Innovation

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Dec 5th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
appointment viewing, apps, innovation, podcast, television, trivia

Companies:
hq



Techdirt Podcast Episode 146: Can A Trivia App Resurrect Appointment Viewing?

from the the-hq-phenomenon dept

Normally, we wouldn't dedicate a whole episode of the podcast to talking about a single app — but every now and then something small comes along that contains innovations worth exploring. So this week, we're taking a look at the hit trivia app HQ, which is one of the first new things in recent memory to gain real momentum with "appointment viewing".

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

