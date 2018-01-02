Appeals Court Dismisses Gang Designation Lawsuit Against The FBI Brought By Insane Clown Posse Fans
from the plaintiffs-welcome-to-build-time-machine,-prevent-FBI-from-applying-gang-tag-in dept
The Sixth Circuit Appeals Court has now had the dubious privilege of hosting a legal challenge by Juggalos (as fans of the Insane Clown Posse are known). The case traces back to 2014, following the FBI's 2011 designation of Juggalos as a gang in its National Gang Threat Assessment report.
This posed problems for Juggalos, thanks to local law enforcement treating fans of a band as though they were part of a crime syndicate. There appeared to be some actual injury (to use the legalese) suffered by Juggalos, who detailed additional hassling by The Man in their ACLU-aided lawsuit against the FBI.
The State Trooper indicated that he detained Parsons for an inspection because of the hatchetman logo on the truck.
The State Trooper indicated that he considered Juggalos to be a criminal gang because of the DOJ’s designation.
The State Trooper asked Parsons if he had any axes, hatchets, or other similar chopping instruments in the truck. Parsons truthfully answered that he did not.
The State Trooper continued to search the truck and interrogate Parsons for about an hour, delaying Parsons’ time-sensitive hauling work. During the search, the State Trooper did not find any weapons or contraband. The State Trooper did not issue a ticket or other citation to Parsons.
The FBI responded to the Juggalos' First Amendment complaint with "not our fault." The DOJ argued it was not responsible for any rights violations suffered by Juggalos as a result of its gang designation because it wasn't the DOJ's fault local lawmen took the contents of the gang threat assessment seriously.
Justice Department attorney Amy Powell said the group and its fans have no standing to sue. She said the government is not responsible for how police agencies use information in the 2011 national gang report. Powell said a "subjective chill" as alleged by plaintiffs was not enough to be in court.
"There is no general right of protection to a social association," she said, referring to First Amendment violations argued by Insane Clown Posse and its fans.
If so, gang reports are a waste of time and money. If law enforcement isn't supposed to take guidance from the DOJ to heart, there's really no point in the agency issuing any. It sounds exactly like the excuse the FBI deployed when questioned by the FCC about non-disclosure agreements the feds made local law enforcement sign before acquiring a Stingray device. The FBI said it was shocked (shocked!) to hear local cops and prosecutors were following the terms of the NDA they had signed.
The Sixth Circuit Court doesn't agree the plaintiffs have no standing to sue. As the court notes, sufficient allegations have been made to allow the suit to continue. But the DOJ's Plan B is going to keep the case from being pursued any further. The alternate legal theory advanced by the DOJ simply states the gang threat assessment can't be reviewed by the court. And the court agrees. From the decision [PDF]:
The district court initially granted a motion by DOJ and FBI to dismiss the case for lack of standing. We reversed that decision, finding that Appellants had alleged facts sufficient to demonstrate standing to pursue their APA claims against DOJ and FBI. Parsons v. U.S. Dep’t of Justice, 801 F.3d 701 (6th Cir. 2015). On remand, DOJ and FBI filed a second motion to dismiss, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6), arguing that the Juggalo gang designation was not reviewable because it was not a final agency action and was committed to agency discretion by law. The district court granted the motion to dismiss, holding that the Juggalo gang designation was not a final agency action and, even if it was, it was committed to agency discretion by law.
This dovetails right into the DOJ's "not our fault" argument. The court finds the injuries suffered by the band and its fans stem directly from actions by third parties -- local law enforcement agencies -- who were not legally-bound to act on the advice given in the gang assessment report.
First, the Juggalo gang designation does not result in legal consequences because it does not impose liability, determine legal rights or obligations, or mandate, bind, or limit other government actors. As noted above, Congress directed NGIC to “collect, analyze, and disseminate gang activity information,” and to submit an annual gang-activity report to Congress. § 1107, 119 Stat. at 3093. That is the extent of NGIC’s legal authority. NGIC does not control other agencies or law-enforcement officers, nor are any agencies or law-enforcement officers required to consider the 2011 NGIC Report on gang-related issues. Instead, the 2011 NGIC Report, as the product of NGIC’s task to “collect, analyze, and disseminate,” is merely an informational agency report.
[...]
[T]he Juggalo gang designation does not result in legal consequences because the harms that Appellants suffered were caused by third parties who discretionarily relied on the gang designation. As the district court explained, each of the harms suffered by Appellants “constitutes a decision to act that rests on the shoulders of others . . . and not the Defendants or the agency action at issue in this case.” The government officials who harmed Appellants were not bound by the Juggalo gang designation nor were they required to consider the 2011 NGIC Report. Thus, the government officials’ actions are not direct consequences of the Juggalo gang designation in the 2011 NGIC Report, but are the product of their own independent decision-making.
This would seem to invite the filing of handful of lawsuits against the individual agencies that violated the Juggalos' rights. If the locals weren't legally-bound to take the FBI's Juggalo gang designation to heart, it seemingly follows they should be liable for any legal injuries caused. The problem with taking this route is that it would allow law enforcement agencies to defer to the FBI's gang guidance. Under the same circumstances, the allegations of additional hassling by law enforcement officers would likely be waved away by assertions of good faith reliance on DOJ threat assessment reports. They're not "bound" by the report, but they can likely rely on it to make threat determinations that result in longer, more explorative interviews and traffic stops. It's lose-lose for Juggalos if the court's going to allow the DOJ to give law enforcement agencies information (no matter how unreliable) and then claim it has zero responsibility for choices made by end users.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
The executive has given up any pretense of caring about the Constitution or citizen rights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You might want to explain "Insane Clown Posse" to non-Americans. I don't think it has anything to do with the Trump administration or its followers, but I'm not absolutely certain.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The FBI designates fans of a band as a criminal gang.
The Police act on criminal gang designations as set by the FBI. (Which, IMHO, they should since criminal gangs are bad)
The FBI claims they didn't really make the police do anything, and they are free to disregard any gang designation they like. (Which renders the designations moot)
The police say the designation list just gives them a 'good faith' presumption of guilt, granting them constitutional immunity from wrongful persecution. (Yet another way cops say 'Screw rights, we know what we're doing)
While not illegal, it is now 'suspicious activity' to show appreciation for a musical group.
Unlike wrongful placement on a terrorist watchlist (which don't get me wrong is damn near impossible to get off of as it is), there is literally no recourse to someone who enjoys this bands music, meaning merely listening to a CD in your car or having a relatively harmless decal in your window may lead to prolonged traffic stops, presumption of guilt and legal harassment.
Which side is a posse of insane clowns? Cause only one side of this comes across looking insanely foolish.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"criminal gangs are bad"
I think that's a presumption that is no longer valid.
Our police are a legal gang that acts in antisocial ways that would be criminal if...
The legal system is biased to make everything done by the police legal and everything done by civilians criminal...
And when the police fails to actually police, that is why gangs form, to keep peace where the state fails to do so. And granted, they're often not very good at it. But that's beside the point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Enjoin non-reccomendations
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Enjoin non-reccomendations
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Call yourselves "insane clowns" and then whine when believed.
As Maya Angelou said -- and boy do I see this brilliant and useful the more applied -- "when someone tells you who they are, believe them".
So too "pirates", you pirates. -- I believe you, and you then whine that I do.
You want to be "cool", "edgy", and "outlaws" without any consequences.
But civil society is not obligated to treat "insane clowns" and "pirates" with respect.
Indeed, police are more or less required to believe such statements.
So go ahead and advertise yourselves as stupid and thievish!
In the office pool, I've got the entire first 3 months block for Techdirt going away, so I'd like to see more of dull topics as thus far today.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
social association
"There is no general right of protection to a social association," [Justice Department attorney Amy Powell] said, referring to First Amendment violations argued by Insane Clown Posse and its fans.
***********************************
Uhhhhhhh ... I had always thought that the First Amendment included something about Congress not making laws that would abridge the right of the people peaceably to assemble.
While you could certainly argue that the ICP does violence to good taste, and what the fuck is the deal with Fanta ... it seems pretty clear to me that enjoying the output of a particular artistic collaborative falls squarely in the first amendment, and if people are going to be deprived of basic freedoms of movement and liberty based on their association with same, the onus is on the government to prove that the association is not peaceable, or the assembly is not peaceful, or, you know, some fucking thing that isn't clearly delineated as protected behavior by the fucking First Amendment, you government stooge lawyer you.
"There is no general right of protection to a social association..."
A lawyer for the US gov't actually said this. I mean, am I misunderstanding something here, or is that ridiculous?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment