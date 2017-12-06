Appeals Court: Forcing A Teen To Masturbate So Cops Can Take Pictures Is A Clear Violation Of Rights
from the well-no-shit dept
I cannot imagine what it must be like as an appellate court judge to have to write these words (h/t Brad Heath):
Construing the facts in the light most favorable to [Trey] Sims, a reasonable police officer would have known that attempting to obtain a photograph of a minor child’s erect penis, by ordering the child to masturbate in the presence of others, would unlawfully invade the child’s right of privacy under the Fourth Amendment.
I don't know which is sadder: the fact that this case -- the absolute nadir (so far!) of stupid teen sexting prosecutions -- even exists or that the lower court somehow found in favor of the officer (now deceased) being sued.
A cop engaged in the act of producing child pornography by attempting to force a teen to arouse himself while surrounded by police officers supposedly for the purpose of matching the teen's erect penis to photos the cop already had in his possession as part of a sexting "investigation." The officer was told by prosecutors to do this, which shows the twisted logic of this abhorrent request didn't spring entirely from the mind of Detective David Abbott. He, however, did not turn down the prosecution's request. The prosecutor who ordered this "production" of evidence was Claiborne Richardson. Unfortunately, he has the sort of immunity cops like Abbott can only wish they had: absolute immunity. Richardson walks away from this with little more than reputational damage.
There's a judge out there somewhere with their name scrawled across a granted warrant request ordering a teenager to produce an erection for cops. Actually, there's two of them, though both go unnamed in the decision [PDF]. (Oral arguments are embedded at the bottom of the post.) From the dissent's[!] footnote:
On this record, search warrants were issued on June 3, 2014, and again on July 1, 2014, by two different magistrates. See Supp. J.A. 72, 76. The June warrant was the only one executed. In executing the June warrant, Abbott was unable to obtain some of the photos being sought. Because the prosecutor and the detective agreed that additional photos were necessary, Abbott was directed to seek the July warrant. That warrant was never executed and was voided.
And there's the judge who heard the prosecution's request to get this warrant and said that was fine. That judge's name is Jan Roltsch-Anoll. All of these justice system components worked together to put a teen in a room full of cops with the instructions to masturbate so a detective could take photos.
Abbott's representation was willing to take a chance on seeing the lower court's awful immunity decision upheld, despite there being nothing remotely sane -- much less Fourth Amendment-compliant -- about law enforcement's actions. Detective Abbott's survivors continue his fight for him as Abbott killed himself in late 2015 as police tried to arrest him for allegedly molesting two teens he met coaching youth hockey. (Make of that what you will.)
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals finds nothing at all to like about Abbott's pleas for qualified immunity.
Abbott’s search directed at forcing Sims to achieve an erection intruded “upon an area in which our society recognizes a significantly heightened privacy interest.” See Winston v. Lee, 470 U.S. 753, 767 (1985). Requiring Sims to masturbate in the presence of others, like searches involving physical penetration of genitalia, constituted “the ultimate invasion of personal dignity.” Amaechi, 237 F.3d at 363-64; see also King, 825 F.3d at 215.
Moreover, we observe that this sexually intrusive search was rendered more egregious by being conducted in a manner that would instill fear in Sims. See Edwards, 666 F.3d at 884-85. Here, Sims alleged that he was “surrounded” by three armed officers as he questioned whether he was required to submit to Abbott’s orders. Upon Abbott’s insistence, Sims ultimately attempted to comply. Sims further alleged that the search caused him to suffer emotional harm. Winston, 470 U.S. at 761-63 (explaining that intrusions without risk of physical harm nonetheless damage the individual’s sense of personal privacy and security). Accordingly, both the outrageous scope of the sexually intrusive search and the intimidating manner in which the search was conducted weigh strongly against any finding that the search was reasonable.
Nothing.
We cannot perceive any circumstance that would justify a police search requiring an individual to masturbate in the presence of others.
