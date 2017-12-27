Diego Gomez Is Safe, But His Legal Battle... >>
Failures

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Dec 27th 2017 11:58am


Filed Under:
child porn, minnesota, selfies, sexting, teenagers

Companies:
aclu



Minnesota Prosecutor Hits Teen With Child Porn Charges For Taking Explicit Photos Of Herself

from the 'light-touch'-of-a-prosecutor's-bludgeon dept

Child porn laws continue to be used stupidly by state prosecutors to punish teens for consensual behavior. The ACLU has entered a case on behalf of a 14-year-old who sent explicit photos of herself to another teen. This teen then sent the photos to others. At some point, the state decided to step in. What the teen did was demonstrably stupid, but should it be criminal?

Using the law to set an example and shame some teenagers undermines the seriousness and intent of child pornography laws.

Minnesota statute 617.247 clearly states that its intent is to “protect minors from the physical and psychological damage caused by their being used in pornographic work depicting sexual conduct which involves minors.” Yet it is the state, not Jane that is doing the victimizing.

“I’m not a criminal for taking a selfie,” stated Jane Doe. “Sexting is common among teens at my school, and we shouldn’t face charges for doing it. I don’t want anyone else to go through what I’m going through.”

This is clearly a ridiculous reading of Minnesota's law. The law can't "protect" Jane Doe from taking sexually explicit photos of herself -- not unless this is the prosecutor's idea of "protection." If anyone else had taken the photos, Jane Doe would be the victim of child pornography production.

Even more ridiculously, Jane Doe and the teen she sent the photos to would have been in the clear if they'd limited their interaction to sexual intercourse.

Minnesota statutory rape law is violated when a person has consensual sexual intercourse with an individual under age 16, although it is raised to 18 when the offender is an authority figure. If the younger party is 13-15, their partners must be no more than 2 years older, and children under 13 may only consent to those less than 36 months older.

Although it is possible this prosecutor may have decided to wield this law just as badly.

Because there is no such "Romeo and Juliet law" in Minnesota, it is possible for two individuals both under the age of 16 who willingly engage in intercourse to both be prosecuted for statutory rape, although this is rare.

As the ACLU points out in its brief [PDF], the prosecution of Doe serves no conceivable definition of "justice." It doesn't take a child predator off the street and it requires Doe to register as a sex offender even if she pleads to a lesser charge. It robs the term "production" of any meaning by stripping it of context, treating the willing production of explicit material BY a minor as equivalent to the non-consensual production of child pornography by an adult pedophile. The lack of an exploited victim means the prosecutor shouldn't have a legal basis for the prosecution.

But here we are, watching the state of Minnesota attempt to turn someone who took pictures of herself into a criminal. The National District Attorneys Association has suggested prosecutors limit pursuit of teen sexting cases and to deploy a "light touch" in those they do choose to pursue. But the prosecutor isn't interested in following the NDAA's suggestions. As Scott Greenfield points out, leaving sensitive issues like this up to prosecutors rarely works out well for the public.

The problem with relying on prosecutorial discretion to clean up bad laws, to not use the bludgeon in ways that no one really wanted, is that it’s prosecutorial discretion. The prosecutor can choose to use a “light hand,” or come down hard. We might disagree with his choice, but the choice is his, not ours. That’s what discretion means. If the prosecutor, for whatever reason, chooses to beat a teen into submission, he can. If the elements of the crime cover her conduct, then it’s a crime and she’s a criminal. That it’s stupid isn’t the point. This is law.

The law may be stupid but we can apparently always count on some prosecutors to be even stupider. There are a wealth of options available to deter Does from sexting in the future -- none of which involve criminal charges or sex offender registration. Parents, family members, schools, community groups… all of these can provide guidance for teens without having to involve law enforcement or a prosecutor's lack of discretion.

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 12:15pm

    One thing that baffles me: why none of the reports on this travesty mentions the abusing prosecutor's name? It is not a faceless "state" that decided to ruin that girl's life, but a very particular POS, who deserves to be shamed at every corner.

    Why protecting the power-drunk scumbag from bad publicity?

    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 12:34pm

    Well said by Mr Bumble...

    The Law is a Ass, a Idiot.

    --- Oliver Twist

    [ wonder what his actions would be if it was *his* daughter ... ]

    scotts13 (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 12:45pm

    Wrong goals

    As long as prosecutors advance their careers by the sheer number of convictions, this will continue. How about "justice" as a goal?

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 3:06pm

      Re: Wrong goals

      The primary goal is power. Current system works very well to that government goal, but it's really messy for hoi polloi.

      The "law" is whatever government prosecutors say it is, on any given day.

      There was a time in U.S. history when government prosecutors did not exist -- how did the nation survive and prosper?

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 12:51pm

    Its a travesty first of all that kids hang out on phones capable of doing all sorts of dastardly powerful devastation as well as ruin kids lives, but make no mistake about it.. the government knew damn well what it intended by making sure every kid in America possessed this grossly far too powerful of an instrument that many adults probably would fair better in life without. So what the fuck do they expect from youth falling in puppy love so natural and beautiful now the government is going to ruin and enslave so many innocent kids who shouldn't have this kind of power to instantly communicate with the entire world. Good God.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 1:54pm

      Re:

      "government knew damn well what it intended by making sure every kid in America possessed this"

      I was unaware of this government program ... oh wait, are you talking about the obama phone? - LOL

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 12:57pm

    Solo?

    it is possible for two individuals both under the age of 16 who willingly engage in intercourse to both be prosecuted for statutory rape...

    How about one individual, solo, masturbating? Could they be charged with raping themselves?

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 1:07pm

    In other cases the prosecutor turns out to be a pedophile

    I bet a search of this attorneys computers would turn up tons of under age photos and this case is simply his way of legally obtaining more. Sickening.

    That One Guy (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 1:21pm

    We must protect the children!

    ... by ruining their lives.

    Because nothing says 'This law is meant to protect children' like using it against one for engaging in a purely consensual act involving no-one else, dragging them through court and sticking them on a list that will have life-long consequences for what is nothing more than a teen making a stupid decision.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 1:33pm

      Re: We must protect the children!

      There is something wrong, when becoming a teen mother, by exploring sexuality in person, is less damaging than to a girls life than sending someone an explicit photo to explore sexuality without the risk of going too far.

    Baron von Robber, 27 Dec 2017 @ 1:28pm

    I had no idea Alabama and Minnesota we're so close to each other. Or was Roy banned from the Mall of America too?

    Rekrul, 27 Dec 2017 @ 1:34pm

    Minnesota statutory rape law is violated when a person has consensual sexual intercourse with an individual under age 16, although it is raised to 18 when the offender is an authority figure. If the younger party is 13-15, their partners must be no more than 2 years older, and children under 13 may only consent to those less than 36 months older.

    So if they're 13-15, their partner can't be more than two years older than them, but if they're 13 or under, then their partner can be up to three years older? Sounds backwards to me...

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 2:53pm

      Re:

      Two different ages for statutory rape depending on whether a person is an authority figure also seems…well, slightly understandable, but still weird?

    David, 27 Dec 2017 @ 2:03pm

    Scarlet Letter

    This is clearly a ridiculous reading of Minnesota's law. The law can't "protect" Jane Doe from taking sexually explicit photos of herself -- not unless this is the prosecutor's idea of "protection."

    Burning Jane Doe at the stake is not for her protection: that slut has forfeited any right to be treated as a human being.

    It is for the protection of children in the community not yet walking in the ways of Satan so that they may witness the adulteress' fate and be motivated to stay pure enough to avoid it.

    If you search within your heart and find this to make sense, I certainly hope that you are living as far away from me and my loved ones as possible. Preferably both in time and space.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 3:45pm

      Re: Scarlet Letter

      seriously?

      Maybe you should keep that to yourself.

        Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 4:04pm

        Re: Re: Scarlet Letter

        This is Poe's Law in action, but the Scarlet Letter reference indicates it's likely a parody because that story was written from the perspective of the labeling of an adulteress as stupid and overwrought. Unless a fundie isn't aware of that, which is entirely possible, but I'm willing to wager on the parody side.

        Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 27 Dec 2017 @ 6:20pm

        Re: seriously?

        Someone else didn’t read through to the last paragraph?

        Sad...

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 7:09pm

      Re: Scarlet Letter

      You forgot the /s

    An Ominous Cow Herd, 27 Dec 2017 @ 2:07pm

    Us vs Them

    There was a time long ago when working as a representative of the government and its various agencies meant one had a duty to serve the public. They were called public servants and, amazingly, such people used to actually feel pride in the work they did.

    Sadly this has changed over time, gradually replaced by a more adversarial "us versus them" attitude. The public is now seen by those in government as a foe to be defeated and subjugated rather than served, which is really quite sad.

    I believe the education system deserves the lions share of the blame for this, though the effects of popular culture and a few historically significant events have probably had some effect as well. Where this path will ultimately lead us is inevitable, I think, but then nothing lasts forever.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 3:58pm

      Re: Us vs Them

      You seem terribly misinformed. Perhaps that was your misinformed understanding of how things were, but it was far from the wonderland you describe.

      Not much has changed, names and places but the overall class warfare remains. btw, government does the bidding of the rich donators.

      The only thing wrong with our education system is people like yourself who think it is responsible for all the worlds problems. The bullshit that flies around as a result of right wing hysteria is incredible.

      Fake everything is the world in which we live today ... this is ridiculous - the only way this was caused by our education system is perhaps a lack of honest and truthful history lessons. But rest assured, your newly appointed sec of education is busy destroying what remains of it. Woohoo.

    OldMugwump (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 2:13pm

    Shame him

    I just sent an email to the prosecutor.

    If enough people do the same, perhaps he'll see the error of his ways and drop charges.

    Email is rcattorney@co.rice.mn.us

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 2:20pm

    I first witnessed stupid, misguided district attorneys in the '60s. Sadly, they persist, nationally. Baron Von Robber, if you don't think this happens in your neighborhood you are brain-damaged.

    David, 27 Dec 2017 @ 3:06pm

    Well, doh!

    How else is the prosecutor going to be able to view all of the evidence?

    And have her report regularly to his office as part of a plea deal? Makes the pictures more tangible if nothing else.

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 4:27pm

    Remember - if a kid takes a picture of his genitalia, it's child porn.

    But if a cop takes a picture of a kid's genitalia, it's business as usual.

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 5:05pm

    what?

    Minnesota statutory rape law is violated when a person has consensual sexual intercourse with an individual under age 16, although it is raised to 18 when the offender is an authority figure. If the younger party is 13-15, their partners must be no more than 2 years older, and children under 13 may only consent to those less than 36 months older.

    Uriel-238 (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 7:41pm

    It sounds like a prosecutor is making a faustian deal to further his career.

    ...but rather than bargaining with his own soul, he's instead sacrificing that of a forsaken child.

    I believe this is common practice in contemporary contracts with the dark one.

