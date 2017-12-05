Techdirt Podcast Episode 146: Can A Trivia App... >>
<< Days Before Doing Verizon's Bidding, Ajit...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Dec 5th 2017 12:10pm


Filed Under:
backdoors, compelled assistance, encryption, fisa court, fisc, odni, ron wyden



Intelligence Director Says Gov't Can Demand Encryption Backdoors Without Having To Run It By The FISA Court

from the keeping-secrets-from-the-secret-court dept

A set of questions from Senator Ron Wyden -- directed at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence -- have finally received answers. The answers [PDF] were actually given to the Senate oversight committee in July but have just now been made public.

Zack Whittaker of ZDNet has taken a look at the answers the ODNI provided and found something that indicates the government can not only compel the creation of backdoors, but can do so without explicit approval from the FISA court.

The government made its remarks in July in response to questions posed by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), but they were only made public this weekend.

The implication is that the government can use its legal authority to secretly ask a US-based company for technical assistance, such as building an encryption backdoor into a product, but can petition the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) to compel the company if it refuses.

In its answers, the government said it has "not to date" needed to ask the FISC to issue an order to compel a company to backdoor or weaken its encryption.

The government would not say, however, if it's ever asked a company to add an encryption backdoor.

The way this process works is the agency requesting the backdoor or other compelled assistance runs the request by the FISA court. This process does not ask the FISA court to approve the method used, nor does it provide the court with details on the assistance sought. All the FISC determines is whether or not compelled assistance is necessary.

The ODNI maintains it has never asked for compelled decryption or the installation of backdoors… at least not under this authority. If it has, there'd be little in the way of a paper trail to prove it. The FBI, as part of the Intelligence Community, appears to be more interested in securing the help of US courts -- something that would prove far more useful in the long run, considering its domestic focus.

This information comes at a critical time. The surveillance wing of the government wants Section 702 (and related authorities) renewed at the end of this year -- unaltered and with at least a half-decade before the next chance of reform. So far, its two Congressional oversight bodies have been compliant with the IC's wishes. Serious reform efforts have been dumped by both House and Senate judiciary committees, leaving only those authored by longtime surveillance state cheerleaders in the running. With limited oversight and an easy way to route around FISA roadblocks, Section 702 reform is badly needed if we have any hope of the next decade being less filled with Fourth Amendment violations than the last one.

21 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 12:17pm

    This kills the proprietary software industry.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 5 Dec 2017 @ 12:18pm

    So basically we have to assume ALL US companies are compromised.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 12:22pm

    What's really funny is how you kids worry over encryption...

    while using SPYWARE OPERATING SYSTEMS that report everything you do, besides full of bugs, flaws, front, AND back doors...

    KNOW that you're tracked by Google everywhere on teh internets and it's collated with your bank info...

    and CELL PHONES KNOWN TAPPED and give your location!

    It's just this ONE form of official encryption -- when a custom method can be practically invulnerable. EXPLAIN THAT.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Groaker (profile), 5 Dec 2017 @ 12:26pm

    The government can demand safe encryption that only "good little boys and girls," can break, but it can also demand the squaring of the circle, breaking the Second Law of Thermodynamics, and ever so many more impossible feats.

    But where are the banks and other financial houses? Are they going to put up with this?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 12:39pm

      Re:

      But where are the banks and other financial houses?

      Exempt.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 12:40pm

      Re:

      But where are the banks and other financial houses? Are they going to put up with this?

      Why not? The government's had overt access to all their data for 15 years without objection.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      mcinsand, 5 Dec 2017 @ 1:24pm

      If good-guy-only encryption is possible

      If backdoors are possible without impairing Jane/Joe Citizen's security, then changing π to an even 3 should be a snap. Think of how easy schoolkids' calculations will be when a circle's circumference is simply three times the diameter!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Dec 2017 @ 1:05pm

    Hitler would be proud!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Aerie (profile), 5 Dec 2017 @ 1:27pm

    Unfortunately, the Intelligence Director does not speak for the courts and he cannot overrule the courts either. LOLS

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 5 Dec 2017 @ 1:52pm

      "Oh we violated the law? Prove it."

      Unfortunately that only matters if a real court finds out what they're doing, and doesn't fall all over itself the second the government utters the magic words 'National Security', and they don't get their pets in FISC to write them up a classified 'exception'.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 5 Dec 2017 @ 1:57pm

    The government would not say, however, if it's ever asked a company to add an encryption backdoor.

    If they so no comment, they mean yes. If the say no, they mean yes, but you're in trouble if you dig any deeper. If they say yes, they mean Oh HELL YES!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Giff, 5 Dec 2017 @ 2:47pm

      Re: ??

      ^^ "In its answers, the government said it has "not to date" needed to ask the FISC to issue an order to compel a company to backdoor or weaken its encryption."


      ... a very vague response to Wyden's formal request for clarification. And not enough substance to draw any objective "implication" whatsoever

      Apparently only the soothsayers at ZDNET could divine any meaning in this "clarification". Wyden is silent about it -- perhaps he will send Coats another "strong" letter next summer. Coats -10 Wyden - 0

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pseudonym, 5 Dec 2017 @ 2:54pm

    Well...

    The way it's phrased, I'm not sure there's a problem on the legal question. The US government can <i>ask</i> any US company for any technical assistance it wants at any time for any reason. The problem is that the government seems to be kidding itself that this constitutes some kind of <i>demand</i> with force behind it.

    The US government can also petition a court to compel some kind of activity for any reason it has good reason to believe might be legal. The problem is that FISA works mostly in secret, so the public has no oversight or any chance to intervene.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Vic, 5 Dec 2017 @ 3:00pm

    RE: Now it would be a good time...

    For all tech/SW companies to start posting those little canary disclaimers on front pages of their sites.

    If they do not do it - we have to assume the worst...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    tin-foil-hat, 5 Dec 2017 @ 3:18pm

    Sense of Entitlement

    The envelope has been pushed so far that at this time:

    1. Law enforcement feels entitled to have preemtive spying capabilities.

    2. They feel entitled to steal from you.

    3. They are free to murder you and kill your pets.

    I have cats who've become complacent. They are sitting in the driveway when I get home from work (feeding time). I have to get out of the car and shoo them away. I want to get a super soaker to break them of that habit but I'm afraid that the police will drive by one day and shoot me.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Techdirt Podcast Episode 146: Can A Trivia App... >>
<< Days Before Doing Verizon's Bidding, Ajit...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:46 Senator Kamala Harris Serves Up A Not-Completely-Terrible Revenge Porn Bill (2)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 146: Can A Trivia App Resurrect Appointment Viewing? (0)
12:10 Intelligence Director Says Gov't Can Demand Encryption Backdoors Without Having To Run It By The FISA Court (21)
10:44 Days Before Doing Verizon's Bidding, Ajit Pai Gives A Talk At Verizon (18)
10:39 Daily Deal: Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 (0)
09:26 AT&T, Whose Ex-CEO Promised To Wreck Net Neutrality, Insists It Won't Do Anything To Net Neutrality (20)
06:26 Ajit Pai Doesn't Want You Talking About Court Ruling That Undermines His Bogus Claim That The FTC Will Protect Consumers (78)
03:23 German Government Official Wants Backdoors In Every Device Connected To The Internet (33)

Monday

19:35 Top EU Privacy Campaigner Says He Wants Lots Of Money For 'None Of Your Business' (8)
15:44 Angry, Threatening Lawyer Fails To Sue As Promised, Drops His SLAPP Suit (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.