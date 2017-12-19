Would-Be Congressman Wants A Law Forcing Social Media Platforms To Keep All His Alt-Right Buddies Online
Wisconsin businessman Paul Nehlen is running for the other Paul's (Ryan) House seat in next year's midterm elections, and we can only hope this man is never allowed to operate law-making apparati at a federal level. He has big ideas for the nation -- most of them sounding exactly like President Trump's big ideas: A wall! Paid for by Mexico! Killing off Obamacare! Making abortions illegal! Bulk, untargeted deregulation!
Nehlen also has big ideas about the First Amendment. Big ideas and a toddler-like grasp on tricky terms like "censorship." Nehlen hates (HATES!) government regulation but feels the government should step in and, under the color of law, prevent internet companies from monitoring their platforms as they see fit.
The highly-problematic Nehlen wants Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc. to stop kicking like-minded people off their platforms. It's undeniable Twitter has been deleting accounts held by far-right persons more often than those veering widely to the left. Some feel Facebook and Google have been doing the same thing, but the complaints of unfair moderation are loudest on Twitter. Nehlen is one of those complaining. But if he gets elected to Congress, he'll be able to do actual damage.
This is Nehlen's grand idea for turning Twitter etc. into alt-right-friendly platforms: heavy-handed regulation. He introduces it by borrowing words from none other than net neutrality-killer Ajit Pai. Why? Because Ajit Pai's anti-regulatory efforts are somehow aligned with Nehlen's plan for regulation of internet services. The following is from his press release [delivered via tweeted images rather than a PDF, because wtf. {makeshift PDF version}]:
"We need a federal law prohibiting censorship of lawful speech on major social media platforms," Nehlen asserts. "It is well-known that Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube discriminate against the right-wing, as evidenced by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's recent comments. While widely heralded for those comments, they rang hollow with no suggested solution. This law is that solution. It will extend Americans' First Amendment free speech protections onto social media platforms."
The Nehlen goes on to create his own definition of censorship, just so he can try to get the government into the business of running social media companies.
"This law will not interfere with the features or functionality, so market forces will remain in play. The problem is their censorship of lawful speech. Hypocritically, the same companies that support net neutrality also want to censor your speech."
Moderation isn't censorship, but whatever. Also: it's a bit rich to call companies hypocritical when you're the one running on a platform that includes heavy deregulation. Much like those "free speech, but" people on the left who think the US should criminalize "hate speech," some people on the alt-right think the government should take a hands-off approach to private corporations but somehow still feel the government should get involved when platform moderation efforts target them and their colleagues.
It takes a new definition of censorship to get the government involved in the, um, "extending" of free speech rights. Nehlen's law would fine companies $500,000 "per instance of wrongful censorship" -- putting the government in the position of "equalizing" free speech by making moderation decisions for private companies.
The new definition of censorship would include suspensions, bans, shadowbans, throttling, memory-holing, trending topic manipulation, demonetization… basically any effort platforms undertake to moderate users and their postings. Notably, only four platforms would be affected by this legislation: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Reddit. Every other platform is free to do all of these things without fear of repercussion. Nothing makes a bad law "better" than inconsistency of both the internal and external varieties. This legislation doesn't even attempt to align itself with the Constitution, much less any logical reading of the term "censorship."
And guess which agency would be handling this internet regulation? That's right: the FCC -- the same entity whose boss just said he's profoundly opposed to regulating internet service providers.
The whole shitty idea closes with Paul Nehlen, possible white nationalist and Roy Moore supporter, bashing his party for failing to introduce suicidal legislation that would do terrible things to both social media platforms and free speech.
"The GOP's voters are being systematically censored off the primary channels of public communication by left-wing tech giants, and [Paul] Ryan -- indeed, the entire GOP Congress -- has sat utterly mute for years and allowed it to happen."
This is the point where I would generally say something flippant like "this guy's actually suggested a border wall with remote-control machine guns to stop immigration so there's no chance in hell he's getting elected" but I said a lot of flippant things about our current president while he was still on the campaign trail and… well, there's an electoral college map out there that shows exactly how these things that will never happen sometimes happen. There's an audience out there eating up this rhetoric -- one that finds zero inconsistency in arguing for wholesale deregulation while demanding the government step in and smack around companies for doing things they don't like.
