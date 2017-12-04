Ajit Pai Attacked Hollywood & Silicon Valley Because Even Republicans Are Against His Net Neutrality Plan
We were mystified last week when FCC chair Ajit Pai decided to attack both Hollywood and Silicon Valley because some (not all) people in both communities have spoken out against his plans to gut net neutrality. The attacks were weird on multiple levels. Regarding Hollywood, the comments were strangely personal -- picking out a list of entertainers, often taking their comments out of context, and attacking them in very personal ways. It was, to say the least, unbecoming of an FCC chair to directly pick on entertainers for voicing their opinions. The attacks on Silicon Valley were... even stranger. First, he claimed that the demand to keep net neutrality was really a ploy by the largest internet companies (i.e. Google & Facebook) to keep their dominant position. But that ignores the fact that without net neutrality, they're well positioned to further entrench their position. More importantly, it totally ignores the fact that neither Google nor Facebook have been strong advocates of net neutrality (and, in many cases, have pushed back against net neutrality).
Bloomberg now has an article up explaining why Pai would make these attacks: apparently even among Republican activists, there's effectively no support for his plan to kill net neutrality. So, rather than (1) admit he's made a huge mistake or (2) give good reasons for his plan, he thought he'd pull a sort of Trumpian game of blaming other people that Republicans are supposed to hate, in the (not very accurate) stereotypical view of the US from the reality distortion field known as Washington DC.
For some reason, restoring the lost power of huge telecom companies hasn’t lit a fire in grassroots circles on the right, a point that Pai’s political allies have been acknowledging privately for months. So the FCC chair came back from Thanksgiving looking to create a spark. In a speech on Tuesday, Pai angrily denounced celebrities and tech companies who have been criticizing his plans to undo the 2015 rules. Hollywood is always a good scapegoat, of course, and Republicans looking to stir up anger in 2017 do well to frame their issues as a response to the unchecked power of Silicon Valley.
[....]
This isn’t a new tactic for Pai. “He had the same complaints about us being shills” for internet companies, said Tom Wheeler, the FCC chairman who ushered in the 2015 rules. Anger towards tech on the right has only grown since then. Brent Skorup, a research fellow at the Mercatus Center, a research organization at George Mason University with a free market bent, regularly talks to Republican Congressional offices about tech policy. “They see a lot of these issues through the lens of payback for tech companies,” he said. (Skorup supports Pai’s approach.)
This is not how good policy is made. This is not leadership. This is the Chairman of the FCC throwing a childish temper tantrum and blaming industries, just because he thinks it might provide him additional cover for his bad, poorly thought-out plan. "But, Mommy, those other kids were mean to me, why are you blaming me?!?!??!"
Once again, it's worth remembering that outside the bubble of Washington DC, net neutrality is widely supported across party lines. Multiple studies back before the 2015 rules were put in place found that Republicans/conservatives supported net neutrality by an overwhelming amount (over 80%). A more recent study from last year found the same thing.
At this point, it's undeniable that the vast, vast, vast majority of Americans who understand the issue favor having net neutrality rules in place. It is a small, but vocal, contingent of folks (often with ties to the telco/cable duopoloy) who magically feel differently about it. A good FCC chair would actually convince people why he's right and why they're wrong. But that's not what's happening. Pai is just lashing out, and because he thinks his side hates Hollywood and tech, he's decided to try to somehow, nonsensically, strap his own argument to the anti-Hollywood, anti-Silicon Valley message he thinks will help get people excited.
It's a bad strategy for someone with a bad policy.
"We were mystified" -- as usual.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Leadership
It's what gets passed off as leadership in the Land of Trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Leadership
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda
That was a Futurama reference.
I hear this and all I know is that my gut says maybe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda
And now I've gone and made it a programming reference(?).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Apparently not enough to make a difference. I remember reading the lists of folks that got paid off over at reddit the other day.
Does it really matter if you can throw around a few "token" folks that think a certain way when the tides are clearly leading in another direction.
Kinda reminds me of all the "Hillary is going to Win against Trump" head in dirt reality a lot of folks around here had.
This stuff is working out just like a prophecy... you were warned and it really will not matter if NN stays or goes right now. You have already lost, we are just waiting around to see how you all keep losing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh yeah, we lost. What did we lose ... idk but I do not have it anymore, guess I didn't need it in the first place.
But at least we were warned about it, cool - thanks bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And just for the record, I never thought Hillary was going to win. I called Trump winning (did NOT vote for him though) back when he got the Republican nomination for the sole reason that America is so fed up with politics in general and Trump styled himself as an alternative to the status quo. Essentially a "throw the bums out" vote. Sadly very few bothered to look past that at the man as a whole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Are you serious Clark?
If you would have had some contrast, it would have made more sense... like "Ajit Pai attacked Hollywood and Big Oil" or "Ajit Pai attacked Hollywood and Deep South" but alas, your premise is completely flawed - which seems to happen whenever you shift from intellectual property issues to politcal hackery.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Are you serious Clark?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Are you serious Clark?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Are you serious Clark?
That's the point. Many Republicans support net neutrality, so Pai is trying to show the trumpsuckers that opposition is coming from lib'ruls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Are you serious Clark?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Are you serious Clark?
"We should declare that he who is not with us is against us. We must secure Afghanistan."
- British Ambassador John MacNeill, 1839, prior to Britain's first disastrous occupation of Afghanistan
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Are you serious Clark?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Easy to explain
He is already positioning himself for the next primaries.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's amusing that Ajit put you in a position where you had to admit that those companies aren't on our side in order to defend them from him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You mean other than the endless reporting here of examples where they weren't on our side?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
C'mon, man. You know that some people (coughbluecough) are incapable of comprehending that a generally nice company can do some reprehensible things, and reliably horrible companies are capable of acts of good.
Things have to be black or white, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
All those giant novelty checks Google hands over to Mike or one of his many avatars also known as Mike, for short.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's just watch Washington's revolving door going full circle yet again!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
