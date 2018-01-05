Maine Governor Tells 16-Year-Old Worried About Net Neutrality Repeal To 'Pick Up A Book And Read'
As more than a few folks have noted, many opponents of net neutrality (from FCC boss Ajit Pai to Mark Cuban) are following blind ideology. Many of them quite honestly believe that no regulation can ever be good, and that government is absolutely never capable of doing the right thing. That kind of simplicity may feel good as you navigate a complicated world, but it's intellectually lazy. As a result, the decision to use net neutrality rules as an imperfect but necessary stopgap (until we can reduce corruption and drive more competition into the sector) simply befuddles them.
Of course this kind of blind ideology is particularly handy when you don't actually know how modern broadband markets or net neutrality even work, but your gut just tells you why the whole nefarious affair is simply bad. That's why you'll see folks like Ted Cruz consistently doubling down on bizarre, misleading claims based on repeatedly debunked falsehoods. Needless to say, this sort of lazy thinking is not particularly productive. Especially when you're a member of the same government purportedly tasked with analyzing real-world data, listening to constituent concerns, and actively tasked with making things better.
Case in point: one sixteen-year-old Maine high school student recently wrote to Maine Governor Paul LePage, clearly worried about the impact the broadband industry's attack on net neutrality will have on her ability to freely access information online. Camden Hills Regional High School sophomore Hope Osgood actually took the time to write her governor, expressing concern about how the repeal could pose problems for free speech, competition, and the health of information exchange:
"The internet is the easiest way to access anything. News, information, etc. Companies being able to put restrictions on internet usage isn’t ideal! People will be left in the dark about some things. All my school work is internet-based, but what happens if I can’t reach what I need to? What about my lessons in school?"
Osgood said she is concerned that big companies "might have more control over everything. If you wanted to go to a certain website, it might be slowed down. You might have to pay to access that, or it might be completely blocked off what you can see. They could filter news, media, or things they don’t agree with. I don’t think that should be able to happen. Everybody should be able to get information."
Le Page's response to her concerns? To scribble a response in the margins of her letter telling the kid to "pick up a book and read!":
His response not only is insulting, but makes no coherent sense. How would reading a book solve letting telecom monopolies run roughshod over competitors and the health of the internet? It wouldn't. Like so many others, LePage's disdain for net neutrality is being fueled entirely by blind ideology, and much like Donald Trump, the Governor probably couldn't tell you what net neutrality even is in one-on-one conversation. Needless to say, Osgood and her family didn't walk away charmed from her first run in with civil engagement:
"Osgood showed the letter to her grandfather, Rick Osgood, a LePage supporter who didn’t like the tone of the governor’s response. Rick Osgood has voted for LePage twice and supports much of what the governor is doing in Maine, but he called LePage’s message “just a snide remark.” “I think it’s mighty rude,” he said."
Again, a lot of the folks that aided and supported this latest attack on net neutrality don't really understand the backlash that's headed their direction, especially among younger voters. In their heads, they've heroically fought back a "government takeover of the internet" because they're letting blind ideology drive the car. In reality, they've made a stupid, unpopular, economically unsupportable decision that's going to impact voting decisions for the next decade. Watching many of them realize this when election time rolls around should provide at least a modicum of entertainment value in the wake of one of the worst tech policy decisions in a generation.
Treating a 16-yr-old as some sort of dumb idiot when he is the one with some mental handicap seems pretty ironic.
Re:
I can see this backfiring in spectacular fashion during the next election. The news loves covering stories about young people being active in campaigns and I could easily see this kid destroying the Govenor's chance at reelection.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Sorry, Gov. LePage. Your chances at re-election have been thoroughly Hoped.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
I hear he has aspirations for the us senate.
Electing this one to that station would be another decidedly poor choice in a long list of poor choices.
Re: Re:
I kinda doubt it, seeing as he's term-limited out and his chances of being reelected are already zero.
Re: Re:
Re:
Also, I don't get what I'm looking at... Did he just scrawl his dipshit response on the bottom of her letter and send it back?
What a piece of shit.
While reading books is still good advice, completing homework today requires Internet access, not just for research, but to access teacher's notes, school portals, worksheets as well as for updates to class schedules and important school information.
If this ill informed dickwad is unaware of the necessity of unencumbered internet access then he better take his head out of big telecom's ass and take a peak at reality.
"Read a book"... What, is he that sock puppet "Handy" from The Tick.
