Copyright

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Dec 6th 2017 1:40pm


Filed Under:
censorship, debunks, dmca, free speech, takedowns

Companies:
nothing but truth films, snopes



Snopes Debunks Fake YouTube Video; Video's Creator Responds With A Bogus DMCA Notice

from the pressing-the-shut-up-button dept

Nothing But the Truth Films (NBT) has a credibility problem. Oh, the irony, I would normally say, except for the fact NBT deals mostly with this sort of "truth."

We present the black and white facts about the geopolitical climate which include Islam, Illuminati, Freemasonry, Cults and more. See how your freedoms are slowly eroding and spread the message with the help of our channel.

So… that's the kind of "truth" we're dealing with, often pronounced "conspiracy theory." J.K. Sheindlin is the person behind NBT Films and the author of a book that has supposedly blown minds of Islam adherents everywhere, resulting in them renouncing their faith on camera.

One popular video on NBT's YouTube channel shows a supposed Islamic man angrily and bitterly decrying the religion after having his eyes opened by Sheindlin's book. But the video isn't what it seems: it's actually footage taken from somewhere else, dealing with an entirely different issue, but with NBT's fabricated subtitles giving the impression Sheindlin's book has unconverted another follower of Islam.

It made the internet rounds enough that Snopes picked it up and debunked it.

While the video purports to tell the “black and white facts” about someone renouncing his faith because of Sheindlin’s book, the clip in reality does not capture an Arab’s reaction to a controversial book, nor does it capture that person renouncing his faith on live television. Sheindlin added fabricated captions to the video (while pledging to tell “nothing but the truth”) in order to generate buzz for his book The People vs Muhammad.

This footage is dated 2 July 2013, when Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi rejected the military’s ultimatum to leave office. Opposition activist Ihab al-Khouli, the “Arab guy” in the video displayed above, was reacting to Morsi’s speech…

Having been caught out, Sheindlin did what any self-respecting truth-seeker huckster would do: he decided to get Google involved. The invaluable Dean Sterling first spotted the bogus DMCA notice:

Last month, the conspiracy channel filed a DMCA copyright complaint requesting that Google delist Evon’s article from its search results. That’s according to the Lumen Database, which archives online takedown requests.

And here's what the bogus takedown notice says:

The copyrighted work is a video that our company produced, and has been embedded on the following website without our permission. You can see the video embedded on the page, under the section ‘Origin’. We did not give any authorisation for the website ‘Snopes’ to use our video for their news. Therefore, the company Snopes has infringed our copyright.

First off, no one needs permission to embed a YouTube video. If someone wants to prevent others from embedding their videos, they can always turn that option off. Second, Sheindlin's complaint about someone else using "his" video is especially rich considering he's using footage created by someone else without acknowledgment and, on top of that, adding his own subtitles to misconstrue the content of the footage he "borrowed."

It appears Sheindlin is now warning people about his bogus subtitle work (he has more videos purporting to be people denouncing their Islamic faith after reading his book). This annotation has been added to the beginning of the bogus faith rejection video.

If you can't see it, the text box says: "SUBTITLES CHANGED FOR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES."

At long last, Nothing But the Truth Films finally engages in a close approximation of honesty. Refreshing. And once again, someone looks at a tool created to stop copyright infringement and sees a way to silence a critic.

Finally, for comparison purposes, here's the legitimate, unaltered video with the correct translation:

And here's NBT's "promotional" garbage bullshit version:

39 Comments



Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 1:49pm

    hardly nothing new...

    when the truth does not work...
    lie, lie, lie!

    A very effective strategy!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 10:17pm

      Re: hardly nothing new...

      Worked for Donald Trump.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 7 Dec 2017 @ 12:57am

        Re: Re: hardly nothing new...

        This is actually the same tactic as the one that Trump was fooled by with the Britain First videos he retweeted. Take a video showing something involving "Muslims" (though at least one of the videos didn't have anything to do with them), put up some misleading claiming they show something they don't and watch the retweets roll in.

        At least these ones only result in some idiotic DMCA notices rather than the moron in chief ranting about the state of Islam in the UK and attacking the British prime minister (though none of the videos showed footage from the UK).

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Machin Shin, 6 Dec 2017 @ 2:00pm

    As angry and animated as that guy was I am betting they really don't want him to find out about their new "subtitles".

