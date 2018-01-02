Ousted Educator Tries To Talk Appeals Court... >>
<< Chinese Billionaire Got A US Court To Issue An...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, Jan 2nd 2018 10:38am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Grammarly Premium 1 Year Subscription

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Built by linguists and language lovers, Grammarly’s writing app finds and corrects hundreds of complex writing errors in every email and app. It's the tough-love editor you need to produce clearer, more effective, mistake-free work. Grammarly leaves standard spelling and grammar checkers in the dust, giving your work the extra polish you and your readers expect. You will get explanations for all your mistakes, and can turn on genre-specific writing style checks. A 1 year subscription to Grammarly Premium is on sale for $69.98.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

1 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Ousted Educator Tries To Talk Appeals Court... >>
<< Chinese Billionaire Got A US Court To Issue An...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

12:05 Appeals Court Dismisses Gang Designation Lawsuit Against The FBI Brought By Insane Clown Posse Fans (10)
10:43 Ousted Educator Tries To Talk Appeals Court Into Letting Him Sue Someone For Things Someone Else Said (8)
10:38 Daily Deal: Grammarly Premium 1 Year Subscription (1)
09:27 Chinese Billionaire Got A US Court To Issue An Unconstitutional Gag Order On A Critic (16)
06:24 Comcast & The Cable Industry Greets The New Year With A Flurry Of Price Increases (30)
03:23 DHS Documents Show Harassment And Intrusive Device Searches Are A Common Occurrence At US Borders (23)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of 2017 At Techdirt (8)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: December 24th - 30th (8)

Friday

09:00 New Year's Message: Keep On Believing (153)

Thursday

19:39 Hawaiian Supreme Court Says The First Amendment Protects Filming Law Enforcement (46)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.