But figures this sarcastic fat old peice of crap is a republican.
Re:
Re: Re:
If you're looking for a more affordable option, see our Comcast Favorites plan which includes access to many of your favorite sites such FaceComBook, Coogle, and XFinity News.
(additional sites may be accessed for $1.00 per view plus applicable DNS processing fees*)
Re:
Just like he did when he was a kid!
How does he know she doesn't read a book every two days or something. What a dickbag.
Let's also look at etiquette, which is something dickbags like this enjoy throwing at people as another avoid-the-question tactic if they find an angle.
This young woman formatted a proper letter. An honest snail-mail letter, by all appearances. Used a polite tone.
Governor Dickbag over here just scrawls some bullshit onto the bottom of the letter she sent and send it back? Seriously? Ex-fucking-scuse me?
I am sure this fuckit is one who complains about other internet activities of the young, bemoaning how the art of writing letters is dead. (As if he ever writes them, or reads books...)
Reading books is apparently bad for you, as it has blinded you to the truth and fed you propagandist lies.
"All my school work is internet-based"
That sentence alone should be enough to question what was scrawled, even if you agree with his "just read a book stance".
What does that sentence mean? It could mean that there's an easy online depository of materials, which the student will have to waste time searching for offline if they don't have that ability. On the other hand - does it mean that there is study material that's *only* available online (in which case, you can read all the books you want, but won't be able to refer to the actual course materials)? Does it mean that the school operate an online submission service as the way for students to receive and submit their coursework? Does it mean that a student without reliable internet access will be at a disadvantage, or unable to get a grade at all?
I'm not sure, although a quick look around the school's website does show that they seem to be heavily invested in iPads and a service called "schoolology" that certainly does seem to offer online assessments and the like.
In other words, not only is this guy a condescending asshole, he might actually be less aware of how his district's schools operate than the teenager he's mocking! Hopefully, he and those who think and act like him get what's coming to them.
Governor needs to take his own advice
It's the very books he's saying to read that warn of the dangers of uncontrolled and unregulated monopolies. Specifically, history books, since we've been down this path before.
Re: Governor needs to take his own advice
Everything on the Internet is absolutely true and unbiased, clean and decent, non-commercial,
and not selected so as to keep you in a propaganda bubble, no drawbacks whatever!
That's actually what you kids believe, with the exception that as here you get to yap your tiny little heads off when EVIL UNBELIEVER dares show up.
What the Governor meant is clear except to you who are absolute slaves to propaganda (Of course you don't recognize that! You don't even suspect nothing!): there are other sources of information, and will give you perspective.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Everything on the Internet is absolutely true and unbiased, clean and decent, non-commercial,
Re: Everything on the Internet is absolutely true and unbiased, clean and decent, non-commercial,
1) the Internet allows access to almost all of them.
2) How many miles are you as a parent prepared to drive so that you Kids can use the library?
3) How near, and how good is your nearest Bookshop?
4) Have you seen the price of informational books lately, they make Comcast's price gouging look positively benign.
Re: Everything on the Internet is absolutely true and unbiased, clean and decent, non-commercial,
Re: Everything on the Internet is absolutely true and unbiased, clean and decent, non-commercial,
The school she goes to may require her to submit all of her assignments online. Even if she could do all the research and assignments offline, she may be required to turn it in online. Many schools are going this route.
So in the case of homework submission, it's about uploading to the internet, not consumption of information.
Re: Everything on the Internet is absolutely true and unbiased, clean and decent, non-commercial,
It must be frustrating for you to live in a world in which there is no gray area - everything is either this or that. It could lead to mental issues - but you probably already have realized this.
Re: Re: Everything on the Internet is absolutely true and unbiased, clean and decent, non-commercial,
Maybe not, but I bet their psychologist has realized it.
Re: Everything on the Internet is absolutely true and unbiased, clean and decent, non-commercial,
Pick up a book and read!
Re: Everything on the Internet is absolutely true and unbiased, clean and decent, non-commercial,
Really? What does he mean by it? Its not a clear response to her question - you putz.
Re: Re: Everything on the Internet is absolutely true and unbiased, clean and decent, non-commercial,
- Sean Spicer on Trump's 'covfefe' tweet
- Really.
Re: Everything on the Internet is absolutely true and unbiased, clean and decent, non-commercial,
Good freakin' luck trying to milk a copy of IEC 60950 out of a general-service, or even a general university, library. In the collection? Nope. Inter-library loan? Not happening. Getting them to add it, considering the $600-$700 running price for a hardcopy? ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!