Abbott's estate argued the search violated no clear precedent. In other words, no comparative case had reached this level in the justice system and found ordering a teen to masturbate in front of police officers (while one of them photographed him) was a clearly established violation of the Fourth Amendment. The court agrees, but notes there's a very good goddamn reason why there's no precedent exactly on point with this abysmal abuse of power.
We further observe that the Administrator is not entitled to invoke qualified immunity simply because no other court decisions directly have addressed circumstances like those presented here. See Clem, 284 F.3d at 553. For good reason, most outrageous cases of constitutional violations rarely are litigated. See K.H. ex rel. Murphy v. Morgan, 914 F.2d 846, 851 (7th Cir. 1990) (explaining that never before had there been a case accusing welfare officials of selling foster children into slavery, but those officials nevertheless would not be entitled to immunity). Abbott’s conduct affronted the basic protections of the Fourth Amendment, which at its core protects personal privacy and dignity against unjustified intrusion by governmental actors.
The dissent actually believes Abbott should still be granted immunity because a) he obtained warrants and b) he consulted with Commonwealth prosecutors (namely, Claiborne Richardson, whose reputation should be just as worthless as Abbott's) before obtaining them. If we follow this line of thinking, we are being asked to absolve all officers of egregious misconduct so long as certain procedural steps are followed before they go off the deep end. In fact, it asks to reward officers (and other government employees) who can find support from equally-questionable colleagues for their actions. According to the dissent, the whole rotten barrel should be excused from punishment because the rot was caused by several bad apples, rather than a single, rogue actor.
Even worse, if you're going to choose a qualified immunity hill to die on, why would you choose the one containing cops and prosecutors taking photographs of a masturbating teen? What possible public service could a decision in the detective's favor possibly provide? All it would do is create one more line an Appeals Court has yet to draw, allowing cops to force minors to strip and masturbate as long as they have a warrant. But that's what Judge Robert B. King apparently wants: no precedential declaration that forcing minors to masturbate in the presence of officers is a clear violation of established rights. But that's the way the system works. It so insulates police officers and prosecutors from accountability, no one at the bottom level of this pathetic prosecutorial food chain took any action to stop this from happening until after two warrants were issued and one was executed.
True fact: people in these positions can stop at any time. They don't need to wait for clearly-established precedent from high-level federal courts. No one forces prosecutors to suggest taking photos of a teen's erect penis and insane requests from prosecutors can always be turned down by law enforcement officers. But no one did anything to head off the clear rights violation. And once it was done, Detective Abbott tried to Nuremberg his way out of it and the Commonwealth's attorney -- Claiborne Richardson -- ducked out of the public eye as soon as the shit started hitting the fan. The legacy of everyone involved, from the detective executing the warrant to the juvenile court judge who granted time for it to be executed should be tarnished forever.
Civil Lawsuit
Re: Civil Lawsuit
Re:
It takes a village...
downward spiral
It seems that we're living in a constant downward spiral, as so many the things that would have been considered unacceptable -- if not unspeakable-- a few generations ago are now commonplace. Strip searches (whether hands-on or digital) at airports, body-cavity searches at jails (and occasionally at roadside) and search warrants that allow searches inside the human body.
It also begs the question, if police were to get a search warrant for a teenager's semen, what lengths are they allowed to go to execute that search warrant? (no need to answer, we all know what some of them would do!)
Nude photo shares
According to Ed Snowden anything cheesecakey (or otherwise of comic or prurient interest) that is discovered in NSA data-spying operations is certainly shared among NSA techs.
I'm curious how much of that media trickles out to other law enforcement and security agencies, or to darknet sharing communities.
Turn the tables
**BAM** ...sexual assault against a minor.
Re: Turn the tables
Re: Re: Turn the tables
Re: Turn the tables
Re: Turn the tables
I THOUGHT!
I Also thought we were Supposed to elect those SMARTER, AS SMART, but not DUMBER then ourselves..
Rule of law...
...is now how things actually work.
Police don't go to prison (well they do, super rarely). And they rarely get punished in proportion to their crimes.
We live in a three caste system, and unless you can afford a good lawyer, you're beneath the law.
