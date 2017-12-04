Home Security Company Says No One Linking To... >>
Failures

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Dec 4th 2017 10:44am


Filed Under:
ajit pai, fcc, hollywood, net neutrality, silicon valley, temper tantrum



Ajit Pai Attacked Hollywood & Silicon Valley Because Even Republicans Are Against His Net Neutrality Plan

from the that's-a-temper-tantrum,-not-leadership dept

We were mystified last week when FCC chair Ajit Pai decided to attack both Hollywood and Silicon Valley because some (not all) people in both communities have spoken out against his plans to gut net neutrality. The attacks were weird on multiple levels. Regarding Hollywood, the comments were strangely personal -- picking out a list of entertainers, often taking their comments out of context, and attacking them in very personal ways. It was, to say the least, unbecoming of an FCC chair to directly pick on entertainers for voicing their opinions. The attacks on Silicon Valley were... even stranger. First, he claimed that the demand to keep net neutrality was really a ploy by the largest internet companies (i.e. Google & Facebook) to keep their dominant position. But that ignores the fact that without net neutrality, they're well positioned to further entrench their position. More importantly, it totally ignores the fact that neither Google nor Facebook have been strong advocates of net neutrality (and, in many cases, have pushed back against net neutrality).

Bloomberg now has an article up explaining why Pai would make these attacks: apparently even among Republican activists, there's effectively no support for his plan to kill net neutrality. So, rather than (1) admit he's made a huge mistake or (2) give good reasons for his plan, he thought he'd pull a sort of Trumpian game of blaming other people that Republicans are supposed to hate, in the (not very accurate) stereotypical view of the US from the reality distortion field known as Washington DC.

For some reason, restoring the lost power of huge telecom companies hasn’t lit a fire in grassroots circles on the right, a point that Pai’s political allies have been acknowledging privately for months. So the FCC chair came back from Thanksgiving looking to create a spark. In a speech on Tuesday, Pai angrily denounced celebrities and tech companies who have been criticizing his plans to undo the 2015 rules. Hollywood is always a good scapegoat, of course, and Republicans looking to stir up anger in 2017 do well to frame their issues as a response to the unchecked power of Silicon Valley.

[....]

This isn’t a new tactic for Pai. “He had the same complaints about us being shills” for internet companies, said Tom Wheeler, the FCC chairman who ushered in the 2015 rules. Anger towards tech on the right has only grown since then. Brent Skorup, a research fellow at the Mercatus Center, a research organization at George Mason University with a free market bent, regularly talks to Republican Congressional offices about tech policy. “They see a lot of these issues through the lens of payback for tech companies,” he said. (Skorup supports Pai’s approach.)

This is not how good policy is made. This is not leadership. This is the Chairman of the FCC throwing a childish temper tantrum and blaming industries, just because he thinks it might provide him additional cover for his bad, poorly thought-out plan. "But, Mommy, those other kids were mean to me, why are you blaming me?!?!??!"

Once again, it's worth remembering that outside the bubble of Washington DC, net neutrality is widely supported across party lines. Multiple studies back before the 2015 rules were put in place found that Republicans/conservatives supported net neutrality by an overwhelming amount (over 80%). A more recent study from last year found the same thing.

At this point, it's undeniable that the vast, vast, vast majority of Americans who understand the issue favor having net neutrality rules in place. It is a small, but vocal, contingent of folks (often with ties to the telco/cable duopoloy) who magically feel differently about it. A good FCC chair would actually convince people why he's right and why they're wrong. But that's not what's happening. Pai is just lashing out, and because he thinks his side hates Hollywood and tech, he's decided to try to somehow, nonsensically, strap his own argument to the anti-Hollywood, anti-Silicon Valley message he thinks will help get people excited.

It's a bad strategy for someone with a bad policy.

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 10:52am

    "We were mystified" -- as usual.

    You know nothin' until somebody writes a piece for you to re-write.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:00am

    Leadership

    "This is not leadership."

    It's what gets passed off as leadership in the Land of Trump.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:09am

    Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda

    I mean who knows what makes a man neutral, is it just the desire for neutrality? or a hate of lawful or chaotic alignments who can ever really know....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:15am

      Re: Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda

      Please put down the 20 sided die and get some sleep. Your RPG session has been going on WAY too long.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:19am

        Re: Re: Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda

        That was a Futurama reference.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:32am

          Re: Re: Re: Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda

          That was a Futurama reference.

          I hear this and all I know is that my gut says maybe.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Bruce C., 4 Dec 2017 @ 2:41pm

          Re: Re: Re: Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda

          OK, but in Futurama, it would've been an RPG reference so the post is an RPG reference by inheritance...

          And now I've gone and made it a programming reference(?).

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 12:03pm

      Re: Network Neutrality is just neutral propaganda

      If I don't survive, tell my wife, "Hello".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:14am

    Super deep cutting and pasting, err, I mean analysis, Mike. You are so crushing it on net neutrality.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:39am

    "Even Republicans Are Against His Net Neutrality Plan"

    Apparently not enough to make a difference. I remember reading the lists of folks that got paid off over at reddit the other day.

    Does it really matter if you can throw around a few "token" folks that think a certain way when the tides are clearly leading in another direction.

    Kinda reminds me of all the "Hillary is going to Win against Trump" head in dirt reality a lot of folks around here had.

    This stuff is working out just like a prophecy... you were warned and it really will not matter if NN stays or goes right now. You have already lost, we are just waiting around to see how you all keep losing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 1:33pm

      Re:

      You warn everyone every day about the ..... what are you warning us about this time? Kinda hard to tell.

      Oh yeah, we lost. What did we lose ... idk but I do not have it anymore, guess I didn't need it in the first place.

      But at least we were warned about it, cool - thanks bro.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 2:39pm

      Re:

      The tides actually support NN. 80% or more of the American population (Repubs and Dems) support NN. The sad thing is that there are three (one in particular) "token" folks that think a certain way and are railroading the repeal of NN down everyone's throats. The reason they can do this is because they essentially are free from any consequences of their actions and will be greatly rewarded with cushy jobs and high salaries by the companies that want this after their terms on the FCC are finished.

      And just for the record, I never thought Hillary was going to win. I called Trump winning (did NOT vote for him though) back when he got the Republican nomination for the sole reason that America is so fed up with politics in general and Trump styled himself as an alternative to the status quo. Essentially a "throw the bums out" vote. Sadly very few bothered to look past that at the man as a whole.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John E Cressman, 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:43am

    Are you serious Clark?

    I'm not sure what your point was since both Hollywood and Silicon Valley are about as liberal democrat as you can get. Hollywood republican is nearly an oxymoron and silicon valley bigwigs - Amazon, Facebook, Apple, etc are all liberal democrats.

    If you would have had some contrast, it would have made more sense... like "Ajit Pai attacked Hollywood and Big Oil" or "Ajit Pai attacked Hollywood and Deep South" but alas, your premise is completely flawed - which seems to happen whenever you shift from intellectual property issues to politcal hackery.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:48am

      Re: Are you serious Clark?

      Amazon is based in Seattle, John.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:57am

      Re: Are you serious Clark?

      ...are about as liberal democrat as you can get.

      That's the point. Many Republicans support net neutrality, so Pai is trying to show the trumpsuckers that opposition is coming from lib'ruls.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      crade (profile), 4 Dec 2017 @ 1:52pm

      Re: Are you serious Clark?

      Yes, that is the entire point.. He is attacking hollywood and tech companies to try to frame net neutrality as a partisan issue in the hopes that republicans don't actually think about policy and form their opinions solely based on hurting the democrats. it's a long winded version of: "If you aren't with me, you are with the commies / terrorist supporters"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 4 Dec 2017 @ 2:26pm

        Re: Re: Are you serious Clark?

        It's an old tactic.

        "We should declare that he who is not with us is against us. We must secure Afghanistan."
        - British Ambassador John MacNeill, 1839, prior to Britain's first disastrous occupation of Afghanistan

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          crade (profile), 4 Dec 2017 @ 2:46pm

          Re: Re: Re: Are you serious Clark?

          The next step is to shame republican opponents of his bill by publishing pictures of them using google and receiving amazon packages :)

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:43am

    Easy to explain

    > This is not how good policy is made. This is not leadership. This is the Chairman of the FCC throwing a childish temper tantrum and blaming industries, just because he thinks it might provide him additional cover for his bad, poorly thought-out plan.

    He is already positioning himself for the next primaries.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 11:59am

    > More importantly, it totally ignores the fact that neither Google nor Facebook have been strong advocates of net neutrality (and, in many cases, have pushed back against net neutrality).

    It's amusing that Ajit put you in a position where you had to admit that those companies aren't on our side in order to defend them from him.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 12:03pm

    FCC chair Ajit Pai is simply being smart, because he knows that bending over for the industry he's supposed to be regulating will pay big dividends to his future career. It's not hard to predict that his next job will pay much more than he's making now as a government employee.

    Let's just watch Washington's revolving door going full circle yet again!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 1:39pm

      Re:

      In the past there were many who thought it would be great to get business folk into political positions and then everything would be hunky dory. It is looking like this new grand experiment will go down the tubes in a manner similar to the demise of supply side economics, aka trickle down.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 12:55pm

    Pai is just trying to show an effort to convince/trick that his plan is correct. After all, the ISPs want to see they are getting their monies worth out of Pai.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


