Days Before Doing Verizon's Bidding, Ajit... >>
<< AT&T, Whose Ex-CEO Promised To Wreck Net...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, Dec 5th 2017 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Dragon NaturallySpeaking is an easy-to-use speech recognition software that lets you get more done on your computer in less time by just using your voice. Dragon turns your spoken words into text considerably faster than you can type them, with up to 99% accuracy. It understands and executes simple voice commands so you can control your computer and apps just by talking. Dictate and edit documents, send email, search the web, and more, all with unparalleled speed, ease, and comfort. We have three versions on sale: $20 for Basic, $50 for Home and $100 for Premium.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Days Before Doing Verizon's Bidding, Ajit... >>
<< AT&T, Whose Ex-CEO Promised To Wreck Net...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:46 Senator Kamala Harris Serves Up A Not-Completely-Terrible Revenge Porn Bill (2)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 146: Can A Trivia App Resurrect Appointment Viewing? (0)
12:10 Intelligence Director Says Gov't Can Demand Encryption Backdoors Without Having To Run It By The FISA Court (21)
10:44 Days Before Doing Verizon's Bidding, Ajit Pai Gives A Talk At Verizon (18)
10:39 Daily Deal: Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 (0)
09:26 AT&T, Whose Ex-CEO Promised To Wreck Net Neutrality, Insists It Won't Do Anything To Net Neutrality (20)
06:26 Ajit Pai Doesn't Want You Talking About Court Ruling That Undermines His Bogus Claim That The FTC Will Protect Consumers (78)
03:23 German Government Official Wants Backdoors In Every Device Connected To The Internet (33)

Monday

19:35 Top EU Privacy Campaigner Says He Wants Lots Of Money For 'None Of Your Business' (8)
15:44 Angry, Threatening Lawyer Fails To Sue As Promised, Drops His SLAPP Suit (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.