Keep in mind this document I'm talking about isn't some antiquity that only exists in a few copies in the whole wide world, by the way. It's the fundamental electrical safety standard for IT equipment worldwide. And unless you happen to be extremely blessed with a dedicated engineering library in your hometown, the only access you can get to it is online.
And that's just the tip of the iceberg regarding codes and standards...
Just in time for that new book about Trump!
I'm going to be cynical...
In the 2016 election, we had to most qualified woman run against the least qualified man and the man won. You can say it's due to Hillary having political baggage or what not, but I say it's because Trump and the Republicans knew how to press people's buttons.
I have the bad feeling that the same thing will happen in the 2018 elections:
Democrat: "Vote for me because I support net neutrality."
Republican: "Vote for me and I'll bring coal jobs back to the state and I'll build a wall to keep Muslim terrorists from shooting up our schools."
Democrat: "But he's accused of being a child molester."
Republican: "At least I'm not a Democrat who wants to continue Obama's policies, am I right?"
And the Republican wins.
Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Neither were really qualified for the job, they both sucked hard. Trump, as you say, just knew how to push people's buttons better and he was riding the ever present pendulum of dissatisfaction following whatever party was in power in the previous administration.
Given the MAJOR dissatisfaction (and entertaining disillusionment occurring with Republicans right now) with Trump, if the Democrats run a halfway competent and palatable candidate, they'll have it in the bag.
Granted of course this doesn't result in everyone finally voting third party and getting rid of this red/blue partisan nonsense. (Yeah I know I'm dreaming, but I can hope)
Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Calling her the "most qualified woman" is an insult to women everywhere. She was just the most well known woman candidate.
Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
She's been in politics most of her life, and not just as the wife of a President and Governor. She's a former Secretary of State. A U.S. Senator for eight years. And there's her legal background outside of politics.
Just out of morbid curiosity, what candidate in the last few election cycles, male or female, in either party, do you consider MORE qualified than her?
Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Yeah, I'm not a big fan of Clinton but she was certainly experienced; it's absurd to claim otherwise.
I don't know that I agree with the refrain that she was the most qualified candidate ever to run -- even if we disqualify sitting presidents running for reelection, I'd probably tip George HW Bush as the most politically-experienced candidate ever to run for president -- but she was pretty high on the list.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
I agree that she was very experienced politically, but political experience alone (IMHO) does not make one suitably qualified to hold the office of POTUS. Politics is one of those weird jobs where the most experience in it doesn't automatically make you the most qualified. If for no other reason than because the decisions you make don't solely affect politics, they affect industry, economics, technology, foreign relations, transportation, private citizens, etc... That's not to say political experience isn't valuable, but it's not a good indicator of whether you are the most qualified.
@Roger Strong, I would consider Barrack Obama as very much more qualified (but not necessarily more experienced) than Clinton.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Unlikable and robotic? Sure. Poorly qualified? Lord no.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
I agree with her on several issues but I dislike the way she conducts her business and affairs and don't particularly trust her. Kind of like how I dislike the way Trump conducts his business and affairs and don't particularly trust him either. And I don't consider someone qualified to be president that isn't at least vaguely trustworthy.
I do admit that she is very experienced and has an extensive legal and political background. But, I don't feel that she would be a good choice for leading a nation.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
It also implies that Clinton is less qualified than Trump because she lost the election (popular vote aside), which just isn't true right on its face.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Though I would say as a counter argument that it doesn't discount what Obama did in the primaries because it just showed how much more qualified he was.
As for vs Trump, you have the whole Rep vs Dem thing going on so I'm not sure that's as fair a comparison as within the Dem primaries. But yes, I agree, definitely not less qualified than Trump.
Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Cynicism has nothing to do with it; there won't be a voter backlash because Paul LePage will not be on the ballot. Maine governors are limited to two consecutive terms, and this is his second consecutive term.
Re: Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Applause .. Cheers .. hope
Re: I'm going to be cynical...
Based upon what criteria?
He must be friends with Donald Trumps son
But which book is the question...
She should write back that she took his advice, and read this book about LePage.
I haven't read this book, but the reviews help one understand why the Governor would send back such a DB response.
Re: But which book is the question...
A Suggested Book
Sure.
It happens that the internet is the biggest book in the world.
