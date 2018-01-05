 
Free Speech

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Jan 5th 2018 1:38pm


censorship, emmanuel macron, fake news, france, free speech



Really Bad Ideas: French President Macron Wants To Ban 'Fake News' During The Election

from the now-define-it dept

French President Emmanuel Macron was held up by some in the tech industry as a moderate who "got technology" leading up to his election. And yet, every time he seems to weigh in on tech related issues, it's with an absolutely terrible take on it. He wanted to mandate encryption backdoors and demand internet censorship of "radicals" online who post "inflammatory content." And now he's expanding that position and saying he wants to ban "fake news" during election season.

In his new year’s speech to journalists at the &‌Eacute;lys&‌eacute;e palace, Macron said he would shortly present the new law in order to fight the spread of fake news, which he said threatened liberal democracies.

New legislation for websites would include more transparency about sponsored content. Under the new law, websites would have to say who is financing them and the amount of money for sponsored content would be capped.

For fake news published during election seasons, an emergency legal action could allow authorities to remove that content or even block the website, Macron said. “If we want to protect liberal democracies, we must be strong and have clear rules,” he added.

The transparency idea isn't such a bad one (though the details would matter quite a bit), but it's unclear why the amount of money for sponsored content should be capped if it's clearly labeled and disclosed. But the really troubling part is that last one, allowing for "emergency legal action" to remove content. It may not be surprising that Macron is saying this about fake news -- since there were reports of a burst of fake new campaigns that tried to influence the French electorate to vote against Macron in the election.

But, as we've discussed many, many times -- the idea of government-mandated censorship, even if for the idea of stopping "fake news" is a terrible idea. It will be abused and abused badly. Remember, while the term "fake news" was first popularized by people who were upset about Donald Trump's election, he's now co-opted the term and uses it to argue that any media report that makes him look bad is "fake news." Imagine what a Trump or a French Trump-like figure would do with this kind of power?

A big part of the problem, obviously, is that "fake news" means different things to different people, and whoever has the power to order such content taken down will have plenty of opportunities to abuse that power -- such as to take down news that is merely unflattering to those in power. Or, even on a more subtle level, what if an unflattering story has a few small errors or misrepresentations. Claim "fake news" and make it disappear. This eagerness of so many to immediately leap to "censor it!" as the only possible response to propaganda is highly troubling -- and most certainly goes against the French ideals of freedom.

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jan 2018 @ 1:50pm

    Macron is an inherited 1-percenter and a globalist. -- And none too popular in France now he's been found out.

    There's no contradiction that Trump railed at actual fake news and that Macron now uses the term to try and suppress Truth.

    Nope, NO contradiction at all: globalists attacked Trump, and now a known globalist is trying to leverage the outrage and turn to advantage.

    SAY, speaking of fake news: did you miss NYTimes attempt last week to re-work the Trump-Russia allegations?

    And more importantly, do you NOW recognize that the "Trump-Russia collusion" you ran here for months was all fabricated? Or are you still claiming that's NOT fake?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 5 Jan 2018 @ 2:25pm

      Re: Macron is an inherited 1-percenter and a globalist. -- And none too popular in France now he's been found out.

      Trump railed at actual fake news

      Railed in favor of. Repeated often.

      globalists attacked Trump

      On what globe is Trump not a globalist? This is a guy with business holdings and ties all over the world. He's one of the top globalists out there. His White House team has been filled with globalists from Goldman Sachs, Exxon, etc. and folks with ties to other governments.

      do you NOW recognize that the "Trump-Russia collusion" you ran here for months was all fabricated?

      It would help if the evidence for that collusion didn't keep growing. Or, you know, if even his campaign CEO and post election chief strategist and national security advisor wasn't now throwing the "treason" word around.

      Where have you been for the last year and a half?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jan 2018 @ 2:02pm

    "French Trump-like figure"

    He/she is called Le Pen.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Drew_Wilson (profile), 5 Jan 2018 @ 2:26pm

    My Thoughts On This

    I have my own thoughts on the matter. One point I've made is the fact that, even if you support the idea of stamping out fake news, the judicial oversight being floated will always be playing catchup because there is going to be a lag between when a story is published and when a complaint is processed. That window of time between allows the "fake news" to be spread.

    That's just one of the many thoughts I have on this.

    There are a lot of technical hurdles this proposal doesn't address that I can see. It's interesting that Mike was able to at least touch on a few of them towards the end of his piece.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 5 Jan 2018 @ 2:57pm

    Define Fake News?

    Is it like genuine imitation real plastic vinyl leather?

    Is it things you don't agree with?

    Is it sites with certain political leanings?

    Is it comedy / parody sites?

    Paid for by Americans for Renewable Complaining and Sustainable Whining.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jan 2018 @ 3:12pm

      Re: Define Fake News?

      For politicians, it is stories that might damage their election chances, or bruise their thin skins, and has nothing to do with truth or falsity.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 5 Jan 2018 @ 3:31pm

      Re: Define Fake News?

      It might have had a different meaning before, but these days it seems like it's simply 'news that I don't like'.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


