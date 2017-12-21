Top EU Court Says Uber Is A Transport Service That Can Be Regulated Like Traditional Taxis
from the if-it-looks-like-a-duck,-swims-like-a-duck,-and-quacks-like-a-duck,-then-it-prob dept
Uber is a company that provokes strong emotions, as numerous stories on Techdirt indicate. Uber has been involved in some pretty bad situations, including inappropriate behavior, special apps to hide from regulators, and massive leaks of customer information. Despite this, it is undeniable that millions of people around the world love the convenience and competitive pricing of its service.
Equally, traditional taxi services dislike it for the way Uber flouts transports regulations that they obey, which is fair enough, and hate it for the way Uber challenges their often lazy monopolies, which is not. This has led to some appalling violence in some countries, as well as numerous legal actions. One of those, instituted by a professional taxi drivers' association in Spain, has resulted in a case before the EU's highest court (pdf), the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which has just ruled as follows:
the Court declares that an intermediation service such as that at issue in the main proceedings, the purpose of which is to connect, by means of a smartphone application and for remuneration, non-professional drivers using their own vehicle with persons who wish to make urban journeys, must be regarded as being inherently linked to a transport service and, accordingly, must be classified as 'a service in the field of transport' within the meaning of EU law.
The CJEU's reasoning was that Uber is more than a simple intermediation service. Its smartphone app is "indispensable" for the process of agreeing to deals between the driver and the customer, and Uber exercises "decisive influence over the conditions under which the drivers provide their service." As a result, the CJEU ruled that Uber is not "an information society service", but a "service in the field of transport", and may therefore be regulated just like traditional taxi services.
In practice, this means that Uber will be able to operate in the EU, but will be unable to continue with its swashbuckling approach that has seen it ignore many traditional requirements for taxi services. That result will be important for its knock-on effect on other services offered as part of the so-called "sharing economy". In fact, these are better described as new kinds of rental services, and like Uber they have often skirted around existing laws that cover their field of operation. The CJEU ruling, which can't be appealed, is likely to mean that other companies using online technology to provide such services will also need to obey relevant EU laws.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
EU Gets It
Computers are just a mechanical way of getting something done; the processes can be more complex, but the overall function doesn't really change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You're thinking of the European Economic Community created in the 1950s.
The treaty that created the EU in 1993 does indeed go beyond that. One of its goals:
Uber would fall under that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I know anti-EU types like to pretend it's a dictatorship that makes stuff up on its own, but every nation involved did actually agree to its terms, even if you personally find them dislikeable for some reason.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sovereign nations similarly distort the market (look up particularly some of the deals where Ireland, certain sovereigns of UK, Luxembourg and Netherlands etc. are haggling down taxes with politicians. If any of their employees did so, it would be heavy corruption and the employee would go to jail for a very long time!).
In the case of Uber the issue pretty clearly falls back on a definition of what "work for hire" is. Since Uber has already lost cases in national court, the extra level of protection for Uber is the EU court to assure the natonal laws aren't distorting the market. In this case the EU court has sided with national laws, which is actually good news insofar as avoiding unnecessary meddling.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Of course that'll never happen here in the U.S. where they'll continue to argue "but it's only an app" even when they own all the driverless vehicles being used for "ride sharing".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you take money from customers and provide a service, you are in that business. You are not a "technology company" providing an app to an industry, you are the industry.
Uber sets the rules. They set the prices. They collect the money, and they pay the money out.
They are a taxi company.
If Uber was selling their software (even as a service) to taxi companies, they would be a technology company. They aren't. They are running a taxi company that uses technology.
Ding. Nailed it. NEXT!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In other words, no this is not something for you to get all smug about, it's a discussion that needed to be had. That's what disruptive innovation and technology do - they create situations where the old rules either don't directly apply or are actually damaging, and then people have to discuss how to adapt to address the new paradigms, which is far more preferable than the knee-jerk "ban it" or "get permission before innovating" responses that some people always advocate. I know that's difficult for you to comprehend, but there we are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"it's a discussion that needed to be had."
It wasn't a discussion. It was a court case. The decision is binding to the EU and strikes to the very fundamentals of their business. (and no, it's not about being smug).
Uber (and many other "gig economy") companies have tried to avoid responsibilities by saying they are only a technology company. That excuse was trotted out every time so they could getout of things like minimum wage, employee benefits, insurance, and pretty much everything else. Yet, Uber controls the business. They deal with the customers, they collect the money, they set the prices, they decide who does and does not get a given job. I could go on, but I am sure even you get the point.
