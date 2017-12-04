New York AG Provides Tool To Help You Check If Your Name Was Used To Support Killing Net Neutrality
from the shenanigans dept
So we've noted several times now how the FCC's open comment period for its Orwell-inspired "Restoring Internet Freedom" net neutrality proceeding was simply awash in all manner of fraud. From bots that filled the comment proceeding with bogus support from fake or even dead people, to fake DDoS attacks intended to downplay the wash of angry users that flooded to the agency's website in protest. All of this stuff is more than likely to pop up in the inevitable lawsuits that are filed in the new year after the net neutrality repeal formally hits the federal register.
In addition, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman recently stated he has been conducting an investigation for the last six months into these bogus comments. In a letter recently sent to FCC boss Ajit Pai, Schneiderman notes that he reached out to the FCC nine times over a period of five months to get the agency's help in getting a closer look at the APIs and server logs related to the fraud campaign. And that time and time again the FCC ignored its request:
"Specifically, for six months my office has been investigating who perpetrated a massive scheme to corrupt the FCC’s notice and comment process through the misuse of enormous numbers of real New Yorkers’ and other Americans’ identities. Such conduct likely violates state law — yet the FCC has refused multiple requests for crucial evidence in its sole possession that is vital to permit that law enforcement investigation to proceed.
We reached out for assistance to multiple top FCC officials, including you, three successive acting FCC General Counsels, and the FCC’s Inspector General. We offered to keep the requested records confidential, as we had done when my office and the FCC shared information and documents as part of past investigative work.
Yet we have received no substantive response to our investigative requests. None."
That mirrors my own experience in trying to get the FCC's help after somebody hijacked my identity (and the identity of one of my employers) to falsely claim (twice, using two different bogus addresses) I support killing net neutrality protections. The general consensus is that while the FCC isn't likely directly behind this fraudulent activity, it's refusing to help because 1) exposing the culprit could expose the industry-linked groups behind it and 2) raising questions about the legitimacy of the one chance the public had to give feedback helps downplay the massive public opposition to the FCC's plan.
Regardless, the NY AG is proceeding with its investigation without the FCC's help. As part of that push, it has revealed a new tool on its website that lets you check to see if your name was improperly used to support killing net neutrality. Those findings are then submitted to the AG for use in its investigation and as evidence in any looming lawsuits.
Again, this is just one potential avenue of inquiry into this entire, rather grotesque affair. The FCC is also being sued by journalists for ignoring FOIA requests related to the comment fraud, for refusing to be transparent about its meetings with large ISPs eager to see the rules repealed, and for hiding details of the DDoS attack that wasn't. These will all be joined by numerous lawsuits in the new year filed by consumer groups and smaller companies, who are likely chomping at the bit to prove the FCC violated agency procedure (and potentially the law) in its rush to give consumers the tech policy equivalent of a giant middle finger.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
NY AG Tool
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: NY AG Tool
From my results, there's definitely people in other states returned, and obviously with me being nowhere near the USA there's no geographical restriction on using it. I would imagine that the feature to report misuse might be restricted to NY (obviously the NY AG wouldn't be able to intervene in other states), but the actual search facility appears unrestricted.
Search away!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: NY AG Tool
I entered my name and it pulled up my (legit) post. I'm not in New York.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: NY AG Tool
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If they were truly interested in a "clean" process, they should have included a "Submitted by IP address" as well. We all know they likely aren't, but would have been nice to see.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Which might lead you to want to filter out submissions where more than one comes from the same IP, but you might have multiple people using the same computer, or many people using the same proxy or Tor exit node.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Shows for me; Non-NY Resident
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Which would be known as "obstructing justice".. You know for those of us not immune to the law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tried two names in it
2. Spouse's. A rather common name, thus the search yielded quite a few comments. A great many of those -- all opposing NN -- have identical wording to those in (1).
Speculation: since our names appear in juxtaposition, they were probably harvested by a web scraper.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I will agree though that the wording makes it unclear what exactly it is doing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If you actually posted the comments you saw, then they are not fraudulent. If you didn't, then they are (regardless of whether you agree with them or not really)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It doesn't.
Not as leading as starting off your post by lying about what the form does.
So you don't care if someone is impersonating you as long as they agree with you? Real principled there, champ.
That's not what net neutrality is.
Then go back to privately-run online services like Prodigy and GEnie, or maybe you can find a nice dial-up BBS. Because the Internet was created by the US government, you nitwit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Law = Government deciding something. So it really is government deciding what is fair and neutral.
It's not rocket science Einstein.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No?
Then sit down, shut up, and learn -- if you can manage it -- from those who were there. Here is lesson 1 of day 1:
The Internet exists in large part BECAUSE OF GOVERNMENT ACTION. Not entirely. Some of it was academic, e.g., CSnet. Some of it was ad-hoc, e.g., Usenet. But the heavy lifting in the early days was done because DARPA wanted it done. And the coalescence of these disparate networks (as well as others) into what you know as "the Internet" was done in a cooperative manner with another heavy dose of government involvement.
Your homework for tonight is to go look at all of the early RFCs and to focus, in particular, on the affiliations of their authors. Note how many of them were at government institutions. Note how many of the ones who were elsewhere were supported by federal government money. And finally, note that the nodenames ended in .ARPA for a really, really obvious reason. Hint: government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Monday, so Karl "somebody hijacked my identity" Bode whining again.
In any case, prattling more uselessly than usual on a decided change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Monday, so Karl "somebody hijacked my identity" Bode whining again.
If so, what does that the pointless crap you spew over this site anonymously, yet done so poorly we can always tell it's the same braindead fool trying to detract from the issues at hand?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Monday, so Karl "somebody hijacked my identity" Bode whining again.
You wouldn't know shit if it landed on your face.
Yes, we are all one and the same. There is no chance that there is more than one anti NN and anti FCC person here. Unlike you, we are able to think for ourselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Monday, so Karl "somebody hijacked my identity" Bode whining again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Monday, so Karl "somebody hijacked my identity" Bode whining again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Monday, so Karl "somebody hijacked my identity" Bode whining again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Are you kidding me?
Hacking 101
1) Scrap names/emails from various sites
2) Run script to use emails/names with random comments
Any 10-year-old script kiddy can have this up in about 10 minutes.
Don't pretend there's some vast conspiracy THIS time because it's against something your're for. This happens ALL the time.
The ONLY remarkable thing is why ANYONE believes ANYTHING on the internet. Especially ANYTHING with a submission form.
Personally, I think the government should either stay away from the internet or declare it a utility and regulate it like they do all of the other utilities.
Unfortunately, both actions have goods and bads.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Are you kidding me?
I don't see anybody claiming a vast conspiracy. I do see Ajit Pai taking an opportunity granted by an attack to muddy the waters around this particular issue. Do you not understand the difference?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Are you kidding me?
Perhaps analysis of all that will yield nothing useful. Perhaps it will yield quite a bit of useful information. However, since the FCC is lying and is refusing to provide all of that information to investigators, there's no way -- yet -- to know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sites so slow its evil.
I really wish it had the option to limit by state, would make it much easier.
I was pleased to see that many of my other namesakes were against killing NN.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My name was used fraudulently
"To whom it may concern: My comments re: network neutrality regulations. I implore the commissioners to undo Obama's power grab to take over the web. Individuals, rather than the FCC Enforcement Bureau, should be free to enjoy the services they desire. Obama's power grab to take over the web is a perversion of the open Internet. It undid a market-based policy that worked fabulously successfully for many years with nearly universal support."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
using the US Postal Service to detect fakery?
Dear Citizen,
Someone created a comment on the U.S. Government's FCC web site attributed to you (enclosed) advocating "light-touch regulation"--a phrase so removed from normal political discourse that we find it difficult to believe you really exist. If you wrote the enclosed comment, kindly mark Box A and return the pre-paid postcard to your A.G. for statistical analysis. If you didn't write the comment, kindly initial box B authorizing your A.G to investigate and prosecute those who impersonated you.
Warm Regards,
Mike Coward
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment