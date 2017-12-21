HideTechdirt is off for Christmas! We'll be back with our regular posts on Tuesday, December 26th.
Legal Issues

by Glyn Moody

Thu, Dec 21st 2017 3:30pm


cjeu, eu, regulations, ride sharing, taxi

Top EU Court Says Uber Is A Transport Service That Can Be Regulated Like Traditional Taxis

from the if-it-looks-like-a-duck,-swims-like-a-duck,-and-quacks-like-a-duck,-then-it-prob dept

Uber is a company that provokes strong emotions, as numerous stories on Techdirt indicate. Uber has been involved in some pretty bad situations, including inappropriate behavior, special apps to hide from regulators, and massive leaks of customer information. Despite this, it is undeniable that millions of people around the world love the convenience and competitive pricing of its service.

Equally, traditional taxi services dislike it for the way Uber flouts transports regulations that they obey, which is fair enough, and hate it for the way Uber challenges their often lazy monopolies, which is not. This has led to some appalling violence in some countries, as well as numerous legal actions. One of those, instituted by a professional taxi drivers' association in Spain, has resulted in a case before the EU's highest court (pdf), the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which has just ruled as follows:

the Court declares that an intermediation service such as that at issue in the main proceedings, the purpose of which is to connect, by means of a smartphone application and for remuneration, non-professional drivers using their own vehicle with persons who wish to make urban journeys, must be regarded as being inherently linked to a transport service and, accordingly, must be classified as 'a service in the field of transport' within the meaning of EU law.

The CJEU's reasoning was that Uber is more than a simple intermediation service. Its smartphone app is "indispensable" for the process of agreeing to deals between the driver and the customer, and Uber exercises "decisive influence over the conditions under which the drivers provide their service." As a result, the CJEU ruled that Uber is not "an information society service", but a "service in the field of transport", and may therefore be regulated just like traditional taxi services.

In practice, this means that Uber will be able to operate in the EU, but will be unable to continue with its swashbuckling approach that has seen it ignore many traditional requirements for taxi services. That result will be important for its knock-on effect on other services offered as part of the so-called "sharing economy". In fact, these are better described as new kinds of rental services, and like Uber they have often skirted around existing laws that cover their field of operation. The CJEU ruling, which can't be appealed, is likely to mean that other companies using online technology to provide such services will also need to obey relevant EU laws.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 21 Dec 2017 @ 3:49pm

    EU Gets It

    "...but with a computer" should NEVER be a differentiator, whether in the "sharing economy" or in patents.

    Computers are just a mechanical way of getting something done; the processes can be more complex, but the overall function doesn't really change.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 21 Dec 2017 @ 3:57pm

    The EU needs to stay the fuck out of internal economics and politics of sovereign nations. Their only purpose was to establish and combined the various European markets, not dictate how they run their nations let alone how corporations do business within each nation that has their own laws on transportation services.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Roger Strong (profile), 21 Dec 2017 @ 5:16pm

      Re:

      You're thinking of the European Economic Community created in the 1950s.

      The treaty that created the EU in 1993 does indeed go beyond that. One of its goals:

      Common policies for agriculture, transport and trade, including standardization.

      Uber would fall under that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 21 Dec 2017 @ 10:28pm

        Re: Re:

        Which nobody agreed to...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          PaulT (profile), 22 Dec 2017 @ 12:44am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Yes they did, actually. That's actually the definition of a treaty - people agree to things...

          I know anti-EU types like to pretend it's a dictatorship that makes stuff up on its own, but every nation involved did actually agree to its terms, even if you personally find them dislikeable for some reason.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 22 Dec 2017 @ 12:39am

      Re:

      How corporations do business is important insofar it can translate into a market distorting effect and particularly detriment to consumers is seen as very unwanted.

      Sovereign nations similarly distort the market (look up particularly some of the deals where Ireland, certain sovereigns of UK, Luxembourg and Netherlands etc. are haggling down taxes with politicians. If any of their employees did so, it would be heavy corruption and the employee would go to jail for a very long time!).