Let's make something perfectly clear: terrible, inconsistent moderation efforts are not censorship. They feel like censorship to those hit by them, but it's a wholly subjective view that's not backed by any statutory definition or the Constitution itself. You add the government to the mix -- like Nehlen proposes -- and you have actual censorship, in a form that prevents companies that provide platforms for speech from handling their own moderation efforts without government interference. This will do harm to First Amendment-protected speech, not "extend" free speech protections to the internet, as Nehlen claims it will. You tell any platform the government is going to hit it with half-million-per-violation fines for "censorship," and you can bet they'll find any reason at all to prevent new accounts from signing up, and rewrite their policies so end users bear all costs of this government intervention. Telling people speech will be "freer" when it's controlled by men with guns is not just stupid, it's dangerous.
Reader Comments
Also, the EFF and one of their partners has a report on 'censorship' in social media, which basically deals with content moderation on social media platforms.
So, though it may seem a minor point, I don't think it is correct to say this isn't censorship, but it is correct to say it isn't illegal censorship, and to point out that not all censorship is inherently bad.
I don't think so, but OK then, dude.
Re:
... yeah, this is a terrible idea.
The alt-right label has become an ambiguous term to cudgel everything that does not look like the talking point of the day. That's as problematic as 'punch a Nazi' being used to pepper spray elderly veterans and women in the US.
Re:
Re:
Uh huh.
I thought that Republicans supported internet websites from banning any kind of content by violent Islamists. Oh, wait, that's not lawful speech.
So websites can be punished for both not banning unlawful speech, and for banning lawful speech.
Therefore, website moderators must be very cautious to distinguish lawful and unlawful speech.
It's not too hard, is it? Saying that Trump is a *bleeping* president, Islam is a *bleeping* religion, Nazis are *bleep*, Jews are a *bleeping* people, con communism is a *bleeping* idea.
How could anyone get confused between them?
Re:
Don't confuse this guy for Republicans in general. He's running against Paul Ryan.
This is the reason for the March through the institutions
I work at a university, and if I were asked my political affiliation, I would refuse to answer. Because if I answered that I'm a Republican, my position would disappear.
Sure Twitter can make whatever terms they like, but when they are dominant in their industry and limit the speech on their platform of one political group, I don't feel very comforted by, "well, its wrong that they sensor, but they're private so...."
The feeling of being cowed into silence because your position is deemed "un-acceptable" by the oh so tolerant left is not good. Yes, neo-nazis are bad, but some of us conservatives are just arguing for lowering taxes, and are getting met with "killers, murders!!" for god damn TAX policy.
I am sick to death of the left, and their god damned star chambers.
Keep calling us Republicans evil vile scum, and keep holding down our ability to respond. That'll turn out really nice. If you don't like getting Trump because you refused to hear or see what we wanted to say, you're not going to like what comes next.
Re: This is the reason for the March through the institutions
The problem always comes down to the fact that in order for ANYONE ANYWHERE to have any chance at having the freedom to speak, we must allow all private parties to enjoy both the freedom to speak and the freedom to choose whether or not to listen. In that world, these platforms cannot maintain their dominance if they stop listening to speech that most people consider important. If most people do not consider your speech important that certainly entails its own problems, but also means that the platform choosing to reject your speech really doesn't change anything.
It also means that you can still get your speech out there no matter what any other private parties say. You cannot censor one party without censoring all parties. The freedom to speak is very much an all or nothing rule: you either have it or you don't.
Re: Re: This is the reason for the March through the institutions
Re: Re: Re: This is the reason for the March through the institutions
> hear about the extreme Left making full on Borg
> statements.
Then you're not paying attention, because the leftist nutjobs on Twitter are every bit as hateful and vile and repulsive as the nutjobs on the right, but they're rarely met with suspension or bans or account cancellations. Cushing is correct when he notes that Twitter's bias really isn't up for debate anymore. It's pretty much an undeniable fact at this point.
However, that's no reason to toss out 200+ years of 1st Amendment jurisprudence and put the government in charge of regulating speech.
Re: Re: This is the reason for the March through the institutions
A very important point, but when it comes to forum style communication, how does a platform go about minimizing off topic or vitriolic rantings so that the adults on the forum can have a conversation. Even here on Techdirt we run into this issue, someone makes some comment which is either senseless or dogmatic and even if flagged and minimized the threads often go off on tangents as other try to explain where the logic is missing, which also leads to ad-hominem or personalized vitriol that is so far out of whack, if for nothing else, the parties arguing actually don't know each other that well and don't know when to quit or back down.
Then there is this:
That first part...Congress shall make no law..., just how does the wanna be congressman intend to get around that caveat? USSC has said that (right or wrong) that corporations are people too.
Re: This is the reason for the March through the institutions
For all your whining about the left talking about NAZIS EVERYWHERE, you seem awfully quick to conflate the alt-right with everyone right-of-center in American politics when it suits your argument.
Re: Re: This is the reason for the March through the institutions
Re: This is the reason for the March through the institutions
Re: This is the reason for the March through the institutions
Re: This is the reason for the March through the institutions
The law isn't about making you comfortable. It's about guaranteeing citizens the freedom to speak or not speak as they see fit without government intervention. The people who own and run Twitter have the same free speech rights as anyone else, and the government is prohibited from forcing them to publish speech they don't like.
I'm conservative and I hate that Twitter is so biased in its enforcement of its rules, but I can't defend the free speech rights of private property owners only when it's convenient for me or I'd be a hypocrite.
It is their property, after all. It's their service, developed at their expense, their equipment, their servers, and their bandwidth.
Like your dad always said, "As long as you're in my house, you live by my rules."
"Give a man a mask, and he will show his true face."
Or to put it another way, "We need to use fascism to defeat fascism!" wait, what?
Re:
"How dare the government enforce the constitution....FASCISTS!"
lol
Re: Re:
Sorry but how is ensuring our constitutional rights are upheld on social media platforms with millions of users a form of fascism?
You have no constitutional right to use someone else's platform for your speech.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Now there's an idea. (BTW, calling it Twits would be up for a trademark post here on Techdirt). But, start two web services that behave similarly to Twitter, one called Lefties and the other called Righties, the everyone could have their own 'safe' space to spew and rant whatever they want. (For whatever values of left and/or right one might give either side on any given day and/or wherever they might wind up on a sliding scale spectrum with no end points or actual definitions of any point described by that spectrum, and taking into consideration that everyone else's definition of any point on that spectrum will be, by definition, different)
Of course then no one would be having a conversation with anyone that disagrees with them, so no minds will ever be changed via reason or logic or solid arguments. The lefties would listen to people who agree with them, and the righties would listen to people who agree with them, and the people in the middle would be blessed with hearing neither. Maybe we need three, with the third one called middlers. Naming any service after a party name would be useless, as they change their minds and reverse positions more often than...well often.
For myself, an apolitical person (I vote my mind with respect to the promises made, which I don't actually respect as there is no current way to enforce those promises), tend to reason and logic and while I would willingly listen to either the left or the right for reasoned, logical discourse, I would not be interested in listening to the rantings of invested, dogmatic, single minded members of either strata who won't or don't listen to anything other than their story line.
I was considering marking this with a /s, but some of it is in fact serious.
Re: Re:
"Sorry but how is ensuring our constitutional rights are upheld on social media platforms with millions of users a form of fascism?"
It's not a form of fascism, but neither is it a thing at all. You have zero constitutional rights to force a privately owned platform to host your content. If you're going to demand your rights are upheld you'd better learn what they actually are first.
No new laws needed
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No new laws needed
Here's a refresher: Free speech is a human right. It is not GRANTED by the government or the constitution. It is merely recognised. People have the right to free speech no matter where they live and no matter what their government espouses.
Heavy handed moderation of the sort practised by Reddit (especially), Twitter, Google et al very much IS censorship. Even if not necessarily in any isolated case it absolutely is when you look at the pattern of what gets censored.
You can make an argument that they're free to censor what they please, as part of their freedom of speech and freedom of association, however, that doesn't magically make it not censorship.
Re:
Re:
What the First Ammendment is talking about is the GOVERNMENT interfering with people's speech. Which is what Paul wants.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A name for this
There should be a federal law aimed at banning these social media networks from restricting particular users from using their networks.
Re:
POSTED BY PAT CUNNINGHAM ON JUN 29, 2012 IN UNCATEGORIZED | 5 COMMENTS

From The Onion
From The Onion
Spurred by an administration he believes to be guilty of numerous transgressions, self-described American patriot Kyle Mortensen, 47, is a vehement defender of ideas he seems to think are enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and principles that brave men have fought and died for solely in his head.
“Our very way of life is under siege,” said Mortensen, whose understanding of the Constitution derives not from a close reading of the document but from talk-show pundits, books by television personalities, and the limitless expanse of his own colorful imagination. “It’s time for true Americans to stand up and protect the values that make us who we are.”
According to Mortensen—an otherwise mild-mannered husband, father, and small-business owner—the most serious threat to his fanciful version of the 222-year-old Constitution is the attempt by far-left “traitors” to strip it of its religious
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Shia+Labeouf+racist
This isn't moderation, it's marxist-like silencing of your ideological opponents. And if anyone is guilty of using the hecklers veto, it's the far left which they continuously utilize as a tactic for silencing others on college campuses all across the nation whenever conservatives or libertarians invite a speaker.
Re: Re:
> racists and Nazis off
That's simply not true. Hundreds of people who are not "Nazis", but just conservative commentators have been demonetized or had their accounts suspended by Twitter.
These people are not "Nazis". They're merely disagreeing with the Left on issues like income inequality, illegal immigration, abortion, tax policy, etc. And because of that, they get 'reported' as offensive by leftists and Twitter blindly suspends them. On the other hand, you can report a leftist asshole who's making actual death threats all day long and Twitter will tell you his comments "have been reviewed and found not to violate community standards".
Re:
Re: Re:
> stopping you from using all means of spreading your
> message.
The government doesn't have stop every method of speech to censor. It only has to hit one.
If the government denies my right to speak in a public park because it doesn't like my message, it's censoring me even though the government hasn't stopped me from writing a letter to the newspaper or prohibited me from going on TV or using the internet to speak.
Re: Re:
> hecklers charter
The term is 'heckler's veto', not charter.
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
> off social media for the simple fact that it's nothing
> more than an attempt to ban anyone who supports any
> Republican from using their platform.
Note the last two words in your statement: "their platform". It's theirs. They own it. They paid to develop it. They pay to run it. They get to make the rules. Not you. You have no right to their private property, any more than I can demand a right to come into your house, stand in your bedroom and read Shakespeare aloud to you at 3:00 AM.
The same way you have the right to kick a Democrat out of your house for saying leftist stuff you don't agree with, Twitter has a right to kick conservatives off their platform if they want.
Is it a sound business decision? Who know? I personally don't think so, but I don't own Twitter, so I don't have a say in it.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
'You have a right to speak. You do not have a right to force others to listen or assist.'
Oh lovely, there's one of them running for office now...
Someone should point him to the XKCD comic, you know the one, as he seems to have missed out on some basic stuff regarding free speech.
Free speech does not mean that a private company is barred from engaging in moderation and/or deciding who they do and do not want to use their platforms. Just because you have a right to speak does not mean that you have a right to force others to listen, and/or provide a platform for you to speak from.
Huh?
> legislation: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Reddit.
I wonder if Nehlen has ever heard about bills of attainder and that they're unconstitutional in America?
"Moderation isn't censorship, but whatever."
So you actively support and defend communists (who are just as evil if not more evil than fascists) but actively support the censorship and deplatforming of those you consider your ideological enemies?
Take Shia Labeouf as an example who was caught on camera being extremely racist to a black cop and doxxing alleged nazis who stole his flag, excuse me, 'art' on Twitter and generating a lynch mob despite the fact that law enforcement dropped the case...pfft! I suppose if you're a leftist ideologue on far left media platforms it pre-exonerates you from any 'moderation' let alone getting banned or suspended.
https://twitter.com/thecampaignbook/status/937698190832422912
https://www.youtube.com/resul ts?search_query=Shia+Labeouf+racist
Sorry, you can't have your cake and eat it too
It has long been recognized that the editorial decisions of publishers are protected by the First Amendment (see CBS v. DNC and Miami Herald v Tornillo). In the online space, this right extends to edge platforms (to do otherwise would yield absurdities for those that publish both online and in traditional media) and is further bolstered by its explicit statutory enshrinement in 47 USC 230(c).
So, Paul Nehlen, how do you think you're protecting the free speech rights of some by infringing upon the free speech rights of others? The First Amendment does not work that way...
