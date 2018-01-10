AT&T, Huawei Phone Partnership Killed At... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Jan 10th 2018 3:22am


Filed Under:
4/20, addie harte, marijuana, police raid, robert harte, tea leaves



Jury Awards Couple No Damages For Bungled Marijuana Raid Predicated On Wet Tea Leaves

from the sheriff's-office-free-to-abuse-citizens-again dept

A jury has shrugged its shoulders in response to a farcical effort by local publicity hounds/drug warriors to score a 4/20 marijuana bust, only to end up with a handful of garden supplies and violated rights. The lead-up to the bungled raid of Robert and Addie Harte's house included a law enforcement agency hoping to bury the previous year's 4/20 raid failure (in which tomatoes were seized), a state trooper compiling a freelance database of garden store visitors, two field drug tests that identified tea leaves as marijuana, and a whole lot of might-makes-right drug warrioring.

By the time it was over, the Hartes had been held at gunpoint for two hours while the sheriff's department desperately tried to find something illegal in their home. Nothing was found and the Hartes sued the law enforcement agency. The district court said this was fine: officers should be able to rely on the results of field drug tests, even when said field drug tests are notoriously fallible.

The Appeals Court, however, disagreed entirely with the lower court's "ignorance = immunity" theory.

The defendants in this case caused an unjustified governmental intrusion into the Harte's’ home based on nothing more than junk science, an incompetent investigation, and a publicity stunt. The Fourth Amendment does not condone this conduct, and neither can I.

It's of little comfort to the Hartes, however. While the Appeals Court may have stripped the immunity, it was still up to a jury to decide how much this debacle was going to cost taxpayers footing the bill for law enforcement malfeasance. I guess taxpayers can breathe a little easier, even if it means the sheriff's office no longer faces much of a deterrent effect. Jacob Sullum at Reason has the disappointing details.

This week a federal jury declined to award any damages to Adlynn and Robert Harte, the Leawood, Kansas, couple whose home was raided in 2012 based on a field tests that supposedly identified wet tea leaves in their trash as marijuana. The verdict is not very surprising, since the only claim the Hartes were allowed to pursue required them to show that Johnson County sheriff's deputies lied about the results of the tests.

Limited to that one claim, it's unlikely the Hartes will ever see monetary damages awarded, even on appeal. As for the sheriff's office, its claims of infallible field drug tests will continue to be held up as another example of just how ignorant courts allow law enforcement officers to be.

[D]eputy Mark Burns confessed that he had never seen loose tea before but thought, based on his training and experience, that it looked like marijuana leaves. A lab technician consulted after the raid disagreed, saying the leaves didn't "appear to be marijuana" to the unaided eye and didn't "look anything like marijuana leaves or stems" under a microscope. Burns himself did not deem the leaves suspicious the first time he pulled them out of the Hartes' garbage. But he thought they were worth testing when he returned a week later, 10 days before the raids demanded by Operation Constant Gardener. Sheriff Frank Denning, who authorized the search of the Hartes' home without laboratory confirmation of the field test results, claimed he had never heard such tests could generate false positives, despite four decades in law enforcement and despite the warning on the label. Maybe Burns and Denning were both lying, but it is at least as easy to believe they were simply uninformed, incompetent, and careless.

The Appeals Court tore this useful ignorance apart, allowing the Hartes' case to proceed. The lack of awarded damages -- and the reduction of the case to a single assertion almost impossible to prove -- reinstates the shield of willful ignorance. The less cops know about the tools they use, the better. You can't perjure yourself if you don't read the warning label or educate yourself about field test failure rates. Not knowing stuff makes the job so much easier. In law enforcement, ignorance is better than bliss. It's a Get Out Of Litigation Free card.

Reader Comments

    hij (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 3:25am

    No more mowing the lawn

    On the plus side I have yet another reason to avoid yard work. I am sort of surprised, though, that the Lowes/Home Depot yard cartel has not weighed in on this.

    That One Guy (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 3:26am

    Makes sense

    The verdict is not very surprising, since the only claim the Hartes were allowed to pursue required them to show that Johnson County sheriff's deputies lied about the results of the tests.

    I mean it's not like anything else that happened could possibly compare to an impossibly-to-prove thing like 'they knew the tests were faulty and based the raid on it anyway', so clearly if they can't demonstrate that then they really have no case at all.

    And honestly, expecting police to have any idea whatsoever as to the accuracy of the tools they use? To expect them to read the warning labels? What kind of insane bars are we setting to think that those kinds of requirements even begin to make sense when it comes to police-work? What next, punishing them for not knowing the laws they are tasked with upholding? Expecting them to act in a professional manner and admit it when they screw up? I feel safe in saying that it should be crystal clear to all that down that path lies madness and pure anarchy.

    David, 10 Jan 2018 @ 3:36am

    What do you expect?

    In law enforcement, ignorance is better than bliss. It's a Get Out Of Litigation Free card.

    It's not without reason that applicants for police jobs are screened for intelligence and rejected if they score too high.

    A track record of someone in a patrol team having a modicum of intelligence at their disposal would be a large impediment and legal risk for the work of the whole department.

    ryuugami, 10 Jan 2018 @ 3:41am

    Reading ability

    Sheriff Frank Denning [...] claimed he had never heard such tests could generate false positives [...] despite the warning on the label.

    Remember the old joke, why policemen always go in groups of three? One who can read, one who can write, and a third one to keep an eye on the intellectuals?

    Sheriff Denning's department must have decided to fire all of the intellectuals.

    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 4:02am

    BUT DRUGS ARE BAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    So what if a few innocent people get held at gunpoint because of junk science.

    But hey on the upside the Chief can no longer claim that he's never heard the tests can lead to false positives.

    We dunno why people are reporting a growing lack of trust in police...

      That One Guy (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 4:10am

      Re:

      But hey on the upside the Chief can no longer claim that he's never heard the tests can lead to false positives.

      Ideally(or even sanely) yes. In practice... well, I wouldn't get your hopes up. If expecting them to be able to read is too much to ask, I imagine expecting them to have any sort of memory is probably also 'setting the bar unrealistically high.'

    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2018 @ 4:21am

    Ignorance of the law is no excuse...

    Unless you're tasked with enforcing it.

    cryophallion (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 4:21am

    New law against reckless stupidity

    Some days, I really wish we could have a civil law against reckless stupidity, where we could at least do something about these types of cases.

    Then, I realize just how many people would be guilty of it (including me when I make blunderheaded choices), and then I realize that in our already overly litigious society, it would be heavily abused.

    But on days like this, it doesn't stop me from really wanting it.

    Ninja (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 4:59am

    Further victims of the stupid war on drugs. Even when everybody that has at least 2 neurons know that it's freely available and people use it without problems everywhere.

    Richard (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 5:09am

    Compensation

    Even if the police did no wrong the couple have been subjected to a distressing experience and likely significant damage to their property.
    Morally the police should now offer some significant compensation "without admitting culpability".

    Why am I not holding my breath for this to happen?

    American police? morality?
    hmmm

    ThaumaTechnician (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 5:18am

    Now that the jury has decided that the cops were incompetent

    Can we expect that they'll all get a cut in pay?

    sasha (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 5:20am

    cool

    sasha (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 5:22am