      In the case of Uber the issue pretty clearly falls back on a definition of what "work for hire" is. Since Uber has already lost cases in national court, the extra level of protection for Uber is the EU court to assure the natonal laws aren't distorting the market. In this case the EU court has sided with national laws, which is actually good news insofar as avoiding unnecessary meddling.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    McGyver (profile), 21 Dec 2017 @ 3:59pm

    Good, at least when they go to fully automated vehicles and dump all their human drivers, there will be some tiny level of oversight.
    Of course that'll never happen here in the U.S. where they'll continue to argue "but it's only an app" even when they own all the driverless vehicles being used for "ride sharing".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    MyNameHere (profile), 21 Dec 2017 @ 4:53pm

    The EU courts got it. They nailed it. They got it in the way that almost everyone else has been trying to avoid.

    If you take money from customers and provide a service, you are in that business. You are not a "technology company" providing an app to an industry, you are the industry.

    Uber sets the rules. They set the prices. They collect the money, and they pay the money out.

    They are a taxi company.

    If Uber was selling their software (even as a service) to taxi companies, they would be a technology company. They aren't. They are running a taxi company that uses technology.

    Ding. Nailed it. NEXT!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      PaulT (profile), 22 Dec 2017 @ 12:50am

      Re:

      Yet, there *are* fundamental differences that require discussion, even if the outcome is that those differences are not materially relevant to the laws surrounding that business area.

      In other words, no this is not something for you to get all smug about, it's a discussion that needed to be had. That's what disruptive innovation and technology do - they create situations where the old rules either don't directly apply or are actually damaging, and then people have to discuss how to adapt to address the new paradigms, which is far more preferable than the knee-jerk "ban it" or "get permission before innovating" responses that some people always advocate. I know that's difficult for you to comprehend, but there we are.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Re: Re:

        A river in Egypt.

        "it's a discussion that needed to be had."

        It wasn't a discussion. It was a court case. The decision is binding to the EU and strikes to the very fundamentals of their business. (and no, it's not about being smug).

        Uber (and many other "gig economy") companies have tried to avoid responsibilities by saying they are only a technology company. That excuse was trotted out every time so they could getout of things like minimum wage, employee benefits, insurance, and pretty much everything else. Yet, Uber controls the business. They deal with the customers, they collect the money, they set the prices, they decide who does and does not get a given job. I could go on, but I am sure even you get the point.

        "people have to discuss how to adapt to address the new paradigms"

        I almost giggled when I read this. I think you have been in one too many bros-meetings to trot this out.

        Uber didn't want to change the rules a little, they didn't want to shift things a bit to one side. They didn't want to provide their ride hailing service to existing taxi companies. They wanted to destroy the markets by ignoring the laws, rules, and regulations that are in place at the local, state, provincial, and federal levels. Their excuse, more often than not, is the above mentioned "we are just a technology company".

        It hasn't worked out very well. Uber is still burning 2 billion a year in cash trying to fight a million of the same battles. This EU decision is for them a total disaster, because it leaves them absolutely no legal leg to stand on anywhere in the EU.

        https://venturebeat.com/2017/08/23/uber-is-still-burning-cash-at-a-rate-of-2-billion-a-year/

        So yeah, you can shift your paradigm all you like. They can do it if they like too, provided they operate legally as a taxi company to start with.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Re: Re: Re:

          "A river in Egypt."

          So, again, if I have different ideas to you, they are not to be discussed, it just means I didn't get the words you're saying. So predictatable...

          "It wasn't a discussion. It was a court case."

          Last time I checked, this is how the conversation about legal issues tends to go, barring action from government directly. The conversation about VHS legality was had in court. The conversation about gay marriage was had in court. Many examples to be had.

          Which way would you have preferred the conversation to go, with a legally clear and binding outcome?

          "Uber (and many other "gig economy") companies have tried to avoid responsibilities by saying they are only a technology company."

          They are primarily a technology company. They literally supply software, not cars. They are focussed on operating primarily in another sector other than technology, though, which is why they needed to have certain issues addressed, since the way they operated in that sector was so different from the norm. Which has now been done. Nobody but you thinks this is a problem.

          "I almost giggled when I read this. I think you have been in one too many bros-meetings to trot this out."

          I'll guess the word I used has too many syllables then. Sorry, if I made you feel inferior by using correct terminology.

          "They can do it if they like too, provided they operate legally as a taxi company to start with."

          Yes, and now that the legal parameters have been made clear they can do that.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            "They are primarily a technology company. They literally supply software, not cars."

            Do people pay Uber for their software? Do they pay to install the app? No, they pay when the get a ride.

            So what does Uber really supply? Rides, not software, because that's what they get paid for supplying.

            True, they use software to do it. True, but also not relevant.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              "Do people pay Uber for their software? Do they pay to install the app? No, they pay when the get a ride."

              So... yes they pay indirectly since Uber get a cut of that fare. It's not a hard thing to understand, unless you're now going to insist that people who print free newspapers aren't in the publishing industry since people don't pay for their product.

              "So what does Uber really supply? Rides, not software, because that's what they get paid for supplying."

              So... Netflix aren't a software/technology company because everything they do just leads to watching a movie at the end of the day?

              Why os the fact that Uber are a technology company so difficult to comprehend since that's the only thing they directly supply?

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            Anonymous Coward, 22 Dec 2017 @ 4:34pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            "They are primarily a technology company."

            You are falling for the BS.

            Exactly how many times have they sold their technology to anyone? They haven't! They are a taxi company with arguably better software than the old fashioned radio dispatch. But their income comes from users taking taxi rides, not from selling technology.

            They are a hightech Taxi company, but still a taxi company.

            "Yes, and now that the legal parameters have been made clear they can do that."

            The legal parameters were there to start with. Uber chose to ignore them. They built a business model on the idea of specifically ignoring all the laws. End result? They have to follow the laws.

            2 billion burn a year. It's not looking good.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Apologies, I forgot to sign in...

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              Anonymous Coward, 22 Dec 2017 @ 4:51pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Like Rightscorp?

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              "You are falling for the BS."

              No, I'm addressing the truth. As ever, apologies if this challenges the strawmen and fantasies that comprise your primary arguments.

              "Exactly how many times have they sold their technology to anyone?"

              Every time someone uses their app! Their entire platform consists of technology. Is this really complicated for you, or are you now insisting software doesn't exist if it's not sold to someone else?

              "The legal parameters were there to start with. Uber chose to ignore them. "

              No, the laws were unclear on how they applied to a business model that was unthought of before Uber designed it. Now they are clear.

              "2 billion burn a year. It's not looking good."

              That might be a good thing. There's a lot of problems with that specific company, and it might be a good thing if they don't last. But, at least the legal path is now clear and visible for their competitors.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                "Every time someone uses their app! Their entire platform consists of technology. Is this really complicated for you, or are you now insisting software doesn't exist if it's not sold to someone else?"

                Fundamentally, you are just plain wrong on this one.

                Replace "app" with "phone and radios" and you arrive at the same thing, a TAXI company.

                Uber makes absolutely zero dollars off of their app. 100% of their income is in arranging rides collecting money, and being the middle man (ie dispatcher) for a global taxi company.

                In this situation, the company that makes the radios or makes the phones are a technology company. The company that uses that equipment to match riders with drivers is called a taxi company.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          bob, 22 Dec 2017 @ 9:14am

          Re: Re: Re:

          I agree the court got it right. If Uber took a more hands off approach where all it did was connect drivers to riders and offered a suggested price then I could get behind the company being just a technology company. But since they control almost all aspects of the interaction they are now a transport company with an employee base that is very fluid.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    ThaumaTechnician (profile), 21 Dec 2017 @ 6:30pm

    More Europeans have read/studied Sartre.

    You are what you do, not what you say you do.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Dec 2017 @ 9:38am

    Where is the anarchy guy ... this is regulation damn it

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    punka, 23 Dec 2017 @ 12:47am

    There's no unusual passion for a company that doesn't hold responsibility for itself. Just because it's convenient doesn't make it right. This periodical journalist seem to be flag wavers of the Uber company anyway.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


