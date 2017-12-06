Daily Deal: Stone River eLearning

They say you should never stop learning, and at Stone River that mantra is a way of life. Through this $85 unlimited lifetime subscription, you'll get full access to 170 courses and 2,000 hours of online learning, covering everything from iOS mobile development to graphic design. Plus, you'll get a range of VIP perks, including unlimited eBooks, personal guidance on what to learn, and even certification exams (typically $50+/each). With all of this content, you are guaranteed to stay on top of the technology learning curve!

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.