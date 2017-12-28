Stupid Patent Of The Month: Motivational Health Messaging LLC Gets A Patent On Sending Uplifting Texts

Have you ever sent a motivational text to a friend? If you have, perhaps you tailored your message to an activity or location by saying "Good luck in the race!" or "Have fun in New York!" Now, imagine doing this automatically with a compuuuter. What a great invention. Actually, no. That's not a good invention, it's our latest Stupid Patent of the Month.

U.S. Patent No. 9,069,648 is titled "Systems and methods for delivering activity based suggestive (ABS) messages." The patent describes sending "motivational messages," based "on the current or anticipated activity of the user," to a "personal electronic device." The patent provides examples such as sending the message "don't give up" when the user is running up a hill. The examples aren't limited to health or exercise. For example, the patent suggests sending messages like "do not fear" and "God is with you" when a "user enters a dangerous neighborhood."

The patent's description of its invention is filled with silly, non-standard acronyms like ABS for "activity based suggestive" messages or EBIF for "electronic based intelligence function." These silly acronyms create an illusion of complexity where plain, descriptive language would reveal the mundane nature of the supposed invention. For example, what the patent grandly calls EBIF appears to be nothing more than standard computer processing.

The '648 patent is owned by Motivational Health Messaging LLC. While this may be a new company, at least one of the people behind it has been involved in massive patent trolling campaigns before. And the two named inventors have both been inventors on patents that trolls have asserted hundreds of times. One is also an inventor listed on patents asserted by infamous patent troll Shipping and Transit LLC. The other named inventor is the inventor on the patents asserted by Electronic Communication Technologies LLC. Those two entities (with their predecessors) brought over 700 lawsuits, many against very small businesses. In other words, the '648 patent has been issued to Troll Co. at 1 Troll Street, Troll Town, Trollida USA.

We believe that the claims of the '648 patent are clearly invalid under the Supreme Court's decision in Alice v. CLS Bank, which held abstract ideas do not become eligible for a patent merely because they are implemented in conventional computer technology. Indeed, the patent repeatedly emphasizes that the claimed methods are not tied to any particular hardware or software. For example, it states:

The software and software logic described in this document … which comprises an ordered listing of executable instructions for implementing logical functions, can be embodied in any non-transitory computer-readable medium for use by or in connection with an instruction execution system, apparatus, or device, such as a computer-based system, processor-containing system, or other system that can fetch the instructions from the instruction execution system, apparatus, or device and execute the instructions.

The '648 patent issued on June 30, 2015, a full year after the Supreme Court's Alice ruling. Despite this, the patent examiner never even discussed the decision. If Alice is to mean anything at all, it has to be applied to an application like this one.

In our view, if Motivational Health Messaging asserts its patent in court, any defendant that fought back should prevail under Alice. Indeed, we would hope that the court would strongly consider awarding attorney's fees to the defendant in such a case. Shipping & Transit has now had two fee awards made against it for asserting patents that are clearly invalid under Alice. And the Federal Circuit recently held that fee awards can be appropriate when patent owners make objectively unreasonable argument concerning Alice.

In addition to the problems under Alice, we believe the claims of the '648 patent should have been rejected as obvious. When the application was filed in 2012, there was nothing new about sending motivational messages or automatically tailoring messages to things like location. In one proposed embodiment, the patent suggests that a "user walking to a hole may be delivered ABS messages, including reminders or instructions on how to play a particular hole." But golf apps were already doing this. The Patent Office didn't consider any real-world mobile phone applications when reviewing the application.

If you want to look for prior art yourself, Unified Patents is running a crowdsourcing contest to find the best prior art to invalidate the '648 patent. Aside from the warm feelings that come from fighting patent trolls, there is a $2000 prize pool.

Despite the weakness of its patent, Motivational Health Messaging LLC might still send out demand letters. If you receive such a letter, you can contact EFF and we can help you find counsel.

We have long complained that the Patent Office promotes patent trolling by granting obvious and/or abstract software patents. The history of the '648 patent shows how the Patent Office's failure to properly review applications leads to bad patents falling into the hands of trolls.

Republished from EFF's Stupid Patent of the Month series.