I can see it
I mean what possible reason could a prosecutor, three judges and the police involved possibly have had to think that forcing a teen masturbate on camera, something that would be blatantly illegal if anyone without a badge had done it and would have gotten the perpetrator a guilty verdict in record time, would be wrong?
You can't expect prosecutors, judges and police to think for themselves, if it's not on the books they clearly had no way to even begin to suspect that what they were doing was wrong, making this ruling a complete travesty without a doubt.
Re: I can see it
Is this happening in the same country ...
Teen touching
For the children
Re:
Re: Re:
The first time the police took pictures of his penis, and told him to make it erect. That didn't happen, so the prosecutor filed for and received a warrant.
Holy fuck!
The more I read, the better it became!!!
"Forcing teen to masturbate" - OK... Not like any teen ever has needed to be, but under the circumstances this is beyond the palest of the pales!
"The prosecutor who ordered this "production" of evidence was Claiborne Richardson" - So, a Dick-son, uh?
"Oral arguments are embedded at the bottom of the post." - I bet the teen in question could have used some!
"That judge's name is Jan Roltsch-Anoll" - Roltsch-Anoll sounds kinky!
"Abbott killed himself in late 2015 as police tried to arrest him for allegedly molesting two teens he met coaching youth hockey" - This is soap-opera levels of intricacy!!!
"We cannot perceive any circumstance that would justify a police search requiring an individual to masturbate in the presence of others." - How does this, seriously, even need to be argued?!
"Abbott's estate argued the search violated no clear precedent" - Sounds like "In our house..."
I got to here:
"Abbott killed himself in late 2015 as police tried to arrest him for allegedly molesting two teens he met coaching youth hockey."
Just fucking unbelievable. Unreal. I am glad he's dead. I hope he died a painful horrible death. I hope there is a hell and the devil is using that asshole as a foot rest.
The judge and prosecutor need to be made to masturbate in times square @ 11:45 on new years.
Claiborne Richardson and Jan Roltsch-Anoll need a public shaming. In the worst way.
Re:
Such a manslaughter case would make for a noteworthy argument...
...specifically that some people are so susceptible to stimulation by child porn that the courts could not regard such persons as having will or agency in their crimes.
To be fair, this has been a thesis of human psychology for decades now: Human beings are so manipulable, so easily susceptible to certain stimuli, and so easily driven to desperation by withholding certain necessities that it's of dubious fairness to hold them accountable for wrongdoing or assign them common responsibilities (e.g. managing workers, voting in officers, raising kids, driving, etc.)
Of course, human society is structured on the foundation that this is not the case, at least until we can build machines that can do these jobs better than we can.
Re:
TechDirt only says Abbott "allegedly molesting two teens he met coaching youth hockey".
If you follow the link you find out:
A Manassas City police detective, who was the lead investigator in a controversial teen “sexting” case last year, shot and killed himself outside his home Tuesday morning as police tried to arrest him for allegedly molesting two boys he met while coaching youth hockey in Prince William County.
That would indicate Abbott was interested in boys. Thus Abbott probably had no objection to being ordered to photograph a teen as he masturbated. The fact that other officers were present? Make of that what you will. Maybe all of them are interested in boys.
Who could even come up with this scenario of forcing a teen boy to masturbate while being photograph? Oh, yeah . . . Abbott.
Maybe Abbott planted this idea into the prosecutor's mind?
When Abbott got the order to do this, he was no doubt thinking . . . Jackpot!
This wasn't a case of pursuing 17-almost-18 year olds, this was unambiguous pedophilia. Something like that isn't usually kept hidden. His fellow officers must have suspected or even known about it. Even if they thought that the 'evidence gathering' passed constitutional muster, why would they let him be involved?
Re:
They maybe could rationalize this by justifying their presence as preventing Abbot from doing anything inappropriate. As if the entire procedure wasn't far beyond inappropriate.
Who remembers the movie Porkey's?
Children's civics class
Who investigated the suicide?
Did his own department investigate the suicide?
Kinda makes you wonder if there aren't a number of other players that were involved in this guys extra curricular activities.
