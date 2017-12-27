Daily Deal: Pay What You Want Learn to Code 2018 Bundle

The Learn to Code 2018 Bundle will give you a wide breadth of programming knowledge. Pay what you want for it and you'll get an introduction to R, a powerful programming language that helps developers solve even the most complex data problems. If you beat the average price listed in the store, you open up access to 9 other courses. They cover Angular, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap 4, Node, Java 9, React, C#, iOS 11 and Swift4, Python, JavaScript, PHP, and MySQL. It's over 140 hours of instruction to help get you up to speed on the latest in coding.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.