"people have to discuss how to adapt to address the new paradigms"
I almost giggled when I read this. I think you have been in one too many bros-meetings to trot this out.
Uber didn't want to change the rules a little, they didn't want to shift things a bit to one side. They didn't want to provide their ride hailing service to existing taxi companies. They wanted to destroy the markets by ignoring the laws, rules, and regulations that are in place at the local, state, provincial, and federal levels. Their excuse, more often than not, is the above mentioned "we are just a technology company".
It hasn't worked out very well. Uber is still burning 2 billion a year in cash trying to fight a million of the same battles. This EU decision is for them a total disaster, because it leaves them absolutely no legal leg to stand on anywhere in the EU.
https://venturebeat.com/2017/08/23/uber-is-still-burning-cash-at-a-rate-of-2-billion-a-year/
So yeah, you can shift your paradigm all you like. They can do it if they like too, provided they operate legally as a taxi company to start with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
So, again, if I have different ideas to you, they are not to be discussed, it just means I didn't get the words you're saying. So predictatable...
"It wasn't a discussion. It was a court case."
Last time I checked, this is how the conversation about legal issues tends to go, barring action from government directly. The conversation about VHS legality was had in court. The conversation about gay marriage was had in court. Many examples to be had.
Which way would you have preferred the conversation to go, with a legally clear and binding outcome?
"Uber (and many other "gig economy") companies have tried to avoid responsibilities by saying they are only a technology company."
They are primarily a technology company. They literally supply software, not cars. They are focussed on operating primarily in another sector other than technology, though, which is why they needed to have certain issues addressed, since the way they operated in that sector was so different from the norm. Which has now been done. Nobody but you thinks this is a problem.
"I almost giggled when I read this. I think you have been in one too many bros-meetings to trot this out."
I'll guess the word I used has too many syllables then. Sorry, if I made you feel inferior by using correct terminology.
"They can do it if they like too, provided they operate legally as a taxi company to start with."
Yes, and now that the legal parameters have been made clear they can do that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"They are primarily a technology company. They literally supply software, not cars."
Do people pay Uber for their software? Do they pay to install the app? No, they pay when the get a ride.
So what does Uber really supply? Rides, not software, because that's what they get paid for supplying.
True, they use software to do it. True, but also not relevant.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So... yes they pay indirectly since Uber get a cut of that fare. It's not a hard thing to understand, unless you're now going to insist that people who print free newspapers aren't in the publishing industry since people don't pay for their product.
"So what does Uber really supply? Rides, not software, because that's what they get paid for supplying."
So... Netflix aren't a software/technology company because everything they do just leads to watching a movie at the end of the day?
Why os the fact that Uber are a technology company so difficult to comprehend since that's the only thing they directly supply?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You are falling for the BS.
Exactly how many times have they sold their technology to anyone? They haven't! They are a taxi company with arguably better software than the old fashioned radio dispatch. But their income comes from users taking taxi rides, not from selling technology.
They are a hightech Taxi company, but still a taxi company.
"Yes, and now that the legal parameters have been made clear they can do that."
The legal parameters were there to start with. Uber chose to ignore them. They built a business model on the idea of specifically ignoring all the laws. End result? They have to follow the laws.
2 billion burn a year. It's not looking good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, I'm addressing the truth. As ever, apologies if this challenges the strawmen and fantasies that comprise your primary arguments.
"Exactly how many times have they sold their technology to anyone?"
Every time someone uses their app! Their entire platform consists of technology. Is this really complicated for you, or are you now insisting software doesn't exist if it's not sold to someone else?
"The legal parameters were there to start with. Uber chose to ignore them. "
No, the laws were unclear on how they applied to a business model that was unthought of before Uber designed it. Now they are clear.
"2 billion burn a year. It's not looking good."
That might be a good thing. There's a lot of problems with that specific company, and it might be a good thing if they don't last. But, at least the legal path is now clear and visible for their competitors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Fundamentally, you are just plain wrong on this one.
Replace "app" with "phone and radios" and you arrive at the same thing, a TAXI company.
Uber makes absolutely zero dollars off of their app. 100% of their income is in arranging rides collecting money, and being the middle man (ie dispatcher) for a global taxi company.
In this situation, the company that makes the radios or makes the phones are a technology company. The company that uses that equipment to match riders with drivers is called a taxi company.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
More Europeans have read/studied Sartre.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment