Now That The FCC Is Doing Away With Title II For Broadband, Will Verizon Give Back The Taxpayer Subsidies It Got Under Title II?
from the questions,-questions dept
Now that the FCC has done as it said it was going to do and declared that broadband internet is properly classified under Title I of the Communications Act, rather than Title II, I'm left wondering if taxpayers will be getting back all the subsidies that we provided Verizon, AT&T and others when they claimed that their broadband networks should be classified under Title II in order to qualify for those subsidies. You may recall that we wrote about this three years ago, highlighting multiple examples where Verizon specifically begged for Title II classification of its fiber-to-the-premise networks in multiple cities to guarantee that it would get these subsidies.
See, for example, Verizon begging to be classified under Title II in New Jersey.
Or how about something similar in Washington DC: in DC.
Somehow, I imagine that Verizon has no intention of paying back taxpayers for those benefits. I mean, why would it? This is the very same company that has repeatedly promised massive broadband deployment in exchange for subsidies, and then repeatedly failed to deliver and, when called on it, gets local politicians to drop the promises (but not the subsidies).
The Title II shell game appears to be more of the same. Make sure that its networks get declared as Title II to get the subsidies and tax breaks, then avoid any of the requirements/regulations of Title II, but keep all the benefits. Somehow I don't see FCC chair Ajit Pai being too concerned about all of this.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
No.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If Verizon was a Title II entity when those subsidies were received then it would be illegal to demand repayment after the law was changed because it becomes tantamount to "ex post facto law"
Once again Mike... full support for corrupt bullshit government activity as long as it serves your political dogma.
Now repayment demands for failing to live up their contractual obligations for receiving those subsidies is fair game. Please keep your head on straight!
Or we can jut go and weaken or destroy ex post facto law so you can have your cake and eat it too. Advancing corruption in government is the go to solution for everyone's problems these days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But as they clearly pointed out ... it was not a law.
Seems they want to have it both ways ... and for everyone to not notice or at least not say anything about it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
They always do, the problem here is the constant focus on the businesses instead of the politicians making it all possible. But that means that people have to vote out their own party to correct the corruption and that just is not going to happen... meaning... lets all find a band-aid to hide the boo-boo and a scapegoat to blame.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It is better to be thought of as being stupid than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
It's about subsidies which means... political issue. How are you not able to understand that? Or does your political dogma require a certain amount of intellectual bullshit to believe in?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Answer: no.
Now, should a corporation not do everything legal it can for advantage in whatever regulatory regime?
Do you believe that a corporation should NOT act in its own interests but in ways you construe as for some public good?
Are you ever going to be consistent and apply your "public good" principle to all corporations?
Can you make it any more obvious that you hate Verizon and a few other corporations, while love and support others, your precious Google for instance, relevant here because also an ISP and also goes to gov't for special favors?
Couldn't you find a more lame topic and line of attack? -- Alternately: why and how do you avoid all better topics?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Answer: no.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Answer: no.
You might not be able to fool all of the people all of the time, but you sure as fuck CAN fool most of the people most of the time!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Answer: no.
Can you make it any more obvious that you hate Verizon and a few other corporations, while love and support others
Is that why you feverishly suck the cocks of Pai and the RIAA? Because you feel apologetic for them?
People can like some companies and dislike others? Wow, that is fucking groundbreaking knowledge right there. It's almost like people have different perspectives and agreements, what an intellectual shocker! And here I thought you were trying to paint it as something nasty and evil to further your own pathetic agenda...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
...the taxpayers are paying Ajit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
In other career paths, a lack of knowledge and experience will put your resume in the circular file - but not politics. And, it appears that one party is worse in this regard than the other.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Annoyed
When do I get my investment back?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Annoyed
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Annoyed
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Annoyed
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Annoyed
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Annoyed
I realize your comment is meant as sarcasm and not a declaration of actual factual belief, but for the benefit of those who may harbor any residuum of belief that your declaration is accurate...no, the USG does not by law own the underlying technology. There is some “stuff” in which it may be able to claim a right of ownership, but that “stuff” would numerically and substantively be insignificant at best.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Annoyed
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Annoyed
It is amazing how people here piss and moan about the little meaningless shit while much bigger fish need a nuclear fucking frying!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Annoyed
wtf are you going on about
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Annoyed
wtf are you going on about?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bait and Switch - an American Tradition
We all know the answer as to whether or not a company will voluntary give back something it didn't legitimately earn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bait and Switch - an American Tradition
He's their low-fiber DSL vector.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bait and Switch - an American Tradition
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They haven't lived up to any promises (Comcast for Congress) & reject not being able to be the government supported monopolies.
The FCC shows us regulatory capture at its finest & DC is so full of this sort of thing no one hardly notices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You are being unfair
Then you are looking at this in the wrong way. He is as concerned about this switcheroo as a butcher is for a pig. It's what he is getting paid for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dont pay the fiber man!
"There is trouble ahead,
So you must pay me now," - "Don't do it!"
"You must pay me now," - "Don't do it!"
And still that voice came from beyond,
"Whatever you do,
Don't pay the fiber man,
Don't even fix a price,
Don't pay the fiber man,
Until he gets it to the other side;
Don't pay - the fiber man!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The fund is supported by charging telecommunications companies a fee which is set quarterly. As of the third quarter of 2016, the rate is 17.9%[2] of a telecom company's interstate and international end-user revenues.
"Federal Subscriber Line" charges, which are access fees charged by telecommunications companies, not the local or federal government.