    I am betting he would have a fair bit to say about it, probably using words you wouldn't spell out in the subtitles.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 2:14pm

    Because we need another infowars clone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 2:30pm

    Like I always say

    If someone/some company puts words like "honest" or "true" in their ads or ESPECIALLY their name, odds are VERY great that it's a bald-faced lie, and the person/company is the exact opposite of what the word/phrase claims.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 3:25pm

    Does this mean TD will be receiving a DMCA on this article soon? You know, for the "truth".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mr Big Content, 6 Dec 2017 @ 3:28pm

    So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

    You know Liberals are getting really DESPERATE to ram there so-called "reality" down everybodys throats!

    Why is HIllary Clinton getting off scot-free?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 3:34pm

      Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

      And i was waiting for this also.

      But Hillary, she has special agents from the other side of the flat earth that even flat earthers won't tell you about. With mind-control rays and what.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 3:49pm

        Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

        There is no other side to the flat Earth, don't be silly.

        Hillary's agents with mind-control rays are from within the hollow Earth. Get it straight.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 4:10pm

          Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

          No no no. They are from Earth II that is aways behind the sun.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Jordan Chandler, 6 Dec 2017 @ 4:12pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

            Even though the orbit of the earth is an ellipse and not a circle? ;)

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              JoeCool (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 5:08pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

              It doesn't differ from a circle enough that the other Earth would be visible behind the bulk of the Sun.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          orbitalinsertion (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 7:07pm

          Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

          Is that the hollow Earth that's shrinking? I can't keep them all sorted.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Matthew Cline (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 4:36pm

      Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

      The reason why Techdirt reported this is because of the abuse of a DMCA notice in an attempt to stifle criticism. If you're aware of a liberal using the DMCA to try to stifle the speech of conservatives, submit it here as a story.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 6 Dec 2017 @ 4:54pm

        Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

        I'm pretty sure he's joking, but it's hard to tell.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          orbitalinsertion (profile), 6 Dec 2017 @ 7:11pm

          Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

          It probably happens incidentally, but not so much purpose-driven on a political axis. But it only takes one "liberal" to do it to a "conservative" so those interested in "justifications" can retrofit it to justify history.

          The really fun thing his is identifying the lying loon with other conservatives. Good job on that.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 2:22am

      Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

      I must say that your typing skills are quite remarkable. How DO you manage that while your tongue is firmly lodged in Donald Trump's shit-encrusted asshole?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 7 Dec 2017 @ 2:38am

        Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

        My Poe radar is going off with that one, and I'm pretty sure he's a regular satirist

        If not, it's very impressive how he whines about political correctness while using the politically correct term for "lies".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Wendy Cockcroft, 7 Dec 2017 @ 6:02am

          Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

          Mr. Big Content is a satirist. He pops up from time to time and I usually find his posts amusing. I wonder if he works for The Onion, The Daily Currant, or anything like that? His posts are in the same vein.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            PaulT (profile), 7 Dec 2017 @ 6:38am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

            I think the worst creative job right now has to be a writer for The Onion. There's nothing they can write that doesn't bear a strong relationship to actual news, and some of their sillier past stories seem to have parallels to the actions of current politicians.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 7 Dec 2017 @ 9:08am

      Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?

      Poe's Law points: 10 of 10!!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Dec 2017 @ 7:52pm

    I'm more surprised that out_of_the_blue hasn't yet appeared to bitch about how this sort of copyright enforcement should be allowed, because fuck Masnick...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    enterso, 7 Dec 2017 @ 1:50am

    Hahaha : D

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 3:46am

    Where's Judge Judith Sheindlin in all this?

    I'd love to see her tear strips off this dude.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 3:47am

    Nothin' bout the truth?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    BentFranklin (profile), 7 Dec 2017 @ 6:45am

    "Last month, the conspiracy channel filed a DMCA copyright complaint requesting that Google delist Evon’s article from its search results."

    What is Evon? It's not mentioned elsewhere in the article.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Monday (profile), 7 Dec 2017 @ 12:32pm

    I need some help...

    ... because I don't see the book promo viddy as parody, or a fourth or fifth estate. So, isn't any of the material included at the end of the 'book promo' infringing on copyrights of at least eight different films, or television productions. Because I have watched the material at the end when it was news reporting, or movies.

    So, I guess I'm asking, "*Can this hate be DMCA'd itself?

    And don't say it's protected speech. Hate propaganda is not a safe haven to promote racism, or religious intolerance.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


