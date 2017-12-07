Why I Changed My Mind On Net Neutrality >>
Thu, Dec 7th 2017 10:35am


Daily Deal: CloudApp Team Plan

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

CloudApp is the all-inclusive platform for capturing, annotating, and sharing anything from screenshots and GIFs to screen video recordings. Communication with your full team is a snap with CloudApp, allowing you to share via link or integrate with Slack, HipChat, JIRA, Zendesk, Github, and hundreds of others to complete unify your workflow. You control who accesses the content you share and for how long with advanced share settings. The license includes 2 seats (one for the purchaser and one for a team member) and is on sale for $29.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