The major goals of Universal Service as mandated by the 1996 Act are as follows:
Promote the availability of quality services at just, reasonable and affordable rates for all consumers
Increase nationwide access to advanced telecommunications services
Advance the availability of such services to all consumers, including those in low income, rural, insular, and high cost areas, at rates that are reasonably comparable to those charged in urban areas
Increase access to telecommunications and advanced services in schools, libraries and rural health care facilities
Provide equitable and non-discriminatory contributions from all providers of telecommunications services to the fund supporting universal service programs
— Federal Communications Commission, Universal Service
Adding additional services to the fund has corporate support from major telecommunication companies, including Verizon and AT&T. In March 2009, senior executives from Verizon Communications met with the House Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, and the Internet, providing recommendations for how best to proceed, bringing broadband and mobile communication access to rural and unserved areas. Citing reform to the Universal Service Fund as a means "to better serve rural America," Verizon recommended that a limit be set on the size of USF's high-cost fund; competitive bidding wars be employed to determine which company expand service to unserved areas; structure a "wire-center approach" model to replace statewide cost averaging; restructure how contributions to the USF are determined; and impose a deadline on the FCC for completion of their reform of inter-carrier compensation.[18]
In October 2011 the FCC formally proposed a "Connect America Fund" to address these and other concerns.[19] Reform finally arrived on October 27, 2011, when the FCC approved a six-year transfer process that would transition money from the Universal Service Fund to a new $4.5 billion a year Connect America Fund that will support the expansion of broadband services to areas that don't have broadband access yet.[20][21]
Connect America Fund[edit]
The largest and most complex of the four programs, the high cost program subsidizes telecommunications services in rural and remote areas. The program paid out $4.17 billion in subsidies to telecommunications companies in 2013,[26] with a goal of making telecommunications affordable to rural and remote areas. The program has been criticized as wasteful, granting large sums of money to telecommunications companies while having little effect on access.[27]
As part of the National Broadband Plan proposed in March 2010, the FCC proposed reorganizing the High Cost program into a new "Connect America Fund", which will include both voice and 4 Mbit/s internet connectivity.[28] On October 27, 2011, the FCC approved a six-year transfer process that would transition the money from the Universal Service Fund High-Cost Program into the new $4.5 billion a year Connect America Fund, effectively putting an end to the USF High-Cost Fund by 2018.[20][21][29]
In 2012, during "Phase I" of the Connect America Fund, $115 million in subsidies were given out to build out broadband in 37 states, with $71.9 million going to Frontier Communications and $35 million to Century Link, with AT&T and Verizon declining to participate.[30] In 2013, also during "Phase I", CenturyLink accepted another $54 million,[31] and AT&T accepted $100 million.[32]
In March 2014, the FCC approved "Phase II" of the transition to the Connect America Fund, adding 1.8 billion a year in funding,[33] and clarifying the specifics of the funding process. Under the framework the FCC approved, incumbent carriers have priority access to subsidies, but if the funds are declined, the funds are allocated by a competitive bidding process. The FCC also proposed upping the minimum speed requirement from 4Mbit/s to 10Mbit/s.[34] In May 2014, the 10th circuit court of appeals upheld the shift in funds in the face of a legal challenge by telephone companies.[35][36]
The Connect America Fund also includes the Mobility Fund, which is given to wireless carriers who expand service to underserved areas. "Phase I" of the Mobility Fund offered $300 million for a September 2012 round of auctions, and "Phase II" of the Mobility Fund plans to give out $500 million in annual support.[37]
Low income (Lifeline)[edit]
Since 1985, the Lifeline program has helped low-income people pay for phone service; first landlines, then cellphones, and as of 2016 it also offers the option of Internet connectivity.[38] It provides a subsidy of up to $10.00 a month for Americans below 135% of the poverty line for this service.[39]
As of 2012, 17 million households received a $9.25 subsidized discount through the program. This was down to 12 million households by 2015.[40][38] In 2013, the lifeline program paid out $1.8 billion in subsidies to telephone companies; reduced to 1.5 billion by 2015.[26][38] As the original program was set up to cover land lines, there was criticism of the increasing use of the fund to cover wireless service,[39] as well as significant waste in the program.[41][42] Residents of Native American Indian and Alaska Native tribal communities may qualify for enhanced Lifeline assistance (up to an additional $25.00) and expanded Link-Up support (up to an additional $70.00). States with their own programs may have their own eligibility guidelines.
In February 2017, FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai suspended the expansion of Lifeline. While current broadband providers are technically authorized to provide subsidized broadband, the FCC itself could not point to a single company that actively provides broadband.[48]
-----------------------------------------
Now go read the rest yourself..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
and more..
Something to think about is that the Gov. money goes to the states, and the States ADD/Subtract/STEAL the money to give to the ISP/PHONE/CABLE/,.,, agencies..
Corruption tends to be ALL the way down.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah blatant hypocrisy
Clamoring to be classified as falling under Title II when it benefited them, screaming and wailing that being classified as falling under Title II would be the death of the industry when it came to rules restricting them.
Not only will they not give so much as a cent back, I suspect that even now they'll try to argue that they should still get the subsidies, 'to better serve the public' of course.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ah blatant hypocrisy
They did what you told them to do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ah blatant hypocrisy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FTTP is not much use to you if the ISPs can throttle it at whim.
"We'll build a 12-lane superhighway to your kitchen, but to help pay for it, you may have to share it with a little bit of traffic, and some of that may be carrying open raw sewage that might spill over as they come to a sudden halt. But it's OK. We'll make sure they pay their registration and licensing fees before allowing them on the road."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: FTTP is not much use to you if the ISPs can throttle it at whim.
Wish I could find that essay written some time ago about this subject, it was short, concise and to the point while being quite humorous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment