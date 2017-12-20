Once Again: Expecting Social Media Companies To Police 'Bad' Stuff Is A Bad Idea
from the it-doesn't-work-folks dept
It's not clear how many times we're going to need to repeat this, but when people call for internet platforms to wave magic wands and get rid of the "bad" people, they may not like how things actually turn out. As you may have heard, last month Twitter rewrote its guidelines, and promised that it would be using those updated guidelines to kick off more "bad" people. Twitter, as a private company can set up its service however it likes, but it was striking how many people were giddily awaiting yesterday when the new rules were set to take effect. There was talk of how Twitter was magically about to become fun and nice again. The reality was a little bit more mundane.
A few extremists, like the leaders of the nutty Britain First party in the UK were barred, but lots of others, including "famous" white nationalists were allowed to remain:
Prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer, for example, was not suspended. Nor was former grand wizard of the KKK David Duke — although Duke is reporting that some of his posts are hidden behind the “sensitive material” warning. Curiously enough, his “It’s Ok To Be White” message appears in the header image, but is censored in his timeline behind a sensitive material warning.
But, of course, the takedowns also shut down some accounts in a manner that some people felt was wrong. A key example: Egyptian journalist Wael Abbas, who has a long history of documenting human rights abuses.
Abbas is blogger-in-chief for the website Misr Digit@l, which posted about the suspension, saying it involved the deletion of “over 250,000 tweets. Dozens of thousands of pictures, videos and live streams from the middle of every crisis in Egypt with date stamp on them, reporting on people who got tortured, killed or missing. Live coverage of events as they happened in the street.”
This kind of takedown is not unprecedented. Indeed, we've written multiple times about YouTube taking down the accounts of people documenting war crimes and human rights abuses, because these platforms have difficulty determining the difference between promoting war crimes and documenting them.
What's really troubling about all of this, though, is that many are still focusing on why Twitter should be waving a magic wand to fix this problem, while at the same time criticizing the company for leaving up some accounts, while taking down others. It's easy to sit behind your laptop and insist it's "easy" to know which accounts are "good" and which accounts are "bad," but the truth is that it's almost impossible for a company to actually make such a determination without tons of false positives and false negatives. And that's because there is no objective measure of "good" or "bad" that they can go on, and the scale of the problem is completely unfathomable to most users.
Some think that that answer to all this is that the platforms need to "do better" about this, but it still seems like a situation where people are expecting too much of the platforms and not understanding the difficulty in making these kinds of determinations. Yes, Twitter can manage its platform any way it wants, but people should be cautious about demanding Twitter silence people (or, even worse, that it be legally required to do so), because you're not going to like many of the choices that it makes -- either in leaving up people you don't like, or taking down those you do.
Instead, we really need to be thinking about better overall systems to encourage good behavior online, without assuming that the only possible thing that can be done is to have the platforms act as speech police. They're not good at it, and no amount of yelling at them is going to make them good at it.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Expecting BAD corporations to police bad people IS foolish, true...
Common sense is so HARD for snowflakes! Quit making excuses for corporations!
Any bartender / bouncer makes similar judgments every day, usually well.
Of course, that's because bartenders / bouncers are generally honest, where I totally loath the globalist, corporatist, New World Order motives of Twitter / Google / Facebook -- and every other corporation.
Corporatist you asserts that "Twitter can manage its platform any way it wants". -- OBVIOUSLY NOT TRUE! Neither in theory nor practice, as you just prior pointed out that politicians will be happy to prove.
You want corporations to have absolute power to control all speech on "platforms", and to put that over you're using the notion that Twitter is incompetent so people shouldn't ask it to do what ANY and EVERY bar owner does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Expecting BAD corporations to police bad people IS foolish, true...
It is easy to complain about nebulous items but where's the beef?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Expecting BAD corporations to police bad people IS foolish, true...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Expecting BAD corporations to police bad people IS foolish, true...
... sure, right.
...except the claim isn't that Twitter et al are incompetent, it's that, even though they're competent, stuff still slips through. Further, your claim implies that bartenders/owners are competent and never make mistakes, which is provably false.
Twitter is a lone bartender who runs a bar for 10,000 people, on 100 of whom speak the same language (the rest just point at the menu). The bar attempts to accept "every" id, some of which they've never seen before. Some people are insisting that they're of legal drinking age where they're from. Two people come up, claiming that each other should be removed from the premises for something that happened outside the bar. Oh, and another 500 people just walked in and ordered their first drinks.
