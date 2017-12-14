Leaked E-mail Shows Even The FCC's Own CTO Thinks Gutting Net Neutrality Harms The Public
So by now we've pointed out how 200 engineers, internet legends, nearly 1000 startups, countless internet companies, 30 small ISPs, and millions of American consumers have told the FCC its plan to repeal net neutrality is extreme and will harm competition, innovation, and the health of the internet. But we've also pointed out repeatedly how this makes absolutely no difference at Trump's FCC, which appears mindlessly dedicated toward one singular purpose: pleasing entrenched telecom duopolies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon.
You can add the FCC's own CTO to the long list of folks who think the FCC's net neutrality repeal is neither in the public interest, nor good for the health of the internet. In a leaked e-mail this week, FCC CTO Eric Burger (hired by Ajit Pai last October) warned that once the rules are repealed, there's really nothing in place to stop these entrenched duopolies from throttling or hamstringing services or websites they compete with:
"In an internal email to all of the FCC commissioner offices, CTO Eric Burger, who was appointed by Pai in October, said the No. 1 issue with the repeal is concern that internet service providers will block or throttle specific websites, according to FCC sources who viewed the message.
"Unfortunately, I realize we do not address that at all," Burger said in the email. "If the ISP is transparent about blocking legal content, there is nothing the [Federal Trade Commission] can do about it unless the FTC determines it was done for anti-competitive reasons. Allowing such blocking is not in the public interest."
So if you buy the FCC/big ISP argument here, the net neutrality repeal and the gutting of FCC authority over giant ISPs isn't a big deal -- because the FTC will rush in and protect consumers. But we've already noted in great detail how that's simply not going to be happening. The FTC's currently losing a lawsuit against AT&T that could obliterate that ability almost entirely. Even if they win that case, we've explored in detail how the FTC's existing authority is so limited, clever ISPs like Comcast will be able to simply tap dance around enforcement.
Another source at the FCC told Politico that Burger's concerns were just part of the everyday back and forth chatter that occurs at the FCC, and that his concerns had somehow been addressed by an update to the NPRM:
"An FCC official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the internal deliberations, said Burger's concerns have been addressed since his message Wednesday morning. The discussion, the official said, is part of the normal back-and-forth process of editing an FCC order.
The official said that some clarifying language was added to the order and that Burger replied Wednesday afternoon to say his concerns were "fully addressed." The official also noted that the CTO was focused on one section of the order and not the part that dealt with the rules.
The problem is that there's no way that this issue was "fully addressed," because it's the entire foundation for Pai's order. Gutting FCC authority, then throwing any piddly remaining oversight of ISPs to an FTC ill-equipped to handle it is the entire plan. The fact that enforcement will fall through the cracks at the FTC is the whole damn point and is precisely why ISPs are lobbying for this. The FTC can't make new rules, can't act until after offenses have occurred, and even then -- only if it can be clearly proven that the ISP was being "unfair" or "deceptive" --something that's easy to dodge just by using TOS mouse print.
In the world of net neutrality violations, where ISPs often hide anti-competitive behavior under faux technical nonsense or breathless claims they were only trying to protect the network -- ISP lawyers will run circles around the FTC. And again, this is only if the FTC wins its court case against AT&T. If it loses, there's really nothing stopping giant ISPs from being as large of an anti-competitive ass as they can imagine. And should any states get the funny idea to step in and protect consumers or competitors,
Pai's FCC incumbent ISPs want to hamstring those efforts as well.
Experts have been pointing out this fatal flaw in Ajit Pai's plan for much of the last year. That includes the two-time former FCC CTO, who has repeatedly pointed out how easy large ISPs will be able to abuse a lack of competition under this new paradigm. And while it's nice to see the FCC's current CTO recognize the problem as well, these concerns will likely only join the now-towering pile of discarded feedback that didn't quite line up with Comcast, Verizon and AT&T's vision of the internet.
I mean, that's only so much contempt you can show the people before they decide enough is enough.
Fail in grand style...
Re: Fail in grand style...
Against: AT&T, Charter, Comcast
This is one group of large corporations against another group of large corporations. Regulation is always bad for innovation and consumers ALWAYS end up worse off. Regulatory capture is an absolute certainty under every administration.
While regulators are captured by ISPs today, regulators were captured by content providers during the Obama years. If you really believe this is about the “little guy” then Amazon, Facebook, Google and Netflix have better lobbyists and PR firms than AT&T, Charter and Comcast.
Re:
Whenever one makes use of all inclusive terminology, the results are usually incorrect.
for example:
"Regulation is always bad for innovation "
- is incorrect
"consumers ALWAYS end up worse off"
- is correct, but not for the reason stated
"Regulatory capture is an absolute certainty under every administration."
- I doubt this, got any data in support of same?
"regulators were captured by content providers during the Obama years"
- somehow, I think the capture to which you refer started and completed many decades prior
all of this...
Let's flash back to each and every one of the issues that NN supports point to (all of which happened before 2015, where there were no actual "rules"). Each and every one of them without exception was resolved because there was no way that they would be tolerated.
Everything got resolved in the past without NN rules. That is the empirical proof.
Re: all of this...
Because of the threat of regulations to stop that sort of behavior. The ISPS have decided to get rid of the FCC before going back to throttling,blocking etc. to shape the Internet more to their liking.
Re: Re: all of this...
My guess is anyone straying out of line will encourage congress to actually get off their collective, Luddite asses and do something about it for good.
Re: all of this...
so, the order's changed?
Or is this the shit like congress does where one house passes a law and the other house passes the same law, but only after replacing everything after the title.
Highlighting a Nasty Flaw In Our System
While the decision to eliminate net neutrality will eventually get decided in the courts, that is not without the loss of significant time, money, and energy. I am willing to bet that during the time the case is in the courts, the ISPs will do their best to extract as much money from the public as possible. And, without a free and open internet, they can work to suppress/filter dissension and do their best to eliminate or hamper alternate means of establishing internet freedom or market competition. Instead, they will make the fight as long and drawn out as possible since that enables them to profit the most.
I would also like to point out that relying on a court settlement to restore net neutrality might also turn out to be a dead end. There is no guarantee there will be a win at the end. The Supreme Court has not always supported the public at large. Their ruling that corporations are only beholden to their share holders (no matter how harmful they are to the public) and that corporations are "people" (which gave companies carte blanche to buy off our political representatives) leaves me feeling less hopeful for a pro-consumer outcome in the end. Still, some things are worth fighting for and net neutrality is one of them.
