

    The satire's just tougher to pick out while our president is a walking Poe's law.

      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:38am
Re:

      Re:

      I don't think Poe's law applies here.

      Trump seems to take his bullshit quite seriously. If anything Trump fits the profile of a psychopath fairly well. He does have abnormal social behavior for sure.

      Then again so do a lot of anti-Trump thumpers too!

        DannyB (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:56am
Re: Re:

        Re: Re:

        There are plenty of crazy people in the world both pro and against Trump, or anything else, for that matter.

        Trump is the US President. Being mentally unstable is BIG NEWS. Genuine news. And truly something to be concerned about.

        I think Poe's Law applies perfectly. It's the very definition of such a case.

        In the 18 months leading up to the election, the things Trump said got daily news coverage. I was asking myself if he could sink any lower, or say anything worse or more offensive. But there never seemed to be any limit. He was always able to top yesterday's definition of outrageous.

        This is EXACTLY what makes Poe's Law possible. No mater how crazy of a fake false story someone might concoct, people will take it as just another example of Trump not having any limits on how crazy he might act or how far he might go.

        And for a US President, that is a real problem to have.

          Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2018 @ 12:25pm
Re: Re: Re:

          Re: Re: Re:

          I think you missed my point.

          Trump is not the walking poe's laws. Poe's law requires that Trump not convey his intentions and attempt parody. 2 requirements for Poe's law.

          This in no way was intended to claim that others or Trump himself could not be a rich source of generating Poe's Law material, which I believe was the OP's objective, he just did not say it in a factually correct way.

          So yea, just being pedantic but that is because this is how the stupid breaks out and words start to mean something they do not any more.

      Mason Wheeler, 8 Jan 2018 @ 12:34pm
Re:

      Re:

      It's known as the Tyson Zone, after a certain total wacko of a heavyweight boxer. After you do enough crazy things, people stop being surprised by reports of you doing something crazy, and they're just like "yeah, that sounds like him."

      President Trump definitely fits in there. Other well-known Tyson Zone inhabitants include Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga.

        Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2018 @ 12:50pm
Re: Re:

        Re: Re:

        Excellent, someone that finally understood that Poe's Law is not the correct term here, heck I learned something too!

    DannyB (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:49am

    Remember back when . . .

    Some years ago there was a fake story that the MPAA was going to license movies for the home based on how many comfortable chairs your room had? Essentially, so the story went, the MPAA was going to charge more to watch the movie if your room was able to hold more viewers.

    This story went wild.

    As TechDirt pointed out at the time, the problem wasn't that the fake story was created. The problem was that it was, on its face, very believable. Anyone could easily believe that the MPAA would resort to the most outrageous conduct and copyright or licensing overreach imaginable. The problem was that nobody could see it as sarcasm or parody.

    This is the same with Trump. It is impossible to make up a story about how crazy Trump is, without it having at least a ring of truth to it.

    A fake story involving Trump and aliens might significantly move the needle on people's BS detector. But the disbelief would be due to aliens, not Trump craziness.

    proper board design requires maintaining proper circuit isolation between your genius detector and your bullshit detector

    John Snape, 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:57am

    I would totally watch that channel.

    Just sayin'!

    very stable genius, 8 Jan 2018 @ 11:58am
In other fake news

    In other fake news

    ..... wait - this is real???????

    Trump moves back 'Fake News Awards,' citing high interest
    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/367834-trump-moves-back-fake-news-awards

    DannyB (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 12:01pm

    Fake News and The Onion

    Yes, people get totally fooled by The Onion all the time. And it is part of the fun.

    Just as, I'm sure, back in the day, people who tuned in to NBC late on Saturday evening might have been fooled by Weekend Update.

    Or fake news on other comedy programs.

    That doesn't mean it should be or even can be banned.

      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2018 @ 12:37pm

      Re: Fake News and The Onion

      My favorite onion article was about the MacBook wheel.

      "I'll buy anything if it's shiny and made by Apple."

        DannyB (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 1:08pm

        Re: Re: Fake News and The Onion

        Yes. That one was extremely funny.

        $2,495 for the 32 GB version.

        $9,995 for the 64 GB version.

        (I could be mis-remering the storage sizes.)

    GMacGuffin (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 12:03pm
punctuation ...

    punctuation ...

    The thing that tipped me off to the satire was that periods were placed outside quotes.

    Ninja (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 12:19pm

    Now just imagine if Naruto airs on that channel playing white noise...

    *stops in terror*

    I... Created a monster.

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jan 2018 @ 12:21pm

    What does "in Germany" mean?

    if the whole Gorilla Channel PixelatedBoat saga had played out in Germany, Twitter might be facing a €50 million fine

    Isn't it "playing out in Germany" already? They have Twitter there too. What aspect of this allows Twitter to avoid liability?

    David, 8 Jan 2018 @ 12:25pm

    Is your characterization of "A Modest Proposal" supposed to be satire?

    The classic of this genre, of course, Jonathan's Swift's A Modest Proposal, in which he merely suggested feeding poor children to the wealthy as a way to alleviate the problems of poverty. It was, of course, a powerful way to mock the attitudes some had towards the poor.

    Seriously? Is this political correctness or just complete cluelessness? Have you read this? It's topic is not rich vs poor but rather English controlled Protestant Ascendancy vs. Irish populace and the lack of Irish solidarity and unity that allowed the English to bleed out the Irish populace through willing Irish intermediaries, particularly the installed aristocracy.

    "The poor" were the bulk of the populace rather than some isolated class. The situation painted in this bleak light by Swift actually deteriorated further and resulted in the Great Irish Famine of 1740 where more than 10% of the Irish populace died from starvation.

    Let me quote from the closing paragraphs:

    I can think of no one objection, that will possibly be raised against this proposal, unless it should be urged, that the number of people will be thereby much lessened in the kingdom. This I freely own, and 'twas indeed one principal design in offering it to the world. I desire the reader will observe, that I calculate my remedy for this one individual Kingdom of Ireland, and for no other that ever was, is, or, I think, ever can be upon Earth. Therefore let no man talk to me of other expedients: Of taxing our absentees at five shillings a pound: Of using neither cloaths, nor houshold furniture, except what is of our own growth and manufacture: Of utterly rejecting the materials and instruments that promote foreign luxury: Of curing the expensiveness of pride, vanity, idleness, and gaming in our women: Of introducing a vein of parsimony, prudence and temperance: Of learning to love our country, wherein we differ even from Laplanders, and the inhabitants of Topinamboo: Of quitting our animosities and factions, nor acting any longer like the Jews, who were murdering one another at the very moment their city was taken: Of being a little cautious not to sell our country and consciences for nothing: Of teaching landlords to have at least one degree of mercy towards their tenants. Lastly, of putting a spirit of honesty, industry, and skill into our shop-keepers, who, if a resolution could now be taken to buy only our native goods, would immediately unite to cheat and exact upon us in the price, the measure, and the goodness, nor could ever yet be brought to make one fair proposal of just dealing, though often and earnestly invited to it.

    Therefore I repeat, let no man talk to me of these and the like expedients, 'till he hath at least some glympse of hope, that there will ever be some hearty and sincere attempt to put them into practice.

    Does this sound like pointing at a rich/poor scenario?

      pegr, 8 Jan 2018 @ 1:12pm

      Re: Is your characterization of "A Modest Proposal" supposed to be satire?

      How many potatoes does it take to kill an Irishman?

      Zero!

    ECA (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 12:54pm
dONT MIND FAKE..

    dONT MIND FAKE..

    I dont mind fake, as long as it SAYS ITS FAKE..

    Shows that say "OPINION" are not saying anything..they CAN say anything. Its opinion.. It does not have to have Any fact in it..
    But People take it as 'Some Sort of Fact'.. It has to be based on Some/A Fact of some sort..Doesnt it??
    Or else its a LIE..
    Then is it OPINION or FAKE??

    Its like saying "Russia HACKED US",..but If we know for SURE they did, Why cant we track all those Scam letters and Emails?? And not take YEARS to find the persons??

      An Onymous Coward (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 2:27pm
Re: dONT MIND FAKE..

      Re: dONT MIND FAKE..

      Since when was telling a lie illegal (apart from doing so to a LEO)? Why should any diatribe be labeled as "opinion" or "fake"? If the reader isn't sharp enough to understand that:

      A) Not everything they read will be truth
      B) The thing they're reading right now might be fake
      and C) A smart person looks for corroborating evidence before even approaching any conclusions

      then it's really hard to sympathize with their plight when they repeat the fake news to their friends and family and are laughed out of the room.

        ECA (profile), 8 Jan 2018 @ 4:13pm

        Re: Re: dONT MIND FAKE..

        So,
        Do you think all those police programs on TV, have any facts??
        How about driving along with the COPS, and Taping everything..90% of those were dismissed in court.
        DO they tell you that?

        How about court cases in COURT?? its all small claims and THEY are picked from a bunch of Small claims..

        Do you think that ALL of the programs SHOW that DNA/Finger prints/other identifiable FORMATS ARE ABIT FLAWED?? or is everything they do, PROVEN TO BE 1000% FACT..

        When I was young, a show called WILD KINGDOM was shown many times...and later it was proven that the animals involved were RENTED...was not mentioned in the program. But consider taking Cameras into the wild, in the 60's..

        MOST of the NEWS programs on TV..do not say they are OPINION.. they are not NEWS..
        As soon as they say, Would have, could have, might have, should have, a chance of...ITS OPINION..

    Anonymous Cowherd, 8 Jan 2018 @ 1:56pm

    These jokes totally do work. If you don't get it, you're the punchline. That so many people, even self-described as "like, very smart," openly admit to being the punchline, only makes it funnier.

    Bruce C., 8 Jan 2018 @ 4:53pm

    Some sympathy for Farhad Manjoo

    Manjoo's plea to stop posting fake news was specifically referring to falsification of source material, not to satire in general. I can see where a reporter's or columnist's job of gleaning the truth is made significantly harder when not only is the story faked, but there's faked evidence to back it up. Once the signal to noise ratio of real news to fake news gets low enough, it degrades even further -- it takes so much time to weed out the fakery that the real news can't be published in time to be heard over the fakery.