Good luck tending bar!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Expecting BAD corporations to police bad people IS foolish, true...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Expecting BAD corporations to police bad people IS foolish, true...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Expecting BAD corporations to police bad people IS foolish, true...
Twitter handles millions of tweets every day. Processing that amount of information is not something you can hire enough people to do in a manner that results in those tweets reaching their audience in anything less than several hours and at a cost that would cripple the company. No, this kind of thing must be automated.
Computers do not think. They don't reason and they don't have any capacity to be "subjective". There is a lot of software out there now that seems somewhat "intelligent" and "reasoned" but it isn't. It's pure algorithm and even the best AI is still following a script of sorts. We have not developed the computer that can independently think like a human and accurately determine, in just a few milliseconds, which tweets should be published and which should not.
Even humans would mess this up with alarming regularity. 140 characters is too little context to understand every message. Often you have to know that user's tweet history, the culture where they live and numerous other factors to determine with any degree of accuracy whether any given message should be posted.
We are nowhere near the technological level required to emulate a flawed room full of human reviewers much less improve upon them.
tl;dr You have no idea what you're talking about. Please go away and let the adults talk.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I don't have to do it, therefore it's easy and you're just lazy.'
Some think that that answer to all this is that the platforms need to "do better" about this, but it still seems like a situation where people are expecting too much of the platforms and not understanding the difficulty in making these kinds of determinations.
So, 'nerd harder' then, just using different words.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
so "it's okay to be white" is racist
while
"its okay to be black" is not?
yea... nothing hypocritical about that at all!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So, if considering all of the things "It's okay to be black" actually, generally, carries quite a bit more weight than "It's okay to be white" where the latter, again, generally, seems like a very rare circumstance indeed. Unless you're just whistling for the dog, of course.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Or are you saying that being born (looking) white no longer comes with the privilege one would might expect from a mostly a white-bred, white-led society?
Or?...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm referring to the "privilege" portion of your argument. I've spent most of my life in a moderately mixed, liberal region and have not witnessed anything resembling "white privilege" since middle school. And there it was just kids being stupid, as kids will do.
In fact, I've seen the hiring and promotion of less qualified minorities simply to tick a box. More than once. Those whites in power you speak of are falling over themselves to avoid any appearance of favoring other whites. The net result is the opposite of privilege.
History is history, no debating that. And there is a long way to go before there is universal equality. But the reality right now, today, in any given situation does not resemble what it might have in the 60's.
Maybe where I am is just that different from the rest of the country.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Or maybe the plural of "anecdote" is not "data".
Government positions are still disproportionately white. African-American and Latinos have less wealth and worse access to healthcare than whites.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I understand unequal starting points in society as an echo of the socio-economic repercussions of bigotry from past generations. To that end I'm even willing to support a reparations program.
But the modern day discourse goes beyond that. It often vilifies people for being born with an evil amount of melanin in their skin (or being born with the Wrong genitalia).
This vilification may be cathartic for activists, but it ends up being a banner for extremists to rally against as well as being corrosive to public discourse in general.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The former is a thinly-veiled rallying cry for White nationalists. The latter is Black people asserting their humanity. If you do not see the difference, that sounds like a personal problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
random thoughts
An amusing bit of censorship was Youtube's recent ban on bump-fire rifle videos in response to the Las Vegas shooting. People were suddenly getting hit with takedowns and "strikes" against their accounts for instructional and product-review videos made and uploaded many years ago - videos already seen by millions that no one had ever objected to previously.
Although the human censors at Twitter and many other platforms are undeniably left-wing/liberal/progressive in their sensibilities, much of the routine everyday censorship appears to be an automated process, which often results in users "gaming the system" by organizing flagging parties to take down content they don't appreciate. Whether we like it or not, it seems that this "tyranny of the majority" is the direction the internet is moving toward.
Perhaps social media needs to be set up more like a rap album, with both a G-rated version and an uncensored version. I certainly wouldn't mind if Techdirt offered that option ... or at least cleaned up the page code to make it less cluttered for the people who on occasion seem to (involuntarily) spend more time viewing the page code than the HTML version in an effort to see the many hidden comments that triggered an avalanche of rebuttals. But that's not to complain about Techdirt, as this is just about the only small site I know of where moderators do not routinely delete whatever annoys them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: random thoughts
Therefore imposing there sensibility on other people, which makes them the same as other extremists, which is an intolerance of differing viewpoints.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Asking social media companies to police "bad" stuff is a bad idea.
On the other hand, expecting social media companies to continue "policing"/silencing whatever they define as wrongthink is just common sense, as they've been doing exactly that for years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment