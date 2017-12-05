Intelligence Director Says Gov't Can Demand Encryption Backdoors Without Having To Run It By The FISA Court
A set of questions from Senator Ron Wyden -- directed at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence -- have finally received answers. The answers [PDF] were actually given to the Senate oversight committee in July but have just now been made public.
Zack Whittaker of ZDNet has taken a look at the answers the ODNI provided and found something that indicates the government can not only compel the creation of backdoors, but can do so without explicit approval from the FISA court.
The government made its remarks in July in response to questions posed by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), but they were only made public this weekend.
The implication is that the government can use its legal authority to secretly ask a US-based company for technical assistance, such as building an encryption backdoor into a product, but can petition the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) to compel the company if it refuses.
In its answers, the government said it has "not to date" needed to ask the FISC to issue an order to compel a company to backdoor or weaken its encryption.
The government would not say, however, if it's ever asked a company to add an encryption backdoor.
The way this process works is the agency requesting the backdoor or other compelled assistance runs the request by the FISA court. This process does not ask the FISA court to approve the method used, nor does it provide the court with details on the assistance sought. All the FISC determines is whether or not compelled assistance is necessary.
The ODNI maintains it has never asked for compelled decryption or the installation of backdoors… at least not under this authority. If it has, there'd be little in the way of a paper trail to prove it. The FBI, as part of the Intelligence Community, appears to be more interested in securing the help of US courts -- something that would prove far more useful in the long run, considering its domestic focus.
This information comes at a critical time. The surveillance wing of the government wants Section 702 (and related authorities) renewed at the end of this year -- unaltered and with at least a half-decade before the next chance of reform. So far, its two Congressional oversight bodies have been compliant with the IC's wishes. Serious reform efforts have been dumped by both House and Senate judiciary committees, leaving only those authored by longtime surveillance state cheerleaders in the running. With limited oversight and an easy way to route around FISA roadblocks, Section 702 reform is badly needed if we have any hope of the next decade being less filled with Fourth Amendment violations than the last one.
What's really funny is how you kids worry over encryption...
KNOW that you're tracked by Google everywhere on teh internets and it's collated with your bank info...
and CELL PHONES KNOWN TAPPED and give your location!
It's just this ONE form of official encryption -- when a custom method can be practically invulnerable. EXPLAIN THAT.
Re: What's really funny is how you kids worry over encryption...
Re: What's really funny is how you kids worry over encryption...
Re: Re: What's really funny is how you kids worry over encryption...
But where are the banks and other financial houses? Are they going to put up with this?
Re:
Exempt.
Re:
Why not? The government's had overt access to all their data for 15 years without objection.
If good-guy-only encryption is possible
Re: If good-guy-only encryption is possible
/s
Re:
"Oh we violated the law? Prove it."
Unfortunately that only matters if a real court finds out what they're doing, and doesn't fall all over itself the second the government utters the magic words 'National Security', and they don't get their pets in FISC to write them up a classified 'exception'.
If they so no comment, they mean yes. If the say no, they mean yes, but you're in trouble if you dig any deeper. If they say yes, they mean Oh HELL YES!!
Re: ??
... a very vague response to Wyden's formal request for clarification. And not enough substance to draw any objective "implication" whatsoever
Apparently only the soothsayers at ZDNET could divine any meaning in this "clarification". Wyden is silent about it -- perhaps he will send Coats another "strong" letter next summer. Coats -10 Wyden - 0
Well...
The US government can also petition a court to compel some kind of activity for any reason it has good reason to believe might be legal. The problem is that FISA works mostly in secret, so the public has no oversight or any chance to intervene.
RE: Now it would be a good time...
If they do not do it - we have to assume the worst...
Sense of Entitlement
1. Law enforcement feels entitled to have preemtive spying capabilities.
2. They feel entitled to steal from you.
3. They are free to murder you and kill your pets.
I have cats who've become complacent. They are sitting in the driveway when I get home from work (feeding time). I have to get out of the car and shoo them away. I want to get a super soaker to break them of that habit but I'm afraid that the police will drive by one day and shoot me.
