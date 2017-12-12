 
<< No, The FTC Won't Save You Once Net...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 146: Can A Trivia App...
 

Culture

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Dec 12th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
board games, gaming, podcast, randy lubin, storytelling, video games



Techdirt Podcast Episode 147: Games That Tell Stories

from the the-play's-the-thing dept

Gaming is changing the nature of storytelling. Video games of course — but also the modern rise of board games, tabletop RPGs and other forms of analog gaming. A good game does more than just arbitrarily pair play with a veneer of narrative, it marries the mechanics and the theme to enable interesting new ways of conveying and exploring complex ideas. This week, we're joined by game designer Randy Lubin to discuss how games can tell stories in a way nothing else can.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

1 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Randy Lubin (profile), 12 Dec 2017 @ 2:05pm

    Links!

    Thanks for having me on the show! Happy to answer questions in the comments...

    Here are my links:

    My studio (with free games): diegeticgames.com
    My Patreon: patreon.com/randylubin
    Twitter: twitter.com/randylubin

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< No, The FTC Won't Save You Once Net...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 146: Can A Trivia App...
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 147: Games That Tell Stories (1)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 146: Can A Trivia App Resurrect Appointment Viewing? (0)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 145: Tom Wheeler Reacts To Trump's FCC (7)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.