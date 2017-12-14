NY Attorney General Finds 2 Million Fake FCC... >>
<< Why Must The FCC Insult Everyone's...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Dec 14th 2017 10:32am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: CrossOver 17

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Run Windows software on Mac or Linux with with CrossOver! You can quickly and easily launch Windows apps right from your Mac dock or Linux system without buying a Windows license, rebooting, or using a virtual machine. Whether you're looking to use Windows games, productivity software or utility programs, CrossOver allows you to run them natively on your Mac or Linux systems like normal. There's no simpler way to bring your operating systems together to work in harmony! Both versions of CrossOvers are on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
NY Attorney General Finds 2 Million Fake FCC... >>
<< Why Must The FCC Insult Everyone's...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer
Anonymous number for texting and calling from Hushed. $25 lifetime membership, use code TECHDIRT25
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

10:37 NY Attorney General Finds 2 Million Fake FCC Net Neutrality Comments (4)
10:32 Daily Deal: CrossOver 17 (0)
09:31 Why Must The FCC Insult Everyone's Intelligence By Misrepresenting Broadband Investment? (24)
06:40 Leaked E-mail Shows Even The FCC's Own CTO Thinks Gutting Net Neutrality Harms The Public (32)
03:33 Australian Government Wants To Punish Whistleblowers And Journalists Who Leak Classified Documents With Up To 20 Years In Prison (11)

Wednesday

19:55 If You Are Going To Worry About Bitcoin's Energy Consumption, Worry About Server Farms Too -- For More Than One Reason (23)
15:41 Comic Con Verdict: Salt Lake Comic Con Loses The Battle, Now Seeks To Win The War (24)
13:41 FCC Boss Claims Net Neutrality Hurts Small ISPs, But The FCC's Own Data Proves Otherwise (18)
11:58 Deputies Involved In 62,000 Criminal Cases Shown To Be Liars, Frauds, Domestic Abusers, And Sexual Predators (20)
10:46 Smart Handgun Safe Not Smart Enough Not To Let Basically Anyone Break Into It (52)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.