Ajit Pai Doesn't Want You Talking About Court Ruling That Undermines His Bogus Claim That The FTC Will Protect Consumers
We've noted a few times how the attack on net neutrality and consumer broadband privacy protections are just a small part of a massive lobbyist attempt to remove nearly all oversight of one of the least-competitive and least liked business sectors in America. Industry lobbyists (and the lawmakers and policy folk paid to love them) have made it abundantly clear that the goal is to gut FCC authority over broadband ISPs, then shovel any remaining, piddly authority to an FTC that's not only ill-equipped to handle it, but is currently engaged in a lawsuit with AT&T that could dismantle its authority over large ISPs entirely.
That FTC lawsuit was filed against AT&T after the company lied about throttling its wireless customers as part of an effort to drive unlimited customers to more expensive plans. Lower courts sided with AT&T's creative argument that the very Title II common carrier FCC classification AT&T has been fighting tooth and nail against on the net neutrality front -- exempted it from the FTC's jurisdiction. Last year, the FTC argued that should this ruling stand, it could let any company with a common carrier component (inhereted or acquired) dodge FTC oversight:
"The panel’s ruling creates an enforcement gap that would leave no federal agency able to protect millions of consumers across the country from unfair or deceptive practices or obtain redress on their behalf. Many companies provide both common-carrier and non-common-carrier services—not just telephone companies like AT&T, but also cable companies like Comcast, technology companies like Google, and energy companies like ExxonMobil (which operate common carrier oil pipelines). Companies that are not common carriers today may gain that status by offering new services or through corporate acquisitions. For example, AOL and Yahoo, which are not common carriers, are (or soon will be) owned by Verizon. The panel’s ruling calls into question the FTC’s ability to protect consumers from unlawful practices by such companies in any of their lines of business."
So again, that's the FTC warning that the AT&T court case could leave it rudderless in any attempt to protect consumers. Odd, given that Ajit Pai and his FCC staffers have been promising everyone that the FTC (which was already under-funded, over-extended, and lacked rulemaking capabilities) was the superior option when it comes to protecting consumers and competition (you can hear former FCC boss Tom Wheeler talk about how this promise is bunk here).
Fast forward to this week. Seeing an opportunity to highlight this blatant gift to the telecom sector, a coalition of 40 consumer advocacy and digital rights groups (as well as New York City) are hoping to use AT&T's legal fight with the FTC as a good reason to delay the FCC's December 14 vote to kill net neutrality. The coalition sent a a letter (pdf) to FCC boss Ajit Pai, arguing that it's irresponsible to plan a wholesale dismantling of net neutrality when one of Pai's central justifications for it (that the FTC will rush in and fill the enforcement gap) may be entirely untenable:
"Rushing to a vote before the Ninth Circuit resolves this decision cavalierly risks the purported safeguards that you and other supporters of the Draft Order have repeatedly declared will protect consumers from abusive or anti-competitive practices. Astoundingly, after committing the entire future of consumer protection from broadband access providers to the FTC, the Draft Order cavalierly dismisses the ongoing litigation that deprived the FTC of any jurisdiction to carry out the job[...] The question that should concern the Commission is whether or not the en banc panel will likewise deprive the FTC of jurisdiction over broadband access providers."
While an excellent point, this isn't likely to sway the FCC's thinking because, again, weakening FCC and FTC authority is the entire point and is exactly what large ISP lobbyists have been gunning for. Companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon would obviously prefer it if neither the FCC nor FTC had the authority to actually protect consumers from abuse of a lack of competition in the sector. Granted, if sound logic and compelling points could make the FCC backtrack from its extremely unpopular attack on net neutrality, Ajit Pai and friends would have retreated from this myopic assault months ago.
As such, it's not too surprising to see that Pai's response to a request for a delay involved calling net neutrality supporters "desperate":
"This is just evidence that supporters of heavy-handed Internet regulations are becoming more desperate by the day as their effort to defeat Chairman Pai's plan to restore Internet freedom has stalled. The vote will proceed as scheduled on December 14."
What happens next? Once the FTC and FCC are left rudderless, ISPs have made it clear that they want the FCC to slap down any states that get any funny ideas about policing anti-competitive behavior in the sector, whether that comes in the form of net neutrality violations or privacy abuses. FCC staffers have made it equally clear that they're happy to oblige. Again, this all ends with little to no ability to protect consumers and competition from AT&T, Verizon or Comcast's monopoly strangleholds over the last mile at any level. That might be ok if the government fixed the sector's competition problems first, but Ajit Pai's FCC has made it abundantly clear that trying to hide the sector's competition problems (a prime symptom of regulatory capture) is going to take top priority.
I do think Pai won't manage to repeal NN, he will be stopped via courts because his arguments are incredibly weak. And he can't make all the judges ignore the myriad of evidence that NN benefits everybody.
Re:
I don't think Pai's argument against the FCC enforcing net neutrality are weak.
The FCC under Wheeler attempted several ways of fixing law makers at state and federal level being bribed to look the other way when telecom companies screwed over the customers and misappropriated dedicated money and resources.
Classifying internet providers as utilities was just the last (and actually pretty effective attempt) to fix the consequences of blatant corruption by other politicians and agencies.
But the FCC would not have been first choice to fix the worst consequences of lawmakers stuffing their pockets playing monopoly. It just decided to fix what nobody else wanted to see fixed.
Pai's job is to get corruption working smoothly again (and he'll probably get some more or less obvious payoff from lobbying pools) and he removes the somewhat unexpected stumbling stone in the form of the previous FCC.
Re: Re:
All arguments for the establishment of fascism are weak.
Courage, and to ensure The People are driving the legislation, rather than the corporations. Techdirt has noted that "the legislature will step in to save the day" has been part of the playbook of the current anti-NN activism on the part of corporations.
So how about we get there first?
Re: Re: Re:
"Fascism /ˈfæʃɪzəm/ is a form of radical authoritarian nationalism,[1][2] characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and control of industry and commerce"
A government LETTING businesses fuck you silly is not fucking fascism you slimey green donkey dick sucking sonuvabitch!
Oligarchy, Oligopoly, or Corporatocracy would be more appropriate.
git ur alternative facts straight!
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
why?
Because if you manage to change the definitions of words, then you are also able to corrupt the laws written in the past.
There have been more than enough stupid debates that were caused by these idiot misunderstandings.
pedantic? Not even close. Try important distinctions because if you cannot properly label the problem, you become part of the problem.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Glad you are entertained sir/ma'am!
I think people that get all bent out of shape over abusive language are detracting from the conversation.
I have been called names and picked on my entire life... I only bitch about people using terms incorrectly.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
They are, though.
Pai's arguments are that Title II classification has hurt broadband investment, and also that public opinion isn't as solidly in favor of Title II regulation as the public comment form period suggests. These are not good arguments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re: Re:
Comcast
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
True. /s
Actually, I am thinking of bringing it up just for nostalgia, but I'd actually have to call AT&T and have them reactivate the phone line I haven't used in 15 years... Not gonna happen.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Now that is f-ed up. Luckily I don't have Comcast, and while Cox pulled the copper wires out of the NTU when they attached their cable phone connection, the AT&T wires are sitting in the box ready to reconnect. Both Cox and AT&T wires are sitting unconnected now though as I use the NTU for an internal intercom system now. But I could reconnect either if I wanted to.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
The whole reason that the courts made them use Title II on the ISPs was because they said that the government have no authority to regulate their internal business practices unless they are a common carrier.
Ummm, Ajit, we ARE desperate. Every internet connected American is about to get screwed over by your bought and paid for commission, and despite all the evidence to the contrary of why net neutrality rules should be repealed, you're still going to proceed with something that has very real and very dire consequences for us. Maybe it's not the definition of "desperate" you were thinking of, but here we are.
Re:
Re: Re:
It is impossible to divorce many business models from the internet. And even if it was, that's NOT A BAD THING! Computer technology and the internet has brought us so many advantages and advances, not just in business and tech but also science, art and culture, philosophy, mathematics, the list goes on. The good it has brought FAR outweighs the bad.
Your solution "well just don't use the internet" is laughably misguided and ignorant. The internet is not the problem, it is the companies that control access to the internet. Why should we punish ourselves for the actions of a few overly powerful corporations? Wouldn't the better solution be to make sure those corporations can't screw with us?
We don't punish car makers for making cars that go faster than the speed limit, we punish the people who choose to drive their cars dangerously. No difference here.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If you say this, they twist it into that.
If you say them, they twist it to also mean others too.
You say you want to kill one regulation, they scream that you want to kill them all.
Having a sane and civil conversation without misdirection is not within their capacities.
They will also constantly claim that you have never offered solutions regardless of any truth.
If you fail just one of their many litmus tests are considered to have failed them all. You are to be ridiculed, marginalized, misquoted, and laughed at.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That was their business decision, not mine. And now that the government is changing the rules, pulling the carpet out from underneath so to speak ... those businesses are in jeopardy.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Is it really the teachers fault when a child refuses to learn?
I dropped out of high school because I bored as fuck. My terrible teachers did not advance my education, I did.
I have a six figure salary and enjoy rubbing my success in the faces of everyone that said I was going to fail because I did not blindly follow the "traditional" education path.
Check out this article. In many ways I have the same complaint. I come here to TD and watch all you "think you know it alls" yap about like you have a clue. truth is... you don't and no matter how many different ways I say it, you still never understand.
https://medium.com/personal-growth/self-improvement-has-made-me-worse-a4cc23e93e7a
You are not interested in learning, you are only interested in shoving your ideology down someone else gullet while simultaneous whining about them barfing theirs up.
I am okay with you guys having a different opinion. But it will not stop me to punching holes in your self destructive logic.
If you did not learn something, then it is not just their fault, but your own as well!
Re: Don't use the internet
Everybody knows how dependent on the internet the world is and nobody expects 100% participation.
Even for those who are able it's an enormous sacrifice anyway. But this is a fight for the internet itself. What the world depends will not be guaranteed without net neutrality.
Corruption in the US is approaching despotic regime level. In some ways it's worse. In countries with rampant corruption it's still technically illegal.
At this time, regulation is impossible because the regulator is a captured agency.
For younger people who have never experienced a world without technology giving up the internet is not only difficult for day-to-day business communication but also recreation which is internet dependent.
Their participation will probably require the support of others to help them fill their free time with alternative stimulating activities.
I am a Gen Xer. I experienced the beginnings of personal computing as a teenager. The first Gen Xers are now in their 50's and also have been dependent on technology for 35 years. The time without technology is a distant memory.
Re: Re:
We can't go back and make the internet non-essential again. That would basically be the same as trying to go back to a time when phones or electricity weren't considered essential. It's simply not going to happen.
Our best hope at this point is that as these horrible changes roll out over the country, lots of people wake up to the issue and Congress or the Courts are finally forced to put the reasonable oversight back into place by a backlash on the order of what happened with SOPA and PIPA.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Our way of life is too interwoven with the internet to ever be separated from it now, even in protest. We would only harm ourselves and the businesses that aren't being total jerks. It would be like completely ditching electricity, running water, and natural gas all at the same time. Could we survive? Yes. Would it be a smart thing to do? No way in hell.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Which has what to do with them pointing out that 'vote with your wallet' isn't feasible when it comes to ISP's because there often are no other alternatives other than 'do without entirely', and 'doing without' isn't feasible for any number of reasons?
You have the 'luxury' of choosing a bank within walking distance, many people do not have the luxury of multiple ISP's to switch between, which leaves the comparison falling flat.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If you see that the government is/has destroyed an asset you were using/need, should you then look for alternatives - no matter how bad they may be in comparison?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The government isn't, private companies are(albeit using the government to do so at times).
As for 'alternatives', you seem to be missing the fact that unlike say, a bank or bus system, for a good amount there are no alternatives.
If you don't like how your bank is acting you can go to another bank.
If you object to the local bus system you can still walk/bike/drive/carpool.
If you don't like how your ISP treats you in a large percentage of the time your options are 'Do without entirely' or 'Pay them anyway because there are no other alternatives available'.
Got a job that involves long distance, real-time communication with people in other cities/states/countries and that requires more than just talking? You kinda need the internet for that.
Want to spend the money you carefully walked down to your bank and deposited while you're in another city? A network that allows quick transfer of detailed information over vast distances is kinda helpful there.
Want to look for and/or buy something that isn't available locally? Sure would be nice to have something in place that allows people/companies to put up stuff for sale and allow transactions to take place over large distances.
You can do without the internet, in about the same way you can do without any form of transportation more advanced than a bike. Possible, but it drastically limits your options, and if you need something that the internet/advanced transportation allows you're screwed if you don't have it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"If you don't like how your bank is acting you can go to another bank. "
This is like saying if you don't like your ISP you can go to another ISP. They are all bound by the same regulations and operate nearly identically. It like arguing over who has the best plain peanut.. planters or tom's when they are both just peanuts.
"If you object to the local bus system you can still walk/bike/drive/carpool."
This is a better comparison.
"If you don't like how your ISP treats you in a large percentage of the time your options are 'Do without entirely' or 'Pay them anyway because there are no other alternatives available'."
Remember... the FCC literally HELPED make this happen.
what do you expect when you are busy making deals with the devil?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh, is this another one of those "Just stop using the Internet," says guy on the Internet threads?
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Me going elsewhere does not damage the businesses I do not go to. What kind of logic is that?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You cannot protect "bad things" under the guise of keeping "good things" around. You only wind up losing twice as much in the end!
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
Ajit Pai (FCC Chairman/Whore for ISPs): Yes
Mignon Clyburn: No
Michael O'Rielly: Yes
Brendan Carr: Yes
Jessica Rosenworcel: No
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
'Pointing out fatal flaw in defense of planned actions' = 'Desperation' now apparently
"This is just evidence that supporters of heavy-handed Internet regulations are becoming more desperate by the day as their effort to defeat Chairman Pai's plan to restore Internet freedom has stalled. The vote will proceed as scheduled on December 14."
"The cars are absolutely safe, and the chairman's decision to remove the requirements to have seatbelts from their design, which present an unfair constraint on the profi- driver will not in any way impact driver safety, as if all else fails the airbag will deploy and protect them."
"The cars have no airbag."
"Haha, Look at how desperate you are! Trying anything you can think of to undermine the chairman's plan to Restore Driver Freedom! Look people, look at the silly people objecting to the chairman's attempt to restore your freedom!"
"Also you've made it clear that if any state tries to force a car company to install airbags you'll be suing them and/or putting forth rules preventing them from doing so, ensuring that they aren't here now and won't be allowed so long as you're in charge."
"Desperation I tell you! Vehicular Freedom!"
