Snopes Debunks Fake YouTube Video; Video's Creator Responds With A Bogus DMCA Notice
Nothing But the Truth Films (NBT) has a credibility problem. Oh, the irony, I would normally say, except for the fact NBT deals mostly with this sort of "truth."
We present the black and white facts about the geopolitical climate which include Islam, Illuminati, Freemasonry, Cults and more. See how your freedoms are slowly eroding and spread the message with the help of our channel.
So… that's the kind of "truth" we're dealing with, often pronounced "conspiracy theory." J.K. Sheindlin is the person behind NBT Films and the author of a book that has supposedly blown minds of Islam adherents everywhere, resulting in them renouncing their faith on camera.
One popular video on NBT's YouTube channel shows a supposed Islamic man angrily and bitterly decrying the religion after having his eyes opened by Sheindlin's book. But the video isn't what it seems: it's actually footage taken from somewhere else, dealing with an entirely different issue, but with NBT's fabricated subtitles giving the impression Sheindlin's book has unconverted another follower of Islam.
It made the internet rounds enough that Snopes picked it up and debunked it.
While the video purports to tell the “black and white facts” about someone renouncing his faith because of Sheindlin’s book, the clip in reality does not capture an Arab’s reaction to a controversial book, nor does it capture that person renouncing his faith on live television. Sheindlin added fabricated captions to the video (while pledging to tell “nothing but the truth”) in order to generate buzz for his book The People vs Muhammad.
This footage is dated 2 July 2013, when Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi rejected the military’s ultimatum to leave office. Opposition activist Ihab al-Khouli, the “Arab guy” in the video displayed above, was reacting to Morsi’s speech…
Having been caught out, Sheindlin did what any self-respecting
truth-seeker huckster would do: he decided to get Google involved. The invaluable Dean Sterling first spotted the bogus DMCA notice:
Last month, the conspiracy channel filed a DMCA copyright complaint requesting that Google delist Evon’s article from its search results. That’s according to the Lumen Database, which archives online takedown requests.
And here's what the bogus takedown notice says:
The copyrighted work is a video that our company produced, and has been embedded on the following website without our permission. You can see the video embedded on the page, under the section ‘Origin’. We did not give any authorisation for the website ‘Snopes’ to use our video for their news. Therefore, the company Snopes has infringed our copyright.
First off, no one needs permission to embed a YouTube video. If someone wants to prevent others from embedding their videos, they can always turn that option off. Second, Sheindlin's complaint about someone else using "his" video is especially rich considering he's using footage created by someone else without acknowledgment and, on top of that, adding his own subtitles to misconstrue the content of the footage he "borrowed."
It appears Sheindlin is now warning people about his bogus subtitle work (he has more videos purporting to be people denouncing their Islamic faith after reading his book). This annotation has been added to the beginning of the bogus faith rejection video.
If you can't see it, the text box says: "SUBTITLES CHANGED FOR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES."
At long last, Nothing But the Truth Films finally engages in a close approximation of honesty. Refreshing. And once again, someone looks at a tool created to stop copyright infringement and sees a way to silence a critic.
Finally, for comparison purposes, here's the legitimate, unaltered video with the correct translation:
And here's NBT's "promotional" garbage bullshit version:
Reader Comments
hardly nothing new...
lie, lie, lie!
A very effective strategy!
Re: hardly nothing new...
Worked for Donald Trump.
Re: Re: hardly nothing new...
At least these ones only result in some idiotic DMCA notices rather than the moron in chief ranting about the state of Islam in the UK and attacking the British prime minister (though none of the videos showed footage from the UK).
I am betting he would have a fair bit to say about it, probably using words you wouldn't spell out in the subtitles.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Oh... :(
Re: Re:
Like I always say
Re: Like I always say
If someone tells you they are honest, they are a liar. An honest person would never need to tell you.
Re: Re: Like I always say
Re: Like I always say
Re: Re: Like I always say
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFlCD5CYAcU
Re: Like I always say
Re: Re: Like I always say
Basic rule of thumb - the more someone boasts about how righteous they are, the more likely they are be be scum. Genuinely honest and upright thinking individuals never feel the need to boast about how great they are, it's the ones who are lying to you who do that.
So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Why is HIllary Clinton getting off scot-free?
Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
But Hillary, she has special agents from the other side of the flat earth that even flat earthers won't tell you about. With mind-control rays and what.
Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Hillary's agents with mind-control rays are from within the hollow Earth. Get it straight.
Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Re: Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
The reason why Techdirt reported this is because of the abuse of a DMCA notice in an attempt to stifle criticism. If you're aware of a liberal using the DMCA to try to stifle the speech of conservatives, submit it here as a story.
Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
The really fun thing his is identifying the lying loon with other conservatives. Good job on that.
Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
If not, it's very impressive how he whines about political correctness while using the politically correct term for "lies".
Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Re: Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Re: So Alternative Facts Are Not Policitally Correct Now?
Where's Judge Judith Sheindlin in all this?
Nothin' bout the truth?
"Last month, the conspiracy channel filed a DMCA copyright complaint requesting that Google delist Evon’s article from its search results."
What is Evon? It's not mentioned elsewhere in the article.
I need some help...
... because I don't see the book promo viddy as parody, or a fourth or fifth estate. So, isn't any of the material included at the end of the 'book promo' infringing on copyrights of at least eight different films, or television productions. Because I have watched the material at the end when it was news reporting, or movies.
So, I guess I'm asking, "*Can this hate be DMCA'd itself?
And don't say it's protected speech. Hate propaganda is not a safe haven to promote racism, or religious intolerance.
