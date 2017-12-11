Court Says Google Must Unmask Person Who Left... >>
Mon, Dec 11th 2017 10:41am


Daily Deal: Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Certification Training

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Six Sigma is a disciplined, data-driven approach and methodology for eliminating defects in any process -- from manufacturing to transactional and from product to service. This course will focus on the sub-methodology, DMAIC (define, measure, analyze, improve, control) to provide you with both an introduction to Six Sigma and how to implement it in your own business practices. Use audio video lectures, simulated exams, flashcards and tool kits to prepare for the Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt Certification Exams. You can also earn 80 PDUs for PMI credential holders. You get 1 year of access and 60 hours of content for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

