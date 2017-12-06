Appeals Court: Forcing A Teen To Masturbate So... >>
Daily Deal: Stone River eLearning

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

They say you should never stop learning, and at Stone River that mantra is a way of life. Through this $85 unlimited lifetime subscription, you'll get full access to 170 courses and 2,000 hours of online learning, covering everything from iOS mobile development to graphic design. Plus, you'll get a range of VIP perks, including unlimited eBooks, personal guidance on what to learn, and even certification exams (typically $50+/each). With all of this content, you are guaranteed to stay on top of the technology learning curve